Get that bad tattoo (and unwanted hair) removed at this new Miami laser club

Spoiler alert: It’s way harder to get a tattoo removed than it is to put it on.

If you want to eradicate that gnarly tramp stamp from that cray-cray Spring Break in Cancun, well, the task just got easier thanks to freshly minted VANA Laser Club.

Nestled in the de rigueur Sunset Harbour neighborhood, the Club offers unlimited laser treatments and other aesthetic services for a set monthly fee of $99. Yep, you read that right. Members can cancel their membership at any time, too, and customers can receive one treatment per day.

Tattoo removal aside, treatments include: laser hair removal with GentleMax Pro, IPL photo facials, Laser Genesis (for fine lines, acne scars and large pores), TITAN (to tighten neck, jowls, cheeks and forehead), Pico Way Resolve (for fine lines pigmentation and pores), truSculpt (for diminishing fat in any area), and VelaShape (think cellulite and body sculpting).

Both fresh and inviting, the space is swathed in white, grey and purple hues with hints of wood and metals. The Club is comprised of a welcome area, four private treatment rooms and two salt booths which provide numerous health benefits such immune, nervous, lymphatic and respiratory support.

“It was important to take the medical feeling out of the overall experience in order to make our customers feel as comfortable as possible,” VANA Laser Club Founder Nicole Stern says.

Also important? Kissing that bad tattoo buh-bye.