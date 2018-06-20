Foodie Alert: Check out these freebies and other fun food events in Miami

La Centrale, the Italian food hall at Brickell's newest mall, is kicking off the summer with a fun pop-up. (handout)

Now that summer’s basically officially here, Miami can be divided into two camps: those who were prepared to expose their waistlines all season long and those who chose not to sacrifice their taste buds to join the keto diet.

This roundup is for the second group. Here are a few diet-free-zone food events that involve freebies and stuffing your face this week.

Sicilian Carnival Pop Up at La Centrale

People attending a preview event at Brickell City Centre for a first look (and taste) of La Centrale, toast as they sit down to lunch on the patio seating off of the first floor Mercato on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2018. La Centrale’s grand opening for the public will be on Feb. 16. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald)

The Italian food hall in Brickell is looking to freshen things up this summer by kicking off a family-friendly pop-up. All summer long, enjoy custom cannoli by visiting the new cannoli bar, which is outfitted with 15 toppings. A mobile cart will offer granita and other cocktails, such as espresso amaretto, frozen negroni and frosé, plus virgin specialties for the kids and you can gather up the crew for flicks in the photo booth.

When: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday (then throughout summer)

Where: Brickell City Centre, La Centrale’s Caffe eatery, Level 1 701 S Miami Ave, Miami

Cost: Free

Parking: At the mall’s underground parking garage with 50 percent off validation available at the customer service desk

Thai Food Festival

Tour Thailand while taking in the beautiful scenery at the Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple of Miami for the Thai Food Festival. The event will feature savory dishes and desserts from four regions of the Asian country and folk performances presented in conjunction with the Thai-American Association of South Florida. If you haven’t been to this temple, now’s your chance to visit… because food.

When: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple of Miami 15200 SW 240th St. Homestead

Cost: Free

More: facebook.com/thaitemplemiami/

Redland Summer Fruit Festival at Fruit & Spice Park

A festival-goer tries rambutan, a tropical fruit closely related to the lychee, at the annual Redland Summer Fruit Festival at Fruit & Spice Park in Homestead on Saturday, June 13, 2015.

Here’s an event everyone can go to, whether you’re watching your figure or you figure you might as well eat. Try local produce and rare tropical fruit at this fun festival. It’s only free for children under 11 years old, but how many people can say they have access to caimitos and sapodillas? If you don’t know what those are, you should be at the Redland Summer Fruit Festival this weekend.

When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fruit & Spice Park 24801 S.W. 187th Ave. Homestead

Cost: $8, free for children under 11

Española Way Market

The revamp of Española Way makes one of South Beach’s quaintest corners even better.

So you don’t want to drive all the way down to Homestead this weekend. Fine. Every Sunday, Española Way offers artisanal foods from local vendors. Some of the items for sale include: fresh pastries, natural orange juice, fine Italian olive oils, local honey, pasta, herbs and jams. The Española Way Market happens every week no matter what, so put it on your radar.

When: noon – 9 p.m. Sunday

Where: Between Washington Ave. and Pennsylvania Ave. near 14th and 15th streets, Miami Beach

Cost: Free