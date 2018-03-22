Where are the hottest events going down in Miami this weekend? Our pals at Eventbrite clued us into four events that are totally trending, from X to Y. If you’re looking to get out and about in the city this Thursday through Sunday, here’s where you should go.

The Miami Symphony Orchestra performs at Palm Court

Want to see the symphony perform for free? Head to Palm Court in the Design District for this Friday-night performance, produced by 19-time Grammy-winning producer Emilio Estefan, in collaboration with Maestro Eduardo Marturet. This week’s performance will feature tenor Fernando Varela, along with Dr. Ed Calle, Haven Star, Angie Green, Gabriel Mores, Hansel de Munoz, Madeline Laine, Jon Blond and FIN!FANG!FOOM!

The date: Friday 3/23, 6-8pm

The location: Palm Court, 140 Northeast 39th St., Miami

The price: Free with RSVP; seats are first-come, first-serve

Buy Tickets

‘Designed in Miami’ salutes local fashion

Photo: Eventbrite

Three celebrated, Miami-based fashion designers will lead this panel discussion on the industry, including Mariela Rovito, co-founder and president of lingerie line Eberjey; Brad Singer, entrepreneur and creator of tennis apparel line Lucky in Love; and celebrity stylist Sandra Madjdi. According to the organizers, they’ll divulge “the details about how to effectively design and produce in Miami, and how to market fashion brands and leverage the power of brand storytelling.”

The date: Thursday 3/22, 5:30-7:30pm

The location: Palat, 4702 NE 2nd Ave., Miami

The price: $32 general admission, $13 students

Buy Tickets

A ‘Fearless and Feminine’ yoga and vegan cooking event

Photo: Shutterstock

This Women’s History Month event invites women to “relax and unwind with the healing powers of yoga and mediation, feed your soul with an all-vegan cooking demo that’s sure to impress, and be inspired and uplifted by our guest speakers.” A live musical performance and vendors will also be on-site.

The date: Sunday 3/25, 3-10pm

The location: Miami Warehouse, 4620 E 11th Ave., Hialeah

The price: $20 general admission, $15 students (with ID)

Buy Tickets

‘Noche de Brujas’ art and music event

Photo: Eventbrite

Noche de Brujas is “an evening of performance that will include artists who work with sound and music, alongside musicians who work with a strong visual language,” according to the organizers. “The space will transform into a new kind of temple or portal, for the creation of contemporary rituals for the 21st century that encourage ecstatic fellowship.”

Participating artists and musicians include Juliana Huxtable, Suzi Analogue, Kalup Linzy, Virgo, Jen DeNike, Poorgrrrl, Voila Snow, IFE-ILE, Sandflower, Georgia Wall, Carlos Betancourt, and TM Sisters.

The date: Friday 3/23, 7-11pm

The location: Faena Forum, 3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

The price: Free with RSVP; seats are first-come, first-serve

Buy Tickets

Hoodline produces local news stories by using public and private data sources, and text and video automation technology. In some cases, Hoodline includes affiliate links to data sources. Some sources may pay Hoodline and its publisher partners if you click through, make purchases or take other actions. This revenue stream supports this work.