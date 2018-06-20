Foodie Alert: Check out these freebies and other fun food events in Miami
Now that summer’s basically officially here, Miami can be divided into two camps: those who were prepared to expose their waistlines all season long and those who chose not to sacrifice their taste buds to join the keto diet.
This roundup is for the second group. Here are a few diet-free-zone food events that involve freebies and stuffing your face this week.
Sicilian Carnival Pop Up at La Centrale
The Italian food hall in Brickell is looking to freshen things up this summer by kicking off a family-friendly pop-up. All summer long, enjoy custom cannoli by visiting the new cannoli bar, which is outfitted with 15 toppings. A mobile cart will offer granita and other cocktails, such as espresso amaretto, frozen negroni and frosé, plus virgin specialties for the kids and you can gather up the crew for flicks in the photo booth.
When: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday (then throughout summer)
Where: Brickell City Centre, La Centrale’s Caffe eatery, Level 1 701 S Miami Ave, Miami
Cost: Free
Parking: At the mall’s underground parking garage with 50 percent off validation available at the customer service desk
Read more: A three-story, Italian food hall is fully open at Brickell City Centre. Here’s what it’s like.
Thai Food Festival
Tour Thailand while taking in the beautiful scenery at the Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple of Miami for the Thai Food Festival. The event will feature savory dishes and desserts from four regions of the Asian country and folk performances presented in conjunction with the Thai-American Association of South Florida. If you haven’t been to this temple, now’s your chance to visit… because food.
When: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday
Where: Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple of Miami 15200 SW 240th St. Homestead
Cost: Free
More: facebook.com/thaitemplemiami/
Redland Summer Fruit Festival at Fruit & Spice Park
Here’s an event everyone can go to, whether you’re watching your figure or you figure you might as well eat. Try local produce and rare tropical fruit at this fun festival. It’s only free for children under 11 years old, but how many people can say they have access to caimitos and sapodillas? If you don’t know what those are, you should be at the Redland Summer Fruit Festival this weekend.
When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Fruit & Spice Park 24801 S.W. 187th Ave. Homestead
Cost: $8, free for children under 11
Española Way Market
So you don’t want to drive all the way down to Homestead this weekend. Fine. Every Sunday, Española Way offers artisanal foods from local vendors. Some of the items for sale include: fresh pastries, natural orange juice, fine Italian olive oils, local honey, pasta, herbs and jams. The Española Way Market happens every week no matter what, so put it on your radar.
When: noon – 9 p.m. Sunday
Where: Between Washington Ave. and Pennsylvania Ave. near 14th and 15th streets, Miami Beach
Cost: Free
Read more: Española Way wants you back, Miami. What will it take to get you there?