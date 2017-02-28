Posted on

You need to see at least one of these plays this weekend

Elena María García co-wrote and stars in the Zoetic Stage world premiere of “¡FUÁCATA! Or a Latina’s Guide to Surviving the Universe.’ Justin Namon
By Connie Ogle For miami.com

Need a laugh? Got kids to entertain? Or do you prefer to plumb the depths of a hellish totalitarian government? Theater companies around town have you covered.

1. “¡FUÁCATA! Or a Latina’s Guide to Surviving the Universe," Zoetic Stage

Playing almost two dozen characters, actor-playwright Elena María García inhabits the skin of (mostly) Latina women in this hilarious one-woman show. Read full review here.

2. "Audience" and "Protest," Mad Cat Theatre Co.

As George Orwell’s “1984” climbs the bestseller list, Mad Cat examines a different exploration of totalitarianism with two plays from the former Czech president Vaclav Havel. Read full review here.

3. "Xanadu," Slow Burn Theatre

Sure, this musical take on the cheesy 1980 movie starring Olivia Newton-John is campy. But it’s also escapism at its best, with classic ELO and ONJ tunes plus roller skates. Read full review here.

4. "Disney's The Little Mermaid"

Remember Ariel, the mermaid who longs to abandon her fins and experience dry land? She’s back through Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing arts. Info and tickets here.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Come to this party for the remixed classical music, stay for the drinks
Here’s a list of things you should do this weekend – March 3 – 5

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
March in Miami is complete madness. Check out all these events.
Miami Guide
Shore bets: Where to find the beaches in South Florida
The 1920s are making a comeback in Miami — on a millionaire’s lawn
Laidback fun awaits you at these new Miami lounges
Tourists Which Miami hotels scored five-star ratings?
Veuve Clicquot Carnaval is your perfect excuse to day drink in Miami
Tourists Employees Only & Washington Park Hotel, a South Beach odd couple
Miami got #Moonlit last night, here are all the emotions we felt
Tourists This Miami Springs burger joint beat all others at SOBEWFF Burger Bash
The Mango Gang rides again at SOBEWFF