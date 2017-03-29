Here’s why this Wynwood BBQ festival is perfect for you and your dog

Sure, Wynwood’s Grillin N Chillin BBQ Fest will offer a trip around the globe through barbecued flavors from Memphis, Texas, Korea and Brazil. And yes, Miami favorites like Pride and Joy, Sparky’s Roadside BBQ and even the Salty Donut will be there serving up mouthwatering treats. But, wait! Don’t be so selfish. For this festival on Sunday at the RC Cola Plant, you’ll need to grab Rex’ leash and water bowl.

Here are eight reasons Grillin N Chillin is the perfect festival for you and your dog:

1. FOR YOU: Mac n' Cheese Cook Off You don’t have to be a food connoisseur to know that mac n’ cheese is the best barbecue side dish known to man. It beats out roasted corn and beans any day. (Don’t debate me). Arrive to Grillin N Chillin on an empty stomach as some of Miami’s most notable restaurants battle it out. Only one will be crowned king of the mac n’ cheese. Show details Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Contestants: Bocas House plus two other special contestants Take me there

2. FOR REX: Doggy Playground Skip the dog park in favor of this tastier option this weekend. Your furry friend can meet some new pals and let some of that energy out at Grillin N Chilin’s doggy playground. Take me there

3. FOR YOU: Bar games and cocktails A post shared by Grillin N Chillin (@grillinnchillinbbq) on Apr 3, 2016 at 12:51pm PDT

But your pet doesn’t have to all the fun. Humans can enjoy bar games and beers while giving their feet a rest at the Pit Music Lounge. This pop-up will offer cocktails and live music. Show details Live music performances will begin at 1 p.m. Take me there

4. FOR REX: Bone Bar A post shared by Grillin N Chillin (@grillinnchillinbbq) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

What dog doesn’t like a fat, juicy bone? Treat your pet to the bone bar this weekend, unless you can think of a better way to say “Who’s been a good boy. You have!” Take me there

5. *FOR YOU: Sprung Craft Beer Festival A post shared by Sprung! Beer Festival (@sprungbeerfest) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:36am PST

*OK, it’s the day before. But the Sprung Spring Beer Festival is at the same location. Beer enthusiasts can sample the more than 300 brews from global and local breweries, while also keeping an eye out for the next up-and-coming home-brewers. Show details

Show map When: Saturday, April 1

Time: 2:30 to 7 p.m.

Tickets: $35-$95 at www.igotsprung.com/ 550 NW 24th St., Miami Take me there

6. FOR REX: Yappy Hour A post shared by Grillin N Chillin (@grillinnchillinbbq) on Mar 23, 2016 at 8:20pm PDT

Speaking of brews, you can bet your dog wants one. Your furry friend can slurp up a cold one during Grillin N Chillin’s special Yappy Hour. Show details Time: noon to 2 p.m. Take me there

7. FOR YOU: Cool treats A post shared by Kona Ice (@konaice) on Jul 15, 2016 at 9:25am PDT

The weather is warming up and hinting at a hot weekend. But don’t let it get to you. Cool of with treats from Frozen Mango and Kona Ice. Take me there