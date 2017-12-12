Free and cheap events in Miami this weekend
Not sure what’s free and cheap this weekend in and around Miami? Use this guide to plan your weekend around free music, museums or activities at Wynwood’s hip event space.
1. New World Symphony Wallcast Concert
The cold front is sticking around, so dress appropriately (and swap the wine for hot cocoa). The New World Symphony presents its Sounds of the Season on the outdoor Wallcast at Soundscape Park . Conductor Dean Whiteside leads a program including holiday classics by Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, Hyken, Anderson and the beloved “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” narrated by Jimmy L. Morales.
What: Sounds of the Season Wallcast Concert
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Soundscape Park at the New World Center, 500 17th St.
Cost: Free
https://www.nws.edu/events-tickets/concerts/wallcast-concert-sounds-of-the-season-presented-by-miami-beach/
2. Miami Symphony Orchestra live in Palm Court
Miami Design District’s Palm Court comes alive every Friday with the Performance Series by Knight Foundation. Buckminster Fuller’s clear dome sculpture is the perfect backdrop for the Miami Symphony Orchestra’s performance led by Music Director and Conductor, Maestro Mario Marturet. Get there by 5 p.m. to take advantage of happy hour specials at Estefan Kitchen. then settle in for the show at 6:30 p.m.
What: Performance Series by Knight Foundation
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami
Cost: Free
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/miami-symphony-orchestra-live-in-the-design-district-tickets-38841792848?aff=MDDEblast&utm_source=Miami+Design+District&utm_campaign=fef346e971-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_11_27&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fe10ee4a81-fef346e971-255727209&mc_cid=fef346e971&mc_eid=b81bf75a4a
3. Free day at Miami Children's Museum
If you can knock off early on Friday, head to the Miami Children’s Museum and enjoy free admission and a fun afternoon with the kids. Arrive at 4 p.m. and you’ve got four hours to roam through the Dino Island exhibition, Carnival Cruise Line’s revamped exhibit with new Ocean Odyssey interactive exhibit, climb Mt. Michimu and visit the Castle of Dreams, Construction Zone and Health & Wellness Center.
What: Free admission to Miami Children’s Museum
When: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: 980 MacArthur Cswy.
Cost: Free
4. Free events at Wynwood Yard
There’s always something free and fun going on the Yard, which has expanded its programming after two years in the heart of Wynwood. Weekends feature workshops for kids like Food Play for Kids from 1-3 p.m.Sunday, at which kids create a take-home Food Play Character made out of fresh vegetables. You can also hang out and play games around the Yard and listen to the sounds of Keznami and Friends on Reggae Sunday.
What: Free events at Wynwood Yard
When: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: 56 NW 29th St.
Cost: Free
5. Institute of Contemporary Art
Did you miss the grand opening during Miami Art Week? Then make a point to visit Miami’s newest contemporary art museum, the Institute of Contemporary Art. The shiny exterior is a work of art unto itself but step inside for a look at installations throughout the multi-story building. There are pieces by six contemporary artists on display around the Ground Floor, a sculpture garden and even a multi-panel installation in the central stairwell. Free.
What: Institute of Contemporary Art
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 15-17
Where: 61 NE 41st St.
Cost: Free