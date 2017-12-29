Fun and free Miami yoga classes to attend for the New Year

The new year is coming whether you’re ready or not. Make sure you’re the latter, by resetting your energy and committing to wellness with these exciting yoga classes in Miami.

Elements Pop Up: Toned AF Class at the 1 Hotel South Beach

Elements Fitness at the 1 Hotel South Beach (Lynn Brodsky)

Get a head start on your fitness goals for the new year with this class inspired by Barre and Pilates. Work through a variety of conditioning, yoga and core exercises using bands and blocks all while taking in views at a beachfront hotel.

When: Dec. 30

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Where: 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139

Cost: $15 with RSVP at http://www.elementsfitnessstudio.com/

Yoga Saturdays hosted by Synergy Yoga

Find balance with Miami Beach’s oldest yoga studio. Synergy Yoga returns to Española Way, where it opened its first studio, every Saturday for a free one-hour class on the pedestrian-friendly street. Instructors will demonstrate basic techniques and postures for beginners in this early morning session. Bring your own mat or rent a special Española Way mat for $2.

When: Dec. 30, Jan. 6 and every Saturday

Time: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Española Way between Washington Avenue and Drexel Avenue on Miami Beach

Cost: Free

Sunday Yoga at the Atton Brickell Miami

The infinity pool at Atton Brickell Miami (Carma Connected)

Practice sivananda yoga with free granola bars and power smoothies poolside at Atton Brickell Miami. This one-hour rooftop class also has a breathtaking view of Biscayne Bay.

When: Dec. 31, Jan.6 and every Sunday

Time: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Where: Atton Brickell Miami, 1500 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL 33129

Cost: Free

New Year, New Moon, New You at The Diplomat

Join fitness coach Steven Ackerman at The Diplomat for a New Year’s Day class. Let the moon be your guide as you sip on a complimentary immunity boost shot from the in-house juice bar, Counter Point. Don’t forget to bring your own mat.

When: Jan. 1

Time: 6 p.m.

Where: South Palm Court at The Diplomat Beach Resort, 3555 South Ocean Drive Hollywood, FL 3301

Cost: $15 suggested donation

Ashtanga Yoga with Miami Life Center

The waiting area at Tierra Santa Healing House (TARA, Ink.)

The Miami Life Center hosts these meditative yoga sessions weekly at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach. Enter the Tierra Santa Healing House where you will explore the powers of Asntanga yoga.

When: Jan.5-7, and every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Time: 10 – 11 a.m.

Where: Tierra Santa Studio at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Cost: $35

Trap Yoga with Mayor Oliver Gilbert

Who said you can’t have a little bass with your yoga? Join South Florida instructor Denetrya Brookins for this inclusive session that merges hot rap tracks with meditation. Arrive in comfortable clothes with a yoga mat or towel. Refreshments will be served.

When: Jan. 2

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: Miami Gardens City Hall Courtyard, 18605 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Cost: Free with RSVP at http://bit.ly/2C8ltm9

YogaRefresh with the New World Symphony

Invest in your own wellness with a day of yoga, healing and live classical music performances offered through three classes at the New World Center. Join leading yogi instructors Jodi Carey, Adrian Molina and Paul Walker.

When: Jan. 6

Where: New World Center, 500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Cost: $35 for single yoga class, $30 for Sound Healing only, $55 for Restorative Yoga Class and Sound Healing

Vinyasa Flow Yoga: Bring a yoga mat, towel and water to this hour-long class featuring instruction from Tropical Vinyasa, Green Monkey and Warrior Flow plus live performances from the New World Symphony.

Time: 10 a.m.

Restorative Yoga: Breathe in, then breathe out in this relaxing class led by Jodi Carey of Flowintuit Yoga with music from the New World Symphony.

Time: 5 p.m.

Sound Healing: Take in the power of sound bowls and other traditional healing instruments.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

“The Class” by Taryn Toomey at the Sacred Space

“The Class” is hosted by celebrity wellness guru Taryn Toomey (Jamie Baird)

Let it all out with this world-renowned class hosted by celebrity instructor Taryn Toomey. “The Class” is a hybrid fitness session that features movements from CrossFit, P90X and yoga. Screaming is encouraged. The class will be followed by brunch at Plant Miami and a Q&A session with Toomey.

When: Jan. 6

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: The Sacred Space Miami, 105 NE 24th St. Miami, FL, 33137

Cost: $75 plus ticket free

Mantras and Meditation Workshop with Ignacio Escribano

Yoga takes a cue from the Beatles, Pink Floyd and the Latin charts with musician and yogi Ignacio Escribano. Hell teach you the proper techniques for breathing with his unique remixes of ancient Sanskrit mantras.

When: Jan. 7

Time: 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: Tierra Santa Studio at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Cost: $50, Register via email to spamiami@faena.com or by phone at 786-655-5570

Yoga with Live Healthy Miami Gardens

Commit to a healthier, more fit you in 2018 with recurring yoga sessions in Miami Gardens. These classes will be held over a two-month period.

When: Jan. 18, Feb. 1, Feb. 20, and March 1

Time: 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 18605 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Cost: Free

Animal-Inspired Yoga with Jungle Island at The Wynwood Yard

The Wynwood Yard invites the family to mingle with parrots from Jungle Island and learn some yoga poses inspired by the animal kingdom. This fun yoga session will be hosted by Green Monkey and will also feature face painting and art making.

When: Jan. 27

Time: noon – 3 p.m.

Cost: Free with RSVP at http://bit.ly/2CmC6HP