Free South Beach Wine & Food events and other cheap stuff

On Feb. 26, the Rotary Club of Coral Gables will present its second annual Chili Chillin’ cook-off in Coral Gables. The event is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase. There’s also kids entertainment, and live music all afternoon from The Stiltsville and Funk Pedal. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable foundation, which in turns helps a range of folks from youth to elderly to veterans.