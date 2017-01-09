Shirlee and Ron Freitas, left, visiting from Kona, Hawaii, and their friend Carol Humm of Boca Raton look stylish in fashions from the Art Deco era as they take in Art Deco Weekend in Miami Beach.

It’s “40 Years of Fabulous,” dahling. Don on your Roaring ’20s outfit (or just wear whatever you like) and head to Miami Beach this weekend from Jan. 13-15 for Art Deco Weekend, an annual community festival that celebrates the Great Gatsby Era. Admission to the festival is free and there are numerous free events including a dog show, antiques show, classic car show, kids club, fashion show, art and street fair, and more. It’s all on Ocean Drive with the beautiful Art Deco architectural hotels serving as a backdrop.