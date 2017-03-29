Here’s why this Wynwood BBQ festival is perfect for you and your dog
Sure, Wynwood’s Grillin N Chillin BBQ Fest will offer a trip around the globe through barbecued flavors from Memphis, Texas, Korea and Brazil. And yes, Miami favorites like Pride and Joy, Sparky’s Roadside BBQ and even the Salty Donut will be there serving up mouthwatering treats. But, wait! Don’t be so selfish. For this festival on Sunday at the RC Cola Plant, you’ll need to grab Rex’ leash and water bowl.
Here are eight reasons Grillin N Chillin is the perfect festival for you and your dog:
1. FOR YOU: Mac n' Cheese Cook Off
You don’t have to be a food connoisseur to know that mac n’ cheese is the best barbecue side dish known to man. It beats out roasted corn and beans any day. (Don’t debate me). Arrive to Grillin N Chillin on an empty stomach as some of Miami’s most notable restaurants battle it out. Only one will be crowned king of the mac n’ cheese.
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Contestants: Bocas House plus two other special contestants
2. FOR REX: Doggy Playground
Skip the dog park in favor of this tastier option this weekend. Your furry friend can meet some new pals and let some of that energy out at Grillin N Chilin’s doggy playground.
3. FOR YOU: Bar games and cocktails
But your pet doesn’t have to all the fun. Humans can enjoy bar games and beers while giving their feet a rest at the Pit Music Lounge. This pop-up will offer cocktails and live music.
Live music performances will begin at 1 p.m.
4. FOR REX: Bone Bar
What dog doesn’t like a fat, juicy bone? Treat your pet to the bone bar this weekend, unless you can think of a better way to say “Who’s been a good boy. You have!”
5. *FOR YOU: Sprung Craft Beer Festival
*OK, it’s the day before. But the Sprung Spring Beer Festival is at the same location. Beer enthusiasts can sample the more than 300 brews from global and local breweries, while also keeping an eye out for the next up-and-coming home-brewers.
When: Saturday, April 1
Time: 2:30 to 7 p.m.
Tickets: $35-$95 at www.igotsprung.com/
6. FOR REX: Yappy Hour
Speaking of brews, you can bet your dog wants one. Your furry friend can slurp up a cold one during Grillin N Chillin’s special Yappy Hour.
Time: noon to 2 p.m.
7. FOR YOU: Cool treats
The weather is warming up and hinting at a hot weekend. But don’t let it get to you. Cool of with treats from Frozen Mango and Kona Ice.
8. FOR REX: A new sibling
Promoters of Grillin N Chillin have partnered with HOPE Express, which is Miami-Dade Animal Services’ mobile pet adoption trailer. HOPE Express will be at the festival, so you can get Rex a brother or sister and show a deserving dog the good life. (After all, if you take your pup to a barbecue festival, you’re already an awesome owner).
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.