Here’s a list of what all the cool kids are doing this month

Friday, September 1

Ball & Chain Music Festival – Ball & Chain is thrilled to present its third three-day music festival in honor of their 82nd anniversary on Labor Day Weekend September 1-3. Guests will enjoy a variety of music genres from jazz to Latin pop to Afro-Cuban funk and much more. Live performances will begin on Friday and continue through Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m. both on the Pineapple Stage and on the Main Stage, and will feature over 100 acclaimed musicians and DJs.

Where: Ball & Chain – 1513 SW 8th Street. Time: 11 a.m. – 2 a.m., September 1st – 3rd. Tickets: Free.

Mediterranean Picnic at Surfside Beach – Head to the beach for drum circle, art tours courtesy of Pérez Art Museum Miami, Mediterranean bites, music, dance performance, Dead Sea mud scrub bar, kids activities and more. A fashion presentation of Turkish towel kaftans by BASK Miami, Tahini Bar courtesy of Sesame King Tahini, Complimentary brownies from Rubio’s Brownies, and Harmless Harvest coconut water.

Where: 9301 Collins Ave. Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

38 Years of Churchills – Happy 38th birthday to everyone’s favorite dive! Celebrate all things Churchills with a weekend long music fest featuring 3 stages, over 50 acts, and no cover.

Where: Churchill’s Pub – 5501 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 5 p.m. – 5 a.m., September 1st – 3rd. Tickets: Get them here.

EXILE’s Grand Opening – Head over and check out their new inventory and storefront (with its very own parking lot!) get your hands on some new EXILE merchandise, witness the unveiling of a new Lawrence Weiner mural inside the store itself, have a few drinks, and celebrate the opening with us and the whole community! Everyone’s invited, always.

Where: 5900 NW 2nd Ave. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Friday Night Live at the Foundation – Trek down to Normandy Fountain in North Beach for a free live musical entertainment on the first Friday of every month. Friday, September 1 – Idiana Alvarez Y Yo Soy El Son. Food and beverages from neighborhood businesses will be for sale. We encourage you to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to hang out.

Where: Normandy Village Fountain. Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

The Queen of Spain Opening Night – Opening Night Reception on Friday, September 1 at 7:00 pm followed by the film screening at 8:00 pm. Light fare and drinks will be available. Director Fernando Trueba will join in-person at the reception and introduce the film and will be at the cinema through opening weekend.

Where: Coral Gables Arts Cinema – 260 Aragon Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Road to III Points – III Points is hitting the road and taking over a city near you! Presenting their Road to III Points Tour, they will be showcasing some of our homegrown local talent featured on their festival lineup. Each attendee will be entered in a raffle to win tickets to III Points Festival! With a lineup featuring: Nick León, Ascendants, Jeremy Ismael and more.

Where: Cash Only – 15 West Las Olas Blvd. Time: 9 p.m. – 4 a.m. Tickets: $10 at the door.

Saturday, September 2

Discover at Deering – Discover science, conservation, art, and much more through recreational activities at the Discover @ Deering series offered every 1st Saturday of the month. For children ages 6-14 with parent enrollment. Please note that parents are required to register and participate.

Where: Deering Estate – 16701 SW 72nd Ave. Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

SAFE – Fred P aka Black Jazz Consortium – SAFE is bringing another great party to one of Wynwood’s finest spots, Electric Pickle. This time it’s Fred P aka Black Jazz Consortium.

Where: Electric Pickle – 2826 N Miami Ave. Time: 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, September 3

David Lavernia Live Painting – Be sure to swing by and watch the process, meet the artist and see this amazing landmark evolve in a few hours. Make sure you bring the kids to see this, it’s amazing to watch and learn how this beautiful masterpiece evolves from just a plain wall in short amount of time.

Where: Florida Keys Farmers Market. Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tickets: Free.

The Underline Cycling Club September Ride – Kick off the fall cycling rides with some Sunday exercise and fun while you explore The Underline’s connections to future and existing destinations in our beautiful city! Meet up at 9:30 a.m. at Coconut Grove Metrorail Station for a 10 a.m. departure. Travel to Museum Park for some refreshments and to announce the 10 winners of FREE museum passes to the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science!

Where: Coconut Grove Metrorail Station. Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Flaming Classics & SCS: The Little Mermaid – An out-door DIVE-IN cinema experience of THE LITTLE MERMAID will be tremendously unique. The film will be presented on 35mm by Flaming Classics & Secret Celluloid Society at the University of Miami outdoor pool. On the surface it appears to be a traditional heteronormative film about a princess marrying a prince..but we all know it isn’t.

Where: University of Miami Pool. Time: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, September 6

So Long Sweet Savasana – So long sweet savasana….Salute the sun + summer’s end in #BOSS Babe + Bro style. Join House of Intuition + Buddha Shack Yoga for their summer sendoff. Keep that LABOR DAY vibe alive…With a bikini top yoga flow taught by Buddha Shack owner, Jenna Guadagni (@Jduhnnie).

Where: Peacock Park – 2820 Macfarlane Rd. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Modest Mouse – The world famous band is back in Miami for another great show.

Where: The Fillmore – 1700 Washington Ave. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Full Moon Night Swim & Pop-Ups – Nothing is better in summer than swimming under the moonlight. Take a dip and up your style game while siping Shaker cocktails.

Where: The Broken Shaker – 2727 Indian Creek Dr. Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Thursday, September 7

Grooves & Food Festival: Fall Edition – Dirty5ive presents Grooves & Food Festival: Fall Edition for an unforgettable night filled with local arts, music, comedy, food, and vendors. Start your weekend right. Grooves & Food is a collaborative initiative among artists and local businesses in South Florida to create a space for all to show support, share work, and collaborate.

Where: Smart Bites To Go – 791 NW 20th Street. Time: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

PAMM Free Community Night: Tech Takeover – It’s a tech-filled evening showcasing the best of Miami’s emerging tech start-ups. In the auditorium, catch cutting-edge presentations on the different ways technology is transforming our community, emceed by Refresh Miami. In the galleries, delve into interactive tech showcases featuring some of Miami’s biggest tech players including Code/Art Miami, Wyncode Academy, Daruma Tech, Branger_Briz, Breeze Creative and 01. Also, enjoy a guided augmented reality tour through Museum Park.

Where: The PAMM – 1103 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free

Friday, September 8

Art Hack Date: Day 1 – ART+HACK+DATA; MIAMI MEDIA ART WEEKEND, a weekend-long social artistry event driven by technology. New media creators and tech-enthusiasts will come together to discuss issues in the digital environment and work with participants to find their own means of creative expression. Panels at PAMM will be followed by workshops at Bakehouse Art Complex.

Where: The PAMM Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., September 8th & 9th. Tickets: Get them here.

Design Social – Design Social is a showcase of Miami-based designers and an opportunity to connect with the creative forces behind the work. The sustainability of any creative industry or practice is important to the cultural ecosystem of a place, and we want to foster collaboration between locals to promote a healthy regional design ecosystem. Come browse the works on view and connect with fellow design industry professionals. Creative practitioners in all fields are welcome.

Where: 32 N Miami Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Second Shift – When the city’s happy hour specials wind down, here’s the #2 stop on your Friday night social train. Take advantage of the deals that make Second Shift Miami Beach’s best-kept nightlife secret: half-price beer, wine, and mixed-drink specials; $1–4 bites; and, of course, the (free) jams. For a shot of culture before you relax, pregame with a free guided tour at 6pm.

Where: The Wolfsonian-FIU – 1001 Washington Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Miami Paradise – Miami Paradise is celebrating it’s 1-year of trillin, chillin and percolatin’ on Friday, Sept 8, at ye olde 1306. In celebration, they’re also releasing releasing ‘Paradise Lost,’ a limited edition cassette compilation, featuring 8 new and unreleased tracks from artists they’ve worked with since their inception. Artifice: Triangles, Voila Snow, Coffintexts, Tama gucci, Nigby Treinta. Art: Meyday Hansen, Dead Guy Designs, The End Designs.

Where: 1306 N Miami Ave. Time: 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, September 9

ArtsLaunch2017 – The free, all-day community happening will be the official kick-off for Miami’s 2017-2018 season. Over 100 local cultural organizations will take to the Ziff Ballet Opera House Stage at their largest Community Arts Village yet—and so will you. The day will be filled with Broadway demos, dance workshops, and an entire lineup family-friendly festivities.

Where: The Arsht Center – 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Back to School Kick Off at The Yard – Enjoy ongoing workshops and actvities throughout the afternoon. Kids of all ages will be able to chill out in the Miami Book Fair Reading Corner while they listen to local children’s authors read from their own books and participate in a literary arts & crafts activity. Bring gently used children’s books to donate to “Read to Learn Books for Free.”

Where: The Wynwood Yard – 56 NW 29th Street. Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Imagination Land \ Exhibition Opening – Curated by Derrick Adams, IMAGINATION LAND is a group exhibition featuring YoungArts alumni whose works respond to and are in conversation with consumerism, gender roles, the environment, and ceremonial ritual. Including video, sculpture, painting and performative works, the exhibition explores how the mechanics of art production play a major part in the way we see ourselves as products of our environment.

Where: YoungArts – 2100 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Copper Fest – Bring your blankets and chairs, have a beer* courtesy of Descarga Brewing Company, and enjoy! Lineup includes: DJ Erick Paredes (Afro-Tropical Latin Funk, Soul), Soul of Brass (Miami-based Brass Band), Agape featuring Nadia Harris (Multi-cultural Soul, Reggae, Funk, Dub) and Sintesis (Legendary Afro-Cuban Band).

Where: MOCA – 770 NE 125th Street. Time: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Brazilian Beat 2017 – Come hear the sounds of a popular Brazilian artist and Samba drummers, see beautifully costumed dancers in a Rio-style parade, and enjoy savory Brazilian cuisine and cocktails. As an official celebration of Brazilian Independence Day, Brazilian Beat brings together the art of music and dance in one mesmerizing cultural event in the heart of Downtown Boca.

Where: Mizner Park Amphitheater – 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Magnus Sodamin | Impressions of Our Landscape – Primary is pleased to present “Impressions of our Landscape”, an exhibition of new paintings by Magnus Sodamin, the artist’s third solo show with the gallery. Influenced by a lifetime of open-air exploration, this new body of work focuses on the diverse 83 acres of the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, the artist’s year long residency at the Deering Estate and a period of research at the Artist in Residency in Everglades (AIRIE) program.

Where: Primary Projects – 15 NE 39th Street. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

“Death Becomes Her” 35mm – Watch the cult classic comedy-thriller thanks to the pop culture vultures at Night Owl Theater.

Where: Night Owl Theater – 3930 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 9 p.m. & 11 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, September 10

Flaming Classics: “Heathers” – One of the essential teen films of the 1980s, HEATHERS is an endlessly quotable, subversive dark comedy that not-so-gently f***ks the conventions of a high school film with a chainsaw. It’s a film that calls out so much of what makes the high school experience a toxic one: stereotypes that have no basis in reality, the personas we put on to deny our true selves, and the exploitation of others for personal gain.

Where: Bill Cosford Cinema – 5030 Brunson Dr. Time: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Turn it Around: The Story of East Bay Punk – Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk spans over 30 years of the California Bay Area’s punk music history with a central focus on the emergence of Berkeley’s inspiring 924 Gilman music collective. Narrated by Iggy Pop and executive produced by Green Day, Turn It Around: The Story Of East Bay Punk is the definitive telling of this vibrant story, drawing from a wide variety of voices and viewpoints and featuring the music of many of the most famous and infamous punk bands ever.

Where: O Cinema – 90 NW 29th Street. Time: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Tuesday, September 12

The MOTH StorySlam – This month’s theme is: SCHOOLED. Taught by nuns or wolves, the streets, trial and error or Harvard professors, come share a story of SCHOOL. Prepare a five-minute tale about lessons learned, mentored enlightenment or hard knock knowledge.

Where: Olympia Theater – 174 E Flagler Street. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: $10 at the door.

Wednesday, September 13

HOC Fest Presents Salt Cathedral – HOC Music Festival is hosting a series of warm-up shows leading up to House of Creatives Music Festival 2017. Salt Cathedral will be playing at Gramps with special guest Private School.

Where: Gramps – 176 NW 24th Street. Time: 8 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Thursday, September 14

First Draft: A Literary Social – Have a drink. Write a story. Have another drink. Write a better story. Miami Book Fair presents First Draft, a series of informal writing events that turn happy hours into great stories. You’re inspired. But you’re also thirsty. Swing by a First Draft event for a drink (the first one’s on the house) and a guided writing prompt. Share your writing. You never know what you might knock out as you knock one back!

Where: Books & Books at The Arsht Center – 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Stereo Connections Volume 1 – SoStereo will host a town hall conversation and networking event with leading brand, advertising, and music executives about the importance of sonic branding in today’s industry landscape. From creating a cultural connection to deploying a cohesive 360 campaign, learn how the top executives have harnessed the power of artist driven music to make more relevant and long-lasting connections with their consumers.

Where: Walt Grace Vintage – 2450 NW 2nd Ave. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Friday, September 15

Ottolenghi Shabbat at The Yard – Back by popular demand, September’s Shabbat at The Yard will feature a Yotam Ottolenghi-inspired menu served in the air conditioned indoor dining room at Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill. In collaboration with Miami Jews, this special dinner will be presented by the culinary teams of della test kitchen and Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill. Space is limited to 40 guests.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Giralda Plaza Grand Opening – Big things are happening in the heart of The City Beautiful. The Business Improvement District of Coral Gables and The City of Coral Gables are officially unveiling the new pedestrian promenade on Giralda Plaza! Be there to kick off the momentous celebration with live music, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a special performance and watch the Plaza come alive. Dine al fresco at world-class eateries and visit the local shops along the way. Enjoy live beats by The Sh-Booms, Jacob Jeffries, and the one and only Spam Allstars.

Where: Giralda Avenue. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Al Pacino “An Evening With Pacino” – Legendary award winning actor Al Pacino, brings his exclusive “An Evening With Pacino” into the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater for one night only on Friday, September 15th, 2017! With “An Evening With Pacino,” Al Pacino will offer an exclusive opportunity to experience a journey through the life and career of this Academy Award winning actor.

Where: The Fillmore. Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.