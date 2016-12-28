Mr. Worldwide returns to his home in the 305 to ring in the new year with a party that’s guaranteed to make you dance. Pitbull’s New Year’s Eve party is the FREE place to be. It starts at 8 pm and ends at 12:30 am with fireworks at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami and features Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg as co-hosts and numerous performers such as Salt n Pepa, Tone Loc and more. Arrive early because 150,000 people attended last year and more are expected this year. Public transportation is the best way to get there: Take the Metrorail to the Government Center station and then hop on the Metromover to the Museum Park station; or take a free city trolley (routes are online). If you’re going to be hard-headed and drive, there are five public parking lots on Biscayne Boulevard but they’ll be filled fast. Not going but still want to see the show? The performances will be shown on FOXTV starting at 11 pm.