What’s free and cheap in Miami this weekend – Dec. 30-Jan. 1
End the year with a bang and a buck in your wallet. These events are all free this weekend in Miami. Happy New Year!
1. Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve Party
Mr. Worldwide returns to his home in the 305 to ring in the new year with a party that’s guaranteed to make you dance. Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve party is the FREE place to be. It starts at 8 pm and ends at 12:30 am with fireworks at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami and features Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg as co-hosts and numerous performers such as Salt n Pepa, Tone Loc and more. Arrive early because 150,000 people attended last year and more are expected this year. Public transportation is the best way to get there: Take the Metrorail to the Government Center station and then hop on the Metromover to the Museum Park station; or take a free city trolley (routes are online). If you’re going to be hard-headed and drive, there are five public parking lots on Biscayne Boulevard but they’ll be filled fast. Not going but still want to see the show? The performances will be shown on FOXTV starting at 11 pm.
2. More New Year’s Eve parties
Pitbull isn’t the only free New Year’s Eve party in town, but most likely the largest. If you’re not into crowds, and I completely understand, then check out the other free parties we have listed for you on Miami On The Cheap. They include parties and fireworks in South Beach, Wynwood, Fort Lauderdale and Hallandale Beach.
3. King Mango Strut
This parody on all the news from the year is a free parade and Miami tradition now in its 35th year. Kids are welcomed to attend but you may have to do some explaining. Expect to see funny commentary on Fidel Castro’s death, the Zika virus scare and more from the year. After the parade, listen to local bands perform and have a meal from a Coconut Grove restaurant.
4. Free live music
The difficult choice for me will be where to go on Dec. 30. Several places are offering free live music and they are all so good. Click on the links for more information:
- Conjunto Progreso performs at Viernes Culturales in Little Havana
- Suenalo rocks it in Wynwood
- The Miami Big Sound Orchestra jazzes it up in North Miami
