4 events you’re not too broke for in Miami – Jan. 27-29
Keep your money in your wallet but still have a good time with these free event highlights of the weekend and remember to visit MiamiOnTheCheap.com for a complete list. Enjoy:
1. Retro Future Night
Grab a self-driving car and head over to Hialeah on Jan. 28 with a free indoor party themed “Retro Future Night” complete with a virtual reality experience, 3D art and music by Otto Van Schirach (Oye, acere”). Go back to the 1960s and forth to the future with this #HialeahNow party, which aims to bring audiences to the Leah Arts District. Sponsored by Jameson Irish Whisky, the party is free with registration.
2. Jazz at MOCA
Oriente performs Jan. 27 for the monthly free outdoor jazz concert at the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami. Oriente’s signature sounds funky, guitar driven tumbaos, blazing harmonic brass, and explosive Afro-Latin percussion that fuse Cuban roots with Blues, Jazz, Caribbean and Brazilian influences.
3. Coral Gables Festival of the Arts
Spend the weekend in Coral Gables looking at more than 200 artists of fine art and crafts during the Coral Gables Festival of the Arts on Jan. 28 and 29 with free admission with registration. Local artists will sell and display all types of art including paintings, sculptures and multi-media pieces. There will be food for sale from various gourmet food vendors. There will also be cooking demonstrations and live music.
4. MLK Remix
The City of South Miami continues the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of faith, equality and nonviolence with a free family cultural and diversity festival on Jan. 28 called “MLK Remix.” Enjoy live music (by Etana, MOJO, Ike and Val Woods, and YAK YAK), dance performances (by Dedicance, Ife- Ile and Afro Carribean Dance and Drums), vendors, hip-hop dance classes, face painting and more.
