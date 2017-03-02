Are your pockets full of lint? These Miami events won’t leave you broke.

Hialeah’s Leah Arts District

Speaking of “My-JAH-mee,” it’s officially 305 Day on March 5 as Lucy Lopez and other organizers bring awareness to the daily 3:05 pm Miami-Cuban cafecito break. The British have afternoon tea, and we have Cuban-style espresso. We Miamians have been doing this for years and only now did someone figure out it should be an actual designation. My point is this means there’s a free block party in Hialeah with live music, food vendors, art and more.