Fashion, ice cream and charity.

Count us in.

Style Saves has just partnered with power-pink popup The Museum of Ice Cream for an initiative called “Project Prom.”

Style Saves raises funds through fashion-focused events in order to provide underprivileged students with necessary items including clothes, school uniforms, shoes, school supplies and prescription eyewear.

Taking it one step further, each year Style Saves provides more than 500 homeless students with prom tickets, prom dresses and suits, shoes and accessories for their special night.

To kick off the partnership, Museum of Ice Cream has dedicated a day to specifically benefit Style Saves and the non-profit’s local partners.

On Sunday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., MOIC is giving 70 students from the Guatemalan Mayan Center, serving the immigrant community, a complimentary guided tour. They’ll get to visit the famed Sprinkle Pool, swing on a giant banana and indulge in frozen creamy treats throughout the venue.

Founder of Style Saves, Rachael Russell, and well-known Miami philanthropist and dedicated supporter of Style Saves, Isabela Rangel Grutman (wife of nightclub king Dave Grutman), will lead the tour.

Tickets are available now, with proceeds from all Museum of Ice Cream ticket sales going towards Style Saves’ Project Prom.

Purchase here