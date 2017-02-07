Too broke for fun? That’s not a problem in Miami
This weekend’s free or cheap things to do offer a lot of variety including a free live son concert, two free art walks, a free symphony concert, a BOGO at Deering Estate, free admission to several museums, and free or cheap activities for kids. Whew! These are the highlights, but check out MiamiOnTheCheap.com for more:
1. SonLokos live
Make your way to Tropical Park on the evening of Feb. 10 for a free concert with SonLokos featuring Leslie Cartaya. It’s part of the Miami-Dade Parks’ “Noches Tropicales (Tropical Nights)” music series.
2. Little Havana Art Walk
The second Friday of the month means the art galleries in Little Havana are open late. Join the crowds for music, food and plenty of art on the evening of Feb. 10.
3. Wynwood Art Walk
Then on the second Saturday of the month (we like it when free events don’t compete on the same day so we can attend them all), the art galleries in Wynwood will be open late. Join the crowds here for more music, food and plenty of art on Feb. 11.
4. Symphony concert
The Alhambra Orchestra presents a free symphony concert in Miami on Feb. 12. The performers will be the winners of the annual concerto competition for middle and high school students, who will display the concertos they performed and will be accompanied by the orchestra under the baton of Daniel Andai. The concert will also feature Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro overture and Finlandia by Sibelius.
5. Deering Estate BOGO
Two can enjoy the Deering Estate at Cutler for the price of one this weekend, Feb. 11 and 12. The deal for buy one get one free general admission is part of the Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Miami Romance Month promotion. So go ahead, get the BOGO online and spend the day at Deering with your sweetie.
6. Free museum admissions
Several museums will have free admission this weekend:
- The second Saturdays of the month are free admission at the Perez Art Museum Miami, thanks to Target. This month, families will learn about Mirror Mobiles through the work of artist Julio Le Parc and will use light and reflections to create a sculpture. There’s also an interactive video installation by Miami artist duo, the TM Sisters.
- HistoryMiami also holds Family Fun days every second Saturdays of the month with crafts and learning experiences. This month’s theme is Digging Up History and will feature archaeologists and fossils.
- Admission to the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU is free every Saturday.
- Admission is always free to the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum and the Institute of Contemporary Art.
7. Family Days
- Family Day on Aragon takes place every second Saturday and Sunday of the month, and is hosted by the Coral Gables Museum, Books & Books and the Coral Gables Art Cinema. The museum will host a kid-friendly tour about Cuban Art in the 20th Century along with craft activities, a musical performance, and a gallery scavenger hunt. The bookstore will hold a story time and craft-making session with the theme of love for Valentine’s Day. The cinema will show “Mary Poppins” for $5 and it includes soda and popcorn.
- Family Day in the Miami Design District is every second Sunday of the month and features craft making, scavenger hunt, dancing and more. Free.
