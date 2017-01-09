Posted on

Miami on the Cheap has your free and cheap weekend itinerary – Jan. 13-15

Gay8 Festival on Calle Ocho is a free Latino LGBT art, music and food festival.
Gay8 Festival on Calle Ocho is a free Latino LGBT art, music and food festival.
By Ana Acle-Menendez For miami.com

From flappers to drag queens, and from Shakespeare to Brazilian jazz, this weekend’s free events surely has something for every taste. We hit the highlights here but visit MiamiOnTheCheap.com for a much longer list. Enjoy! 

1. Art Deco Weekend

Shirlee and Ron Freitas, left, visiting from Kona, Hawaii, and their friend Carol Humm of Boca Raton look stylish in fashions from the Art Deco era as they take in Art Deco Weekend in Miami Beach.
Shirlee and Ron Freitas, left, visiting from Kona, Hawaii, and their friend Carol Humm of Boca Raton look stylish in fashions from the Art Deco era as they take in Art Deco Weekend in Miami Beach.

It’s “40 Years of Fabulous,” dahling. Don on your Roaring ’20s outfit (or just wear whatever you like) and head to Miami Beach this weekend from Jan. 13-15 for Art Deco Weekend, an annual community festival that celebrates the Great Gatsby Era. Admission to the festival is free and there are numerous free events including a dog show, antiques show, classic car show, kids club, fashion show, art and street fair, and more. It’s all on Ocean Drive with the beautiful Art Deco architectural hotels serving as a backdrop.

2. Gay8

Gay8.jpg

Little Havana erupts in music, dance and drag queens for the Gay8 (GayOcho) festival, a celebration of the Latino LGBT community, on Jan. 15. Southwest 8th Street (Calle Ocho to us locals) will be closed for this festival from 14th to 17th avenues. The lineup of live bands is red-hot: Locos por Juana, Spam Allstars, Lucy Grau, Sonlokos, and Electric Piquete. Miami-Dade College’s Tower Theatre will be showing gay films and there’s always delicious food to be had in a local restaurant.

3. Shakespeare in the Park

From last year's Shakespeare Miami production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
From last year’s Shakespeare Miami production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

“All that glisters is not gold.” (Yes, I had to look it up: its glisters not glitters.) Shakespeare Miami presents The Merchant of Venice for free this weekend Jan. 13-15 at the Barnacle Historical State Park in Coconut Grove. Next week, the free play will be shown at Pinecrest Gardens. (Both parks suggest a $2 donation.)

4. Jazz Concert

Jazz neon sign

Brazilian jazz group Trio Da Paz will take part in a South Motors Gen-Next Jazz concert on Jan. 15 in Pinecrest with students from the New World School of the Arts. For a $5 park entrance fee, you can watch and listen to the beautiful music as they mentor and perform with the students. Thanks to the generosity of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and South Motors, the public can enjoy these top-notch bands for a fraction of the price and closer to their neighborhood.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Where foodie football fans can watch the National Championship
Art Deco Weekend Celebrates 40 Years

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Top 5 events during Art Deco Weekend 2017
Not for you, hipster: This craft beer is for your dog
Ringling Bros. flips the script (or adds one) for their first elephant-free show
Tourists A Guide To Miami’s Best Dive Bars
Tourists How Mango’s won at Miami Beach nightlife
Black Thought’s thoughts on New Year’s resolutions, freestyling and Miami
Rev Run’s infectious positivity is what we need for 2017
16 New Year’s Resolutions All Miamians Should Have
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Kurios’ is more fun than Christmas morning