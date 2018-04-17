Get your life right at this Wynwood festival

Street artist Trek is painting life size spray paint cans. These sculptures will live in different Wynwood corners. They will be unveiled this weekend at Wynwood Life.

You may wonder what a “lifestyle festival” is. God knows we did. This weekend, Wynwood Life is going to show you.

Presented by SWARM, the sixth annual Wynwood Life festivals showcases all those things that make life good. Food. Fashion. Music. Fitness. Stuff to Instagram.

Probably beer, too. Beer is good.

Here’s what’s happening at the event, which takes place at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave. (next to Dr. Smood):

Food

South Florida chefs – like Chef JP from Jack’s and Chef Xavier Torres from Drunken Dragon and Racket – will cook up all kinds of think at the Wynwood Kitchen Lab. Sit close enough and you might get a free sample. You can also hit up vendors from local favorites like Pincho Factory and Latin House.

Music

Friday, April 20: Peach Fuzz and Everyday People (R&B, hip hop)

Saturday, April 21: FDF Sound: a Hip Hop Collective; beats by Otto Von schirach and Miami Soundwave, Miami’s first all-female DJ collective

Sunday, April 22: Iconic Artist Groups (DJs)

Fashion

Bloomingdale’s will host the Bloomie’s Style Lounge, where you can spot designers on the runway.

Fitness

Get sexy with The Vixen Workout all weekend; Equinox will offer free classes on Saturday and Sunday.

Hours

Friday, April 20 5 pm.. 3 a.m.

Saturday April 21, Noon- 3 a.m.

Sunday April 22, noon to 10 p.m.