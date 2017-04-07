Are you running out of cash? These weekend events are for you.
We’ve compiled some of the best free and cheap things to do this weekend in Miami and the goodies include a gay festival, children’s egg hunts, opera performances, lots of art, an open house party and live music. Click the links for details.
1. Gay pride
Ready to par-tay? This week there will be several events honoring the LGBT community in Miami Beach (with a solemn nod to the victims of the Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando) but we’ve narrowed it down to the top free events this weekend – the festival, parade and party. Expect music, dancing, drag queens, hot bods and a whole lot of fun.
2. Easter egg hunts
This weekend the sounds of children screaming for joy as they hunt for eggs will permeate Miami. (Seriously, what’s up with that?) Miami On The Cheap has a long list of free and cheap Easter events that run now through April 16. This weekend, there are hunts in Doral, Miami Springs, Homestead, Pinto’s Farm in South Dade, Miami Beach, The Falls, Seminole Theatre and the Shops at Sunset. Pick one or a few to get the kids tired.
3. Opera
The Florida Grand Opera is having two free events this weekend – Family Day in Hialeah on April 8 and Spanish Accents in Miami Beach on April 9. Family Day offers a chance for kids and adults to learn about the behind the scenes making an opera production. Spanish Accents offers two abbreviated performances inspired by Spain. It isn’t often that the public gets to see free operas so go check ‘em out.
4. Art museum
The Perez Art Museum Miami is having an entire day of free admission and free activities on April 8 that will likely draw a range of ages and interests from children to poetry lovers. First, admission is free that day. Second, they’ve got a schedule that includes creating art with children, enjoying the O, Miami poetry bus with Afrobeta, and then an after party on the terrace with music by local teens. Also, check out the O, Miami free events we’ve listed.
5. Music at the Normandy Fountain
The Wendy Pedersen Quartet will perform on April 7 for free. Every first Friday of the month, the City of Miami Beach offers “First Fridays / Friday Night Live,” a series of free concerts.
6. Open house party at Vizcaya
In celebration of its centennial year, Vizcaya Museum and Gardens invites the community to discover an unknown part of the estate, known as the Vizcaya Village. A free open house party on April 9 will allow visitors to explore the property and enjoy an afternoon full of guided tours, urban farming, art, music, food trucks and more.
7. Art Walks
There are two free art walks this weekend – one in Little Havana on April 7 and another in Wynwood on April 8. Expect art, street performances, music and food for a night of fun and creativity.