Are your pockets full of lint? These Miami events won’t leave you broke.
Short on cash? Miami offers all kinds of free and cheap things to do, including live concerts, block parties and more. The highlights are listed below (click on each link for details) or check out MiamiOnTheCheap.com for a full list.
1. Free live music
The 305 always serves plenty of free live music. Consider these 5 concerts:
- Two Miami favorites — Locos por Juana and Spam Allstars — perform in West Kendall on March 4
- The Habana Boys, described as a cross between Il Divo and Jersey Boys, perform three concerts in Hialeah on March 3-5
- Guarachamos with Luis Bofill on March 3 in Miami Beach (Guaracha is a genre of Cuban music)
- Songfest South Florida by Florida Grand Opera artists continues with “Sounds of Americas” on March 4 in Coral Gables and March 5 in Fort Lauderdale
- “Beethoven on the Beach” by Orchestra Miami musicians at outdoor concerts on March 4 in Miami Beach and March 5 in Pinecrest
2. Miami Gras
Celebrate Miami Gras – Miami’s version of the Mardi Gras carnaval – with a free block party presented by Concrete Beach Brewery on March 4 in Wynwood. Expect food vendors, live music by the Bad Apples Brass Band and the launch of the brewery’s Miami Gras beer. Oh, and samba dancers and guava king cakes because it’s Miami (pronounced here as “My-JAH-mee.”)
3. The 305
Speaking of “My-JAH-mee,” it’s officially 305 Day on March 5 as Lucy Lopez and other organizers bring awareness to the daily 3:05 pm Miami-Cuban cafecito break. The British have afternoon tea, and we have Cuban-style espresso. We Miamians have been doing this for years and only now did someone figure out it should be an actual designation. My point is this means there’s a free block party in Hialeah with live music, food vendors, art and more.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...