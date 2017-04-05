Free events during Miami Beach Gay Pride

Chris Fernandez and Samantha McHarg hold a poster of victims at Orlando rally outside a memorial service at the Cathedral Church of Saint Luke in support of shooting victims from Pulse night club on Saturday, June 18, 2016

Pride Lights the Night pays tribute to the victims, families, and friends of the Pulse Orlando nightclub shooting in June 2016. Buildings throughout the greater Miami area will light up in the colors of the LGBTQ rainbow flag at sunset through the weekend. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Pulse survivor Mario Pérez will flip the switch at Lincoln Road and Pennsylvania Avenue to light the facades of several buildings.