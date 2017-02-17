Posted on

True patriots will celebrate Presidents’ Day with books and magic

By Connie Ogle For miami.com

Hey bibliophiles! Presidents’ Day weekend isn’t just about big boats and expensive arts. It also kicks off a couple of unique book events, too.

On Sunday, you can observe the national holiday with short story master George Saunders, who will appear at Books & Books for a performance of his first novel “Lincoln in the Bardo,” which delves into the mind of the 16th president after the death of his son.

But then you can squeeze a little magic into your celebrations, too, because Saunders is just the literary opening act.

The most eclectic and intriguing event is “Music, Magic & The Muse: An Evening With Paul Auster” Tuesday at the Arsht Center, which includes a reading from Auster’s critically acclaimed new novel “4321,” music by Auster’s singer/songwriter daughter Sophie and a set from illusionist David Blaine.

“We wanted to do something special for Paul,” says Books & Books owner Mitchell Kaplan, who produced the event. “His birthday was earlier this month, and this is a major, major book. I wanted to bring the event out of the realm of just reading.”

IF YOU GO

George Saunders and ‘Lincoln in the Bardo’: 4 p.m. Sunday, Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables

Paul Auster (with Sophie Auster and David Blaine): 8 p.m. Tuesday, Knight Concert Hall, Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; $15-$40; www.arshtcenter.org

