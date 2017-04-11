Spent all your cash on Peeps or matzo? These events are still in your budget.

With her mom, right, and big brother Sebastian, 5, nearby, 18-month-old Gabriela Garcia Aguilera of Miami gathers colorful eggs during an egg hunt on Friday, April 3, 2015 during Miami Seaquarium’s BunnyPalooza.

Miami hops to it when it comes to Easter egg hunts. This weekend alone, count on at least 11 egg hunts. They include the mega ones at Miami Seaquarium, Jungle Island, and Zoo Miami but there are others – likely in a neighborhood near you — in Hialeah, North Miami, Olinda and Arcola Lakes parks in North Central Dade, Sunny Isles, Miami Shores, Coral Gables, and Cauley Square in South Dade. Pick one or a few to get the kids tired. Looking for something unique? The hunt in Miami Shores has a marshmallow drop from a helicopter. Just sayin’.