Free and cheap events in Miami this weekend – Jan. 6-8

Happy New Year, everyone. It’s that time when we reach for our wallets and realize we spent all the money on the holidays. (Oh no!) But have no fear, Miami On The Cheap is here, with just some highlights (six to be exact) of the weekend’s FREE events.

1. Free Biscayne Green grand opening The Miami Downtown Development Authority envisions a portion of Biscayne Boulevard with pedestrians and without cars. So they’re launching Biscayne Green, three weeks of community events in the public parking lots of Biscayne Boulevard from Southeast Second to Northeast First streets. On the evening of Jan. 6, the kickoff celebration features live music by Miami’s own Grammy-nominated Locos por Juana as well as food and art for sale from vendors. Take me there

2. Free Gallery Night Live Gallery Night Live at the Coral Gables Museum offers free admission, live music, a cash bar and more. On Jan. 6, the museum will close the exhibit “This Land Is Your Land: A Second Century for America’s National Parks,” featuring a performance of “Songs and Stories of Our National Parks” by Florida folk musician Grant Livingston and park ranger Gary Bremen, as well as a centennial commemorative poster unveiling for Biscayne National Park. Folks also can meet watercolor artist Carlos Barbon who will attend and sell his art. Take me there

3. Free Friday Night Live On Jan. 6, outside at the Normandy Fountain in Miami Beach’s North Beach neighborhood, listen to Latin jazz performed by the Luis Mario Ochoa Latin Jazz Ensemble. Vocalist, guitarist, composer, arranger and band leader Ochoa is from Havana by way of Toronto. He has performed with many top jazz artists, including Paquito D’Rivera, and at festivals around the world, including Barbados. After the concert, dine or shop in one of the nearby neighborhood businesses. Take me there

4. Free Ciclovia Here’s a way to make that New Year’s resolution regarding exercise come true. Enjoy a day of strolling, skating, cycling, yoga, rock climbing and more at Ciclovia in Miami Beach on Jan. 8 when a portion of Washington Avenue closes to drivers. You can even learn how to fix a bike flat in a jiffy. Food will be available for purchase from food trucks. Take me there

5. Free Bluegrass Jam Listen to bluegrass music performed live by the Dusty Road Rangers on Jan. 8 in Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach. While admission to the park is free, there is a $7 parking fee. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Greynolds Park has a lot of activities one can do from canoeing to bike riding and more. Take me there