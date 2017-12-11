Fun things to do and best attractions in Wynwood, Miami’s art district

Wynwood has transformed into one of the world’s-hippest neighborhoods. Until relatively recently, it was mainly a warehouse district. Some bohemians and artists moved in and parlayed the graffiti-covering the warehouse walls into an-expansive display of serious street art, creating one of the most unique arts districts anywhere.

Spanning block after block of avant-garde imagery, there’s nothing quite like it. With high-concept art applied to utilitarian buildings, the vibe in Wynwood is supremely ironic yet completely authentic. Stroll Wynwood Walls, a delightful outdoor gallery envisioned and brought to life by South Beach developer Tony Goldman.

The whole neighborhood boasts more than 70 art galleries, museums and art collections. Park your car and walk in any direction to discover captivating imagery, both inside the many showrooms and outside on the streets.

Dining in Wynwood is its own event. Restaurants here offer a veritable feast. You can eat indoors among countless works of art or enjoy a front-row view of the Wynwood Walls while dining on an outdoor patio.

Fans of craft beer and interesting crowds seek out breweries like Wynwood Brewing Company and Veza Sur Brewing. While lovers of art can visit galleries and exhibits at Bakehouse, Rubell Family Collection, The Margulies Collection and Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami.

Whether you’re a thrill seeker or always ready to chill, Wynwood has options: Lock & Loaded Miami Machine Gun Experience or Wynwood Yard.

Lock & Load Miami Machine Gun Experience Lock & Load Miami, machine gun experience & range, is in Wynwood at 2545 North Miami Ae. Lock & Load allows customers to shoot automatic weapons and major fire arms seen in movies and video games in an indoor range. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald) Lock & Load Miami Machine Gun Experience is a state-of-the-art shooting range that offers a variety of fully automatic firearms with more than 25 fully automatic machine guns available. Show details

Show map 305-424-8999 2545 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there

Wynwood Walls (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File) The centerpiece of Wynwood’s mural scene, Wynwood Walls was developed by the late Tony Goldman as an outdoor museum dedicated to street art. Show details

Show map 305-531-4411 2520 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there

Wynwood Yard The Wynwood Yard is a local hotspot for food, drinks and entertainment. This outdoor venue offers weekly programming and concerts by local musicians, plus delicious food from its culinary residents. Show details

Show map 305-351-0366 56 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there

O Cinema O Cinema on Monday, Sept. 9, 2013. O Cinema presents diverse indie films including foreign, art, classic and family movies. Show details

Show map 305-571-9970 90 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there

Art Walk Wynwood Art Walk welcomes crowds of people to partake in the viewing of art, bar hopping, eating and partying. Enjoy an assortment of food trucks, street vendors and local artists. Show details https://wynwoodmiami.com/experience/art-walk/ 561 NW 32nd St, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there

Bakehouse Art Complex

Courtesy: Bakehouse Art Complex This former bakery was an early pioneer of the art scene in Wynwood. It’s an incubator for early-career and emerging local artists with galleries open to the general public. Show details

Show map 305-576-2828 561 NW 32nd St, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there

Rubell Family Collection The Rubell Family Collection was the site for the Lexus Listening Lounge that featured a live performance by Pacha Massive and DJ Africa. Photo: Tomas Loewy Rubell Family Collection is one of the world’s premier private art collections with works from blue chip and emerging artists. Show details

Show map 305-573-6090 95 NW 29th St, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there

The Margulies Collection The Margulies Art Warehouse hosted the ‘Hope Blossoms’ Lotus

Fundraiser. Photo: Tomas Loewy. The Margulies Collection at the Warehouse is a premier private art collection with works in every media from sculpture to video, photography and painting. Show details

Show map 591-576-1051 591 NW 27th St, Miami, FL 33127 Take me there