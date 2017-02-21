Posted on

Gucci Mane to perform on Miami Beach in May

Gucci Mane via @FillmoreMB/Twitter
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

Southern trap rap star Gucci Mane will be performing on Miami Beach in May, according to a Tuesday tweet from Fillmore Miami Beach.

Tickets for the May 2 concert go on sale on Friday at noon.

Gucci “Guwop” is just the latest of famous rappers to recently announce tour dates in Miami. Chance the Rapper will be in Miami in June, while J. Cole will perform in June — both will be at American Airlines Arena.

