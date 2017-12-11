Posted on

Fun things to do and best attractions in Wynwood, Miami’s art district

Zeycan Wildirim, 26, from Turkey, and Markela Selimai, 33, from Greece, share a bench as they soak some sunrise at the Wynwood Walls. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald)
Wynwood has transformed into one of the world’s-hippest neighborhoods. Until relatively recently, it was mainly a warehouse district. Some bohemians and artists moved in and parlayed the graffiti-covering the warehouse walls into an-expansive display of serious street art, creating one of the most unique arts districts anywhere.

Spanning block after block of avant-garde imagery, there’s nothing quite like it. With high-concept art applied to utilitarian buildings, the vibe in Wynwood is supremely ironic yet completely authentic. Stroll Wynwood Walls, a delightful outdoor gallery envisioned and brought to life by South Beach developer Tony Goldman.

The whole neighborhood boasts more than 70 art galleries, museums and art collections. Park your car and walk in any direction to discover captivating imagery, both inside the many showrooms and outside on the streets.

Dining in Wynwood is its own event. Restaurants here offer a veritable feast. You can eat indoors among countless works of art or enjoy a front-row view of the Wynwood Walls while dining on an outdoor patio.

Fans of craft beer and interesting crowds seek out breweries like Wynwood Brewing Company and Veza Sur Brewing. While lovers of art can visit galleries and exhibits at BakehouseRubell Family CollectionThe Margulies Collection and Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.

Whether you’re a thrill seeker or always ready to chill, Wynwood has options: Lock & Loaded Miami Machine Gun Experience or Wynwood Yard.

 

Lock & Load Miami Machine Gun Experience

Lock & Load Miami, machine gun experience & range, is in Wynwood at 2545 North Miami Ae. Lock & Load allows customers to shoot automatic weapons and major fire arms seen in movies and video games in an indoor range. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald)

Lock & Load Miami Machine Gun Experience is a state-of-the-art shooting range that offers a variety of fully automatic firearms with more than 25 fully automatic machine guns available.

305-424-8999

2545 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

Wynwood Walls

Wynwood Walls
(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

The centerpiece of Wynwood’s mural scene, Wynwood Walls was developed by the late Tony Goldman as an outdoor museum dedicated to street art.

305-531-4411

2520 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

Wynwood Yard

The Wynwood Yard is a local hotspot for food, drinks and entertainment.

This outdoor venue offers weekly programming and concerts by local musicians, plus delicious food from its culinary residents.

305-351-0366

56 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

O Cinema

O Cinema on Monday, Sept. 9, 2013.

O Cinema presents diverse indie films including foreign, art, classic and family movies.

305-571-9970

90 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

Art Walk

Wynwood Art Walk welcomes crowds of people to partake in the viewing of art, bar hopping, eating and partying. Enjoy an assortment of food trucks, street vendors and local artists.

Bakehouse Art Complex


Courtesy: Bakehouse Art Complex

This former bakery was an early pioneer of the art scene in Wynwood. It’s an incubator for early-career and emerging local artists with galleries open to the general public.

305-576-2828

561 NW 32nd St, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

Rubell Family Collection

The Rubell Family Collection was the site for the Lexus Listening Lounge that featured a live performance by Pacha Massive and DJ Africa. Photo: Tomas Loewy

Rubell Family Collection is one of the world’s premier private art collections with works from blue chip and emerging artists.

305-573-6090

95 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

The Margulies Collection

The Margulies Art Warehouse hosted the ‘Hope Blossoms’ Lotus
Fundraiser. Photo: Tomas Loewy.

The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse is a premier private art collection with works in every media from sculpture to video, photography and painting.

591-576-1051

591 NW 27th St, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

Installers work at a quick pace to hang a complex piece of art by artist, Anna Oppermann entitled, “Paradoxical Intentions (To Lie the Blue Down from the Sky)”, 1988-1992, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017 at the Institute for Contemporary Art. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald)

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA) is a new museum dedicated to innovative and experimental contemporary art.

305-901-5272

61 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137
Take me there

Wynwood Breweries

The teams at J. Wakefield Brewing and Lincoln’s Beard Brewing will sell their Coqui Rechazado at each of the breweries.Contributed by J. Wakefield Brewing

Wynwood Brewing Company
Wynwood Brewing Company was the first production brewery in Miami. It has 15 barrels and offers craft brews and seasonal pours.

Concrete Beach Brewery
A favorite among locals, Concrete Beach Brewery is a trendy spot with fun weekly programming.

Veza Sur Brewing
Vela Sur Brewing keeps the drinks flowing with Latin flair.

J Wakefield Brewing
Find national favorites plus locally-inspired signature beers at this Wynwood brewery.

Wynwood Brewing Company
Where: 565 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Phone: 305-982-8732
Concrete Beach Brewery
Where: 325 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Phone: 305-796-2727
Veza Sur Brewing
Where: 55 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
Phone: 786- 362-6300
J Wakefield Brewing
Where: 120 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Phone: 786-254-7779

