Gregory Weiner, 15 months, is all smiles with pumpkins almost as big as he is at The Little Farm in Goulds.Christina Mayo

Most of us did not grow up far south because areas like the Redlands and Homestead had small populations up until the last decade. Back then, going down to the farms for pumpkin patches and other holiday festivities wasn’t as en vogue as it is these days. This may have been your first encounter with chickens and cows and ponies. It might’ve even been your first (and/or only) time milking a goat. Regardless, fond memories were made.