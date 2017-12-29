Fun and free Miami yoga classes to attend for the New Year
The new year is coming whether you’re ready or not. Make sure you’re the latter, by resetting your energy and committing to wellness with these exciting yoga classes in Miami.
Elements Pop Up: Toned AF Class at the 1 Hotel South Beach
Get a head start on your fitness goals for the new year with this class inspired by Barre and Pilates. Work through a variety of conditioning, yoga and core exercises using bands and blocks all while taking in views at a beachfront hotel.
When: Dec. 30
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Where: 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139
Cost: $15 with RSVP at http://www.elementsfitnessstudio.com/
Yoga Saturdays hosted by Synergy Yoga
Find balance with Miami Beach’s oldest yoga studio. Synergy Yoga returns to Española Way, where it opened its first studio, every Saturday for a free one-hour class on the pedestrian-friendly street. Instructors will demonstrate basic techniques and postures for beginners in this early morning session. Bring your own mat or rent a special Española Way mat for $2.
When: Dec. 30, Jan. 6 and every Saturday
Time: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Where: Española Way between Washington Avenue and Drexel Avenue on Miami Beach
Cost: Free
Sunday Yoga at the Atton Brickell Miami
Practice sivananda yoga with free granola bars and power smoothies poolside at Atton Brickell Miami. This one-hour rooftop class also has a breathtaking view of Biscayne Bay.
When: Dec. 31, Jan.6 and every Sunday
Time: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Where: Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33129
Cost: Free
New Year, New Moon, New You at The Diplomat
Join fitness coach Steven Ackerman at The Diplomat for a New Year’s Day class. Let the moon be your guide as you sip on a complimentary immunity boost shot from the in-house juice bar, Counter Point. Don’t forget to bring your own mat.
When: Jan. 1
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: South Palm Court at The Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 South Ocean Drive Hollywood, FL 3301
Cost: $15 suggested donation
Ashtanga Yoga with Miami Life Center
The Miami Life Center hosts these meditative yoga sessions weekly at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach. Enter the Tierra Santa Healing House where you will explore the powers of Asntanga yoga.
When: Jan.5-7, and every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Time: 10 – 11 a.m.
Where: Tierra Santa Studio at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Cost: $35
Trap Yoga with Mayor Oliver Gilbert
Who said you can’t have a little bass with your yoga? Join South Florida instructor Denetrya Brookins for this inclusive session that merges hot rap tracks with meditation. Arrive in comfortable clothes with a yoga mat or towel. Refreshments will be served.
When: Jan. 2
Time: 6 – 8 p.m.
Where: Miami Gardens City Hall Courtyard, 18605 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Cost: Free with RSVP at http://bit.ly/2C8ltm9
YogaRefresh with the New World Symphony
Invest in your own wellness with a day of yoga, healing and live classical music performances offered through three classes at the New World Center. Join leading yogi instructors Jodi Carey, Adrian Molina and Paul Walker.
When: Jan. 6
Where: New World Center, 500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Cost: $35 for single yoga class, $30 for Sound Healing only, $55 for Restorative Yoga Class and Sound Healing
Vinyasa Flow Yoga: Bring a yoga mat, towel and water to this hour-long class featuring instruction from Tropical Vinyasa, Green Monkey and Warrior Flow plus live performances from the New World Symphony.
Time: 10 a.m.
Restorative Yoga: Breathe in, then breathe out in this relaxing class led by Jodi Carey of Flowintuit Yoga with music from the New World Symphony.
Time: 5 p.m.
Sound Healing: Take in the power of sound bowls and other traditional healing instruments.
Time: 6:30 p.m.
“The Class” by Taryn Toomey at the Sacred Space
Let it all out with this world-renowned class hosted by celebrity instructor Taryn Toomey. “The Class” is a hybrid fitness session that features movements from CrossFit, P90X and yoga. Screaming is encouraged. The class will be followed by brunch at Plant Miami and a Q&A session with Toomey.
When: Jan. 6
Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Where: The Sacred Space Miami, 105 NE 24th St. Miami, FL, 33137
Cost: $75 plus ticket free
Mantras and Meditation Workshop with Ignacio Escribano
Yoga takes a cue from the Beatles, Pink Floyd and the Latin charts with musician and yogi Ignacio Escribano. Hell teach you the proper techniques for breathing with his unique remixes of ancient Sanskrit mantras.
When: Jan. 7
Time: 5 – 8 p.m.
Where: Tierra Santa Studio at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Cost: $50, Register via email to spamiami@faena.com or by phone at 786-655-5570
Yoga with Live Healthy Miami Gardens
Commit to a healthier, more fit you in 2018 with recurring yoga sessions in Miami Gardens. These classes will be held over a two-month period.
When: Jan. 18, Feb. 1, Feb. 20, and March 1
Time: 7 – 8 p.m.
Where: Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 18605 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
Cost: Free
Animal-Inspired Yoga with Jungle Island at The Wynwood Yard
The Wynwood Yard invites the family to mingle with parrots from Jungle Island and learn some yoga poses inspired by the animal kingdom. This fun yoga session will be hosted by Green Monkey and will also feature face painting and art making.
When: Jan. 27
Time: noon – 3 p.m.
Cost: Free with RSVP at http://bit.ly/2CmC6HP