Are you running out of cash? These weekend events are for you.

This weekend the sounds of children screaming for joy as they hunt for eggs will permeate Miami. (Seriously, what’s up with that?) Miami On The Cheap has a long list of free and cheap Easter events that run now through April 16. This weekend, there are hunts in Doral, Miami Springs, Homestead, Pinto’s Farm in South Dade, Miami Beach, The Falls, Seminole Theatre and the Shops at Sunset. Pick one or a few to get the kids tired.