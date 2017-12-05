Relax. Take a deep breath. We know Art Basel and Miami Art Week are a tad overwhelming (and that’s understatement of the year). But free Art Basel and Miami Art Week events are out there.

This list will help you skip the expensive art fairs , parties and main event. It will help you get into one big event for free. And that’s good, because you need to save your money for all those holiday gifts, after all.

Instead, spend Miami Art Week at these free events.

BROWSE: Miami Guide – Art Basel

ArtFashion by Patricia Field The New York fashion designer presents a pop-up shop for Art Basel with limited edition clothes, accessories and art. Showcased are sculptures by Suzan Pitt, Steven Wine and others. What: ArtFashion Pop-up by Patricia Field When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7-10 Where: White Dot Gallery, 174 NW 23rd St. Cost: Free

Bakers' Brunch at Bakehouse Art Complex

Bakehouse Art Complex Spend the morning at Wynwood's most established arts complex visiting the studios of the 60 Miami-based artists that work at the Bakehouse.

What: Baker's Brunch & Art Basel Artist Studio Visits When: 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 7 Where: Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St. Cost: Free

Basel at the Yard One of Miami's most popular venues for live local music, Wynwood Yard welcomes New Orleans-based Nth Power, electronic acts Millionyoung and EONS, DJ Lolo and local darlings Locos Por Juana and Magic City Hippies.

What: Basel at the Yard When: Nth Power, 8 p.m. to midnight Dec. 7 Electric Avenue: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Dec. 8 Locos Por Hippies, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Dec. 9 Where: The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St. Cost: Free

"Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat" This film, curated by New York-based film curator Marian Masone, focuses on iconic New York street artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

What: Film screening When: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8 Where: Colony Theater, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach Cost: Free

Breakfast in the Park Los Angeles-based artist Daniel Joseph Martinez is the guest speaker at this annual event. For more than two decades, Martinez has tackled questions of race, identity and the body in his multidisciplinary work. His sculpture "A Meditation on the Possibility of Romantic Love; or, Where You Goin' with That Gun in Your Hand: Bobby Seale and Huey Newton Discuss the Relationships between Expressionism and Social Reality Present in Hitler's Paintings," from 2005, is featured at the museum's entrance.

What: Breakfast in the Park at FIU When: 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 Where: Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU, 10975 SW 17th St. Cost: Free

Design ME with Amanda Perna The artist, designer and "Project Runway" alumni presents her ready-to-wear collection and provides custom sketches. Complementary manicures and make up touch ups by PRIV.

What: Artist and designer Amanda Perna When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 6 Where: ME Miami Hotel, 1100 Biscayne Blvd. Cost: Free with RSVP

Hive Pop Up Village & Lounge HIVE is a complementary four-day pop-up lounge on the main artery of Wynwood. Mixologists pair craft cocktails with food in the Behind the Bar Series. DJs spin into the wee hours.

What: HIVE Pop Up Village & Lounge When: 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Dec. 7; 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Dec. 8; noon to 3 a.m. Dec. 9; noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 10 Where: MANA Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave. Cost: Free

INK Miami Art Fair Here's one of those free art fairs we were talking about. This one's not under a huge tent like the other ones. Instead, it's in a small hotel on South Beach. You go room by room checking out different art.

What: INK Miami Art Fair When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 7-9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 Where: Suites of Dorchester, 1850 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: Free

Miami River Art Fair A waterfront contemporary art fair that features works on display by various galleries, individual artists as well as of cutting edge projects.

What: Miami River Art Fair When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Dec. 5-6 Where: James L. Knight International Center, 400 SE Second Ave. Cost: Free

Miami Street Photography Festival The Miami Street Photography Festival features the work of up and coming photographers from more than 50 countries.

What: Miami Street Photography Festival When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7-10 Where: HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St. Cost: Free

PULSE Miami Beach Attending PULSE, one of the major and pricy art fairs, for free is a major bonus. You have to get up pretty early, but at Miami Mornings, this contemporary art fair shows off the most cutting edge art during Miami Art Week. Must show proof of residency for free entry and arrive between the allotted hours.

What: Miami Mornings at PULSE Miami Beach Contemporary Art Fair When: 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 and 10 Where: Indian Beach Park, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: Free

Sex & Takeout Sarah Bahbah's first solo exhibition features her entire collection of work, which explicitly examines female voices.

What: Sarah Babah Solo Exhibition When: 7-11 p.m. Dec. 7 Where: W Miami Hotel, 495 Brickell Ave., 50th Floor Cost: Free

Territorial at Collins Park Independent curator and critic Philip Kaiser presents the Public Art installation "Territorial" at Collins Park. It features outdoor sculptures, interventions and performances. What: Territorial, Public Art at Art Basel When: 4-11 p.m. Dec. 5-10 Where: Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: Free

Urban Legends An exhibit paying homage to the history of urban street art and featuring the works of Bansky, Bambi, ABSTRK, Keith Haring, Obey, Inkie and L'Atlas, among others.

What: Urban Legends Art exhibition When: Dec. 6-10 Where: Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach Cost: Free