A bunch of experts want to make Miami the ‘Capital of Happiness.’ Good luck with that

In a place where the traffic alone can send the most mild-tempered person into a fit of unbridled rage, any lessons on achieving happiness are welcome.

That’s where WOHASU comes into the picture.

What exactly is that? It’s a three-day summit that will focus on “the key elements of well-being with the goal of increasing global happiness.”

Organizers of the World Happiness Summit hope to make history. They say the three-day event this month in Miami will be the first global gathering of world experts convened to explore the science, economic impact and practices of happiness and well-being.

The World Happiness Summit March 17-19 will feature about 50 speakers – many coming from around the world from government, academia, technology and the health and wellness industry – as well as a happiness village, daily meditation and yoga sessions, a farmer’s market and free community party. Attendees from the industries of healthcare, coaching, technology, education, mental health and wellness will unite and form tribes led by professional coaches to begin their journeys toward increased personal, societal and global happiness, and continued learning and goal tracking will continue after the summit through the WOHASU Collective app, said Karen Guggenheim, COO and co-founder of the summit.

“We’re going to expose people to the tools that can help them choose happiness because it is a choice and the science is proven,” said Guggenheim, who said she chose happiness when she was in “a very dark place” after her husband died four years ago. Last year she quit her public relations job and joined the co-founding team of the World Happiness Summit.

A recent addition to the conference: An invitation-only track for about 120 leaders in tech and entrepreneurship on March 17 that will explore technology’s role in the future of happiness.

The Future of Happiness Track will feature Romero Britto, the world-renowned artist of colorful, happy characters who will speak about why he chose to base his global business in Miami. From Google, Mo Gawdat, “Solve for Happy: Engineering Your Path to Joy” (2017), and Gopi Kallayil will talk about happiness from an engineering point of view and its interaction with the human body. Other speakers include the Brain Performance Institute’s Leanne Young; Amy Baglan of MeetMindful, a dating service for mindful people; Mikey Siegal of Consciousness Hacking who will talk about mindful technologies; Arnaud Collery of France, who will talk about storytelling and how to get in touch with your purpose; Kellogg Innovation Network’s Robert Wolcott; and TechCrunch editor Mike Butcher.

Speakers from Miami include media executive Adriana Cisneros of Cisneros Group, eMerge Americas’ Melissa Medina, Miami Marathon’s Frankie Ruiz, Knight Foundation’s Matt Haggman, eMindful’s Zev Suissa, Black Tech Week’s Felecia Hatcher, My Ceviche’s Sam Gorenstein, Powerful Yogurt’s Carlos Ramirez, Pincho Factory’s Otto Othman, CIC Miami’s Natalia Martinez Kalinina, III Points’ David Sinopoli and Sacred Space’s Karla Dascal.

Guggenheim said organizers wanted to make the World Happiness Summit more accessible to the startup community, many of whom were already practicing mindful techniques. Because space is limited, about 120 people will be invited and organizers hope to expand it next year, she said.

If yo go

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 18; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 19

Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater 1700 Washington Ave. Miami Beach, FL 33139