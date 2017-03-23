You need to see one of these plays this weekend – what’ll it be?
Why stay at home hiding from Ultra Music Festival when you can get out and see some good theater this weekend? Here are a few alternatives to keep you from overdosing on Netflix.
1. "Dry Powder," GableStage
This biting comedy/drama, written by Sarah Burgess and directed by Joseph Adler, exposes the ugly side of high finance.
March 25-April 23 at GableStage, 200 Anastasia Ave., #230, in Coral Gables; buy tickets.
2. "All the Way," Actors' Playhouse
“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston won a Tony Award for his portrayal of President Lyndon Johnson in this drama set in 1964. Now see it up close and personal in Coral Gables.
Through April 9 at Actors Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; buy tickets.
3. "A Special Day," Miami New Drama
This is the final weekend to see the play based on Ettore Scola’s 1977 Oscar-winning film “Una Giornata Particolare,” which explores the meeting of two neighbors who live through Hitler’s visit to Rome in the spring of 1938.
March 24-26, Colony Theatre 1040 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach; buy tickets.
4. "Something Rotten!", Broward Center for the Performing Arts
This engaging comedy about two brothers living in the theatrical shadow of William Shakespeare who write the world’s first musical will make you laugh even if you don’t know a lot about the Bard or musicals. If you do? Even better. Stars Broadway actors Rob McClure and Josh Grisetti as the brothers Bottom and Adam Pascal (“Rent”) as Shakespeare.
Through April 2 at Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; buy tickets.
5. "Big River," Slow Burn Theatre Company
Huck Finn and runaway slave Jim float down the Mississippi and make sweet music together in this energetic musical based on Mark Twain’s classic “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
Through April 2 at the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth St., Fort Lauderdale; buy tickets.
