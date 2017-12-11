Fun things to do and best attractions in Wynwood, Miami’s art district
Wynwood has transformed into one of the world’s-hippest neighborhoods. Until relatively recently, it was mainly a warehouse district. Some bohemians and artists moved in and parlayed the graffiti-covering the warehouse walls into an-expansive display of serious street art, creating one of the most unique arts districts anywhere.
BROWSE: Miami.com Guide – Wynwood
Spanning block after block of avant-garde imagery, there’s nothing quite like it. With high-concept art applied to utilitarian buildings, the vibe in Wynwood is supremely ironic yet completely authentic. Stroll Wynwood Walls, a delightful outdoor gallery envisioned and brought to life by South Beach developer Tony Goldman.
The whole neighborhood boasts more than 70 art galleries, museums and art collections. Park your car and walk in any direction to discover captivating imagery, both inside the many showrooms and outside on the streets.
Dining in Wynwood is its own event. Restaurants here offer a veritable feast. You can eat indoors among countless works of art or enjoy a front-row view of the Wynwood Walls while dining on an outdoor patio.
Fans of craft beer and interesting crowds seek out breweries like Wynwood Brewing Company and Veza Sur Brewing. While lovers of art can visit galleries and exhibits at Bakehouse, Rubell Family Collection, The Margulies Collection and Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.
Whether you’re a thrill seeker or always ready to chill, Wynwood has options: Lock & Loaded Miami Machine Gun Experience or Wynwood Yard.
Lock & Load Miami Machine Gun Experience
Lock & Load Miami Machine Gun Experience is a state-of-the-art shooting range that offers a variety of fully automatic firearms with more than 25 fully automatic machine guns available.
305-424-8999
Wynwood Walls
The centerpiece of Wynwood’s mural scene, Wynwood Walls was developed by the late Tony Goldman as an outdoor museum dedicated to street art.
305-531-4411
Wynwood Yard
This outdoor venue offers weekly programming and concerts by local musicians, plus delicious food from its culinary residents.
305-351-0366
O Cinema
O Cinema presents diverse indie films including foreign, art, classic and family movies.
305-571-9970
Art Walk
Wynwood Art Walk welcomes crowds of people to partake in the viewing of art, bar hopping, eating and partying. Enjoy an assortment of food trucks, street vendors and local artists.
Bakehouse Art Complex
This former bakery was an early pioneer of the art scene in Wynwood. It’s an incubator for early-career and emerging local artists with galleries open to the general public.
305-576-2828
Rubell Family Collection
Rubell Family Collection is one of the world’s premier private art collections with works from blue chip and emerging artists.
305-573-6090
The Margulies Collection
The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse is a premier private art collection with works in every media from sculpture to video, photography and painting.
591-576-1051
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami
Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA) is a new museum dedicated to innovative and experimental contemporary art.
305-901-5272
Wynwood Breweries
Wynwood Brewing Company
Wynwood Brewing Company was the first production brewery in Miami. It has 15 barrels and offers craft brews and seasonal pours.
Concrete Beach Brewery
A favorite among locals, Concrete Beach Brewery is a trendy spot with fun weekly programming.
Veza Sur Brewing
Vela Sur Brewing keeps the drinks flowing with Latin flair.
J Wakefield Brewing
Find national favorites plus locally-inspired signature beers at this Wynwood brewery.
Wynwood Brewing Company
Where: 565 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Phone: 305-982-8732
Concrete Beach Brewery
Where: 325 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Phone: 305-796-2727
Veza Sur Brewing
Where: 55 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
Phone: 786- 362-6300
J Wakefield Brewing
Where: 120 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127
Phone: 786-254-7779