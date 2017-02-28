You need to see at least one of these plays this weekend
Need a laugh? Got kids to entertain? Or do you prefer to plumb the depths of a hellish totalitarian government? Theater companies around town have you covered.
1. “¡FUÁCATA! Or a Latina’s Guide to Surviving the Universe," Zoetic Stage
Playing almost two dozen characters, actor-playwright Elena María García inhabits the skin of (mostly) Latina women in this hilarious one-woman show. Read full review here.
2. "Audience" and "Protest," Mad Cat Theatre Co.
As George Orwell’s “1984” climbs the bestseller list, Mad Cat examines a different exploration of totalitarianism with two plays from the former Czech president Vaclav Havel. Read full review here.
3. "Xanadu," Slow Burn Theatre
Sure, this musical take on the cheesy 1980 movie starring Olivia Newton-John is campy. But it’s also escapism at its best, with classic ELO and ONJ tunes plus roller skates. Read full review here.
4. "Disney's The Little Mermaid"
Remember Ariel, the mermaid who longs to abandon her fins and experience dry land? She’s back through Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing arts. Info and tickets here.
