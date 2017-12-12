Wynwood Yard

There’s always something free and fun going on the Yard, which has expanded its programming after two years in the heart of Wynwood. Weekends feature workshops for kids like Food Play for Kids from 1-3 p.m.Sunday, at which kids create a take-home Food Play Character made out of fresh vegetables. You can also hang out and play games around the Yard and listen to the sounds of Keznami and Friends on Reggae Sunday.