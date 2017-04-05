Posted on

Free events during Miami Beach Gay Pride

Fans cheer along the parade route on Ocean Drive at the annual Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and Festival on Sunday, April 10, 2016.
By Miami Herald For miami.com

More than 100,000 people will take to the streets of Miami Beach for the annual LGBTQ celebration. Miami Beach Gay Pride promises to be colorful three-day event, beginning April 7, spotlighting queer culture. But do your pockets a favor by being sure to attend these free events:

1. Pride Lights the Night

Chris Fernandez and Samantha McHarg hold a poster of victims at Orlando rally outside a memorial service at the Cathedral Church of Saint Luke in support of shooting victims from Pulse night club on Saturday, June 18, 2016

Pride Lights the Night pays tribute to the victims, families, and friends of the Pulse Orlando nightclub shooting in June 2016. Buildings throughout the greater Miami area will light up in the colors of the LGBTQ rainbow flag at sunset through the weekend. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Pulse survivor Mario Pérez will flip the switch at Lincoln Road and Pennsylvania Avenue to light the facades of several buildings.

2. Miami Beach Gay Pride Festival

Costumed entertainers engage the crowd at the annual Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and Festival on Sunday, April 10, 2016.

Miami Beach Gay Pride Festival, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Lummus Park, 11th to 14th streets on Ocean Drive. Beach party with international DJs, exhibitors, community booths, family fun zone, food vendors and cash bars.

3. Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade

Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday along Ocean Drive from 5th to 15th streets. Featuring Ross Mathews, celebrity grand marshal; “Uncle” Johnny Pool, advocate marshal; and Liebe & Seth Gadinsky, ally marshals.

