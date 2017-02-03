Beach volleyball returns with Fort Lauderdale Major

Soak up some sun while watching some of volleyball’s battle it out in the Swatch Major Series, which returns to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on Feb. 7.

Admission is free for the event, which will include sets by multiple international DJs and emceed by Miami Heat announcer Dale McLean.

If you love ocean views and great food, consider upgrading to VIP status with packages starting at $250.

If you go

When: Tuesday, Feb. 7 – Sunday, Feb. 12

Where: Fort Lauderdale Beach Park – Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Tickets: swatchmajorseries.com