For lovers and loners: Hot stuff for Valentine’s Day

Tropicale at The Miami Beach Edition invites lovers on Valentine’s Day to cuddle on the sand with a private screening of the classic movie, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” a picnic basket and bottle of rosé. Enjoy a romantic picnic and a movie night on the sand at Tropicale at The Miami Beach Edition, 2901 Collins Ave. For the Tropicale’s Valentine’s Day special, couples reserve a picnic basket of light bites and a bottle of rosé for $100. For your dime, they screen the 1961 romantic comedy, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” starring Audrey Hepburn. Call 786-257-4500, ext. 4600.

Cooking together can be romantic. Ayesha D’Mello of Ayesha’s Kitchen hosts a Valentine’s Day cooking class for couples. Learn how to prepare an authentic Indian meal of Madras chicken curry with saffron basmati pilaf and quinoa bean kachumbar salad and a dessert of chocolate peda (a scrumptious Indian fudge). Share your dish alfresco poolside with complimentary mango lassi drinks and a Valentine’s Day gift set. The Sweet ‘n’ Spice Your Valentine class, at 7 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 14 at 9105 SW 115th Terr., near Kendall, is $170 per couple. Call 305-254-0693.

Raid a chocolate shop together or pick up a box for a solo Netflix ‘n’ you indulgence.

Experts disagree on whether chocolate is an aphrodisiac but we bet you score at some of our most delectable and decadent chocolate shops: Romanicos Chocolate on Coral Way near Coral Gables; Buena Vista Chocolate & Wine in Midtown Miami; Cacao Art, a Venezuelan chocolatier in Miami; and Jimmie’s Chocolates in Davie or the Dania Beach flagship where its Cafe 47 Caribbean-inspired bistro offers its Night of Tropical Romance Valentine’s Dinner Party for $69 per guest. Call 954-921-0688.

Dine with champion chefs. At Hearts & Palms at Kitchen 5007 in Sunrise, “Chopped” winner Roshni Gurnani and Caribbean Chef of the Year Vicky Colas team to prepare a four-course dinner. Two seating times, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, at 5007 Hiatus Rd. Cost: $150, includes bottle of wine. Call 954-281-2763.

Sleep-In Cinema: Valentine’s Film Series at The Standard, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, has full, queen or king beds for up to four for $50-$90, snacks and bedside booze selections, and screenings of “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Purple Rain” on Friday, Feb. 10, “500 Days of Summer” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on Saturday, Feb. 11, and “Pretty in Pink” and “Top Gun” on Sunday, Feb. 12. Beds, which will be set up around the deck, were going fast at https://sleepinstandard.splashthat.com/

Read a story revealing the most expensive cities in the world for Valentine’s Day. Yes, Miami.

Chef Allen’s Farm-to-Table Dinners at The Café at Books & Books downtown Miami location in the Arsht Center plaza features a five-course vegetarian meal, served family style, with a different theme every Monday. This week’s, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, a day before Valentine’s Day, is from Paradise Farms, Valentine’s Edible Flowers. Also available at the Coral Gables and Miami Beach locations. Call 786-405-1745.