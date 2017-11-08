First she told us about vaginal steaming. Now Gwyneth Paltrow brings her pop-up shop to Miami

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website goop has introduced the masses to the vital importance of vaginal steaming and the use of jade eggs for tightening one’s hoo-ha. It has even touted the benefits of a little backdoor action.

So if you’re a devout fan of Paltrow’s TMI factor and unabashed outtakes on the taboo or one of the millions who just enjoys laughing at a successful, famous, rich and ridiculous person, we’ve got good news. On Nov. 16, Goop GIFT will be opening its first Miami pop-up shop in the Design District.

After opening its first pop-up store in Los Angeles last December, the lifestyle brand returns this holiday season to bring Paltrow-approved gifts to three new cities: Miami, New York City and Newport Beach.

So yes. The online world of goop will be available in person until Christmas Eve.

You know your dog doesn’t need this fetching sweater.

If you’ve never witnessed the magic of goop, here are a few examples of what you can expect to find: Lingua Franca cashmere sweaters ($400). Goop X Christian Louboutin mini Mary Janes ($250). Ullo wine purifiers ($80 and no, we don’t know why wine needs to be purified. It’s wine.). Paravel packing cubes ($55). Max Bone dog jumpers ($65). Pizzacraft Stovetop pizza ovens ($210). And much more.

With any luck, jade eggs will be up for grabs, too. Pick up a few for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

goop GIFT, 151 NE 41st St., Suite 127, Design District