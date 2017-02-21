Gucci Mane to perform on Miami Beach in May

Southern trap rap star Gucci Mane will be performing on Miami Beach in May, according to a Tuesday tweet from Fillmore Miami Beach.

Tickets for the May 2 concert go on sale on Friday at noon.

JUST ANNOUNCED — @Gucci1017 on May 2nd! Tix go on sale this Friday, 2/24 at 12PM! Info: https://t.co/jFeTOrRRXa pic.twitter.com/bULzJdkb6t — Fillmore Miami Beach (@FillmoreMB) February 21, 2017

Gucci “Guwop” is just the latest of famous rappers to recently announce tour dates in Miami. Chance the Rapper will be in Miami in June, while J. Cole will perform in June — both will be at American Airlines Arena.