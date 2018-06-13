Going to Key West for Fourth of July? Here’s what to do

Key West could be the perfect spot for fireworks this Fourth of July.

So you and several thousand of your best friends have decided to go to Key West for the Fourth of July. What should you do? And where should you look for fireworks?

Here are a few suggestions.

Key Lime Festival

June 30-July 4

Celebrate a unique Florida fruit at this event, which starts with a Key Lime Pie drop from the Key West Lighthouse on June 30 and includes a Key Lime Cocktail Sip and Stroll and other culinary adventures. The festival ends with – what else? – a pie-eating contest at 11 a.m. July 4 at the Southernmost Beach Cafe at 1405 Duval St. It’s free to watch, $20 to join if you think you have the right stuff to win (or if you just want to slam down Key lime pie). And because it’s early you have plenty of time to recover for later Key West adventures.

4th of July 5K Walk/Run

July 4

The race, which starts at 7:30 a.m., begins and ends at the Edward B. Knight Pier at 1801 White St. Pre-registration is $25, available until 4 p.m. July 3; $30 after 4 p.m. Register here.

Rotary Club of Key West picnic

July 4

This annual bash benefits scholarship programs for Key West High School students. It starts at 5 p.m. at Casa Marina Resort, 1500 Reynolds St. and runs until after the fireworks at 9 p.m.

General admission is $10 and includes live music, dancing on the beach, family fun zone with slides, bounce houses, face painting and a silent auction. Food and drinks will be for sale, and you’ll have a good view of fireworks at 9 p.m. Kids 3 and under are free.

VIP tickets are $250 and include reserved seating on the beach with a fancy and seriously upscale buffet, three-hour open private bar and what we assume is an even better view of the fireworks.

For tickets visit keystix.com or call 305-773-4016.

Key West fireworks

July 4

The fireworks are launched from the White Street pier right after sunset. Favorite spots to watch include Smathers Beach and Higgs Beach, both of which get crowded early.

Many tourists like to watch the fireworks from the water, and Key West has several options, though they sell out fast:

Key West Fury Water Adventures

Sebago Fireworks, Sunset and Dinner Cruise

Sunset Water Sports Key West

Wind & Wine Fireworks Cruise