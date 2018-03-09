Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney.

The largest expansion in Disney’s Animal Kingdom history was six years in the making and cost a reported $500 million to build.

Set a generation after the events of the “Avatar” films, the area is based upon the fictional exoplanetary moon, Pandora. Disney’s “imagineer” designers chose to create the Valley of Mo’ara, a landscape with swaths of jungle, flowing streams, alien wildlife, a cave teeming with bio-luminescent life and floating mountains. There’s a natural drum circle, with stone structures with hollow skins you can thump on to create rhythms, a wild botanical garden and a flight simulator ride where you can choose your own avatar.

There’s also the Na’vi River Journey, the exhibit’s other main attraction, which is appropriate for the entire family. This slow and steady boat ride takes you through a cave where you’ll see glowing flora and fauna, some familiar from the film and some new. Tribal Na’vi singing and music seems to emanate from everywhere at once.