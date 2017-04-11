Posted on

Spent all your cash on Peeps or matzo? These events are still in your budget.

The annual Youth Fair & Expo is back with rides, food and new shows and acts.
By Ana Acle-Menendez For miami.com

If Spring Break vacation, Passover and Easter have put a hole in your wallet, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up some of the best free and cheap things to do this weekend in Miami and the goodies include children’s egg hunts and live music. Click on the links for details.

Egg hunts

With her mom, right, and big brother Sebastian, 5, nearby, 18-month-old Gabriela Garcia Aguilera of Miami gathers colorful eggs during an egg hunt on Friday, April 3, 2015 during Miami Seaquarium’s BunnyPalooza.

Miami hops to it when it comes to Easter egg hunts. This weekend alone, count on at least 11 egg hunts. They include the mega ones at Miami Seaquarium, Jungle Island, and Zoo Miami but there are others – likely in a neighborhood near you — in Hialeah, North Miami, Olinda and Arcola Lakes parks in North Central Dade, Sunny Isles, Miami Shores, Coral Gables, and Cauley Square in South Dade. Pick one or a few to get the kids tired. Looking for something unique? The hunt in Miami Shores has a marshmallow drop from a helicopter. Just sayin’.

Free admission to national parks


Bill and Mary Burnham take a break in the Dry Tortugas. Photo: BurnhamInk.com for Miami.com

On a few special weekends, the U.S. National Parks department allows for free admission and this April 15-16 is one of those unique times. (Perhaps Uncle Sam knows that we’ll be paying all those taxes on April 18 and feels sorry for us. Not.)  This means that visitors can take a look at the crocodiles, alligators, birds and invading pythons of the Everglades for free or head to the Dry Tortugas national park in Key West. Just remember, admission into Miami’s second national park, Biscayne, is always free.

Youth Fair

Opening day of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, Thursday, March 12, 2015.

This weekend is the last call for the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair and Exposition, which runs through April 16. There are a ton of deals and coupons that allow for free admission, 50 percent off and so on, so read the long list and pick one. Then head to the fair for amusement rides, cow milking and other stuff farmers do, and leave the pigging out on the corn dogs and fried food for last.

Food truck festival

If you haven’t yet caught up with one of the food trucks, perhaps it’s elusive to you because you’re not on social media, check out the food truck festival at Magic City Casino on April 14. If you’re lucky, you’ll get a sampling of just about any kind of food from lobster to burgers and ethnic cuisine from Argentinean to Chinese.

Free live music

Free live music abounds this weekend at these hang-outs:

  • From April 14-16, there’s a different band each night that plays a variety of music from Brazilian to rock to Top 40 at the Dolphin Mall.
  • Sound off silent disco (as in headphones) on April 14 and Reggae Sunday with Sweet Justice on April 16 at the Wynwood Yard.
  • With Biscayne Bay as a backdrop, Bayside Marketplace provides live music from 3 pm-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2-11 pm on Sundays.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Spent all your cash on Peeps or matzo? These events are still in your budget.
Miami celebrates Easter like a pro. Here are the best events

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists The Delano is getting a new nightclub and we have all the details.
Miami Guide
9 Places in Miami to Meet Your Online Date (so even if it sucks you’ll still have a good time)
MOLTO Pizza & Booze offers South Beach a hot new happy hour
Tourists Reminisce with these events at throwback Supercon Retro
Get your Easter brunch fix with these tasty menus
Trump and this chef battled in court but now ‘move forward as friends’
Poetry about mac and cheese, chocolate and wings is coming to your supermarket
100 years later and we still have more to learn about Vizcaya
Let’s go Rogue! Star Wars Celebration in Orlando is worth the road trip.
Where to go for outdoor fun in Miami