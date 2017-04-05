Free events during Miami Beach Gay Pride
More than 100,000 people will take to the streets of Miami Beach for the annual LGBTQ celebration. Miami Beach Gay Pride promises to be colorful three-day event, beginning April 7, spotlighting queer culture. But do your pockets a favor by being sure to attend these free events:
1. Pride Lights the Night
Pride Lights the Night pays tribute to the victims, families, and friends of the Pulse Orlando nightclub shooting in June 2016. Buildings throughout the greater Miami area will light up in the colors of the LGBTQ rainbow flag at sunset through the weekend. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Pulse survivor Mario Pérez will flip the switch at Lincoln Road and Pennsylvania Avenue to light the facades of several buildings.
2. Miami Beach Gay Pride Festival
Miami Beach Gay Pride Festival, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Lummus Park, 11th to 14th streets on Ocean Drive. Beach party with international DJs, exhibitors, community booths, family fun zone, food vendors and cash bars.
3. Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade
Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday along Ocean Drive from 5th to 15th streets. Featuring Ross Mathews, celebrity grand marshal; “Uncle” Johnny Pool, advocate marshal; and Liebe & Seth Gadinsky, ally marshals.