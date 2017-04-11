Spent all your cash on Peeps or matzo? These events are still in your budget.
If Spring Break vacation, Passover and Easter have put a hole in your wallet, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up some of the best free and cheap things to do this weekend in Miami and the goodies include children’s egg hunts and live music. Click on the links for details.
Egg hunts
Miami hops to it when it comes to Easter egg hunts. This weekend alone, count on at least 11 egg hunts. They include the mega ones at Miami Seaquarium, Jungle Island, and Zoo Miami but there are others – likely in a neighborhood near you — in Hialeah, North Miami, Olinda and Arcola Lakes parks in North Central Dade, Sunny Isles, Miami Shores, Coral Gables, and Cauley Square in South Dade. Pick one or a few to get the kids tired. Looking for something unique? The hunt in Miami Shores has a marshmallow drop from a helicopter. Just sayin’.
Free admission to national parks
On a few special weekends, the U.S. National Parks department allows for free admission and this April 15-16 is one of those unique times. (Perhaps Uncle Sam knows that we’ll be paying all those taxes on April 18 and feels sorry for us. Not.) This means that visitors can take a look at the crocodiles, alligators, birds and invading pythons of the Everglades for free or head to the Dry Tortugas national park in Key West. Just remember, admission into Miami’s second national park, Biscayne, is always free.
Youth Fair
This weekend is the last call for the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and Exposition, which runs through April 16. There are a ton of deals and coupons that allow for free admission, 50 percent off and so on, so read the long list and pick one. Then head to the fair for amusement rides, cow milking and other stuff farmers do, and leave the pigging out on the corn dogs and fried food for last.
Food truck festival
If you haven’t yet caught up with one of the food trucks, perhaps it’s elusive to you because you’re not on social media, check out the food truck festival at Magic City Casino on April 14. If you’re lucky, you’ll get a sampling of just about any kind of food from lobster to burgers and ethnic cuisine from Argentinean to Chinese.
Free live music
Free live music abounds this weekend at these hang-outs:
- From April 14-16, there’s a different band each night that plays a variety of music from Brazilian to rock to Top 40 at the Dolphin Mall.
- Sound off silent disco (as in headphones) on April 14 and Reggae Sunday with Sweet Justice on April 16 at the Wynwood Yard.
- With Biscayne Bay as a backdrop, Bayside Marketplace provides live music from 3 pm-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2-11 pm on Sundays.