February is almost gone. Get the most of out the year’s shortest month at these Miami events

Drummer from Salsa band Mixtura at World famous Ball and Chain bar and lounge in Little Habana on Calle Ocho

February events? We have plenty of great things to get excited about these coming weeks and something for everyone, too. From late night movie screenings and food festivals, to tribute concerts and local zine releases, check it all out.

Friday, February 16

L.A. Dance Project – Founded by Benjamin Millepied, who’s also known for choreographing and starring in the award-winning film Black Swan alongside his wife, Natalie Portman, brought the company into existence in 2012. Making its Miami debut, the L.A. Dance Project will showcase Chaconne (Part 1), a WORLD PREMIERE, by Millepied and Murder Ballades, a work choreographed by New York City Ballet’s Justin Peck.

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Locos Por Marley – The 6th Annual “Locos Por Marley” is a night filled with music celebrating the king of reggae, Bob Marley. Featuring performances by local favorites, Locos por Juana and Tomas Diaz & The Sound Boutique. Plus, DJ sets by Kulcha Shock and Blink Da Link. Expect Special Guest appearances by El B, Nacho Londono, Yoli Mayor, Periko y Jessi, Uma Galera, Cleaveland Jones and Nay (Tamboka).

Where: La Garage Wynwood. Time: 6 p.m. – Midnight. Tickets: Get them here.

Batuke Brasil & Brazilian Grooves – This week both Batuke Brasil and Brazilian Grooves will be hitting the stage. First up is Batuke Brasil, a five-piece authentic Brazilian Carnival band, will rock the house performing the latest song styles played nowadays in Brazil. During its break, Bateria Unidos De Miami will come out and give the audience a smashing performance of a real live batucada accompanied by five of its charming Samba dancers.

Where: 151 NE 41st ST. Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Miami Palmist Issue 2 Zine Release – Miami Palmist and Advisor is a Knight Arts Grant funded publication focused on positioning local bands as guides to South Florida landmarks. Celebrate the release of the second issue with music provided by Lolo of Sweat Records and Mr Jolt of Jolt Radio. Demo VIRGO‘s Water Planet game in VR. Complimentary drinks from PBR.

Where: Lower East Coast. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Laser Fridays – On the first and third Friday, Frost will be rocking out with a retro throwback to the classic laser light spectacles you know and love. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, they’re fusing music from some of the greatest artists of our time with old-school laser light visuals—all under the Planetarium’s 67-foot dome.

Where: Frost Science Museum. Time: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – Michel Gondry and Charlie Kaufman’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is as perfect a Valentine’s Day film as you can get. Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) navigate their tumultuous relationship in a world where memories can be selectively erased. Its highly praised dream-like narrative won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and turned the structure of the romantic comedy on its head completely.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema. Time: 11:30 p.m., Friday & Saturday. Tickets: Get them here.

Saturday, February 17

Coconut Grove Arts Festival – Join Miami’s art scene this year at the 55th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival featuring local Artists as well as Artist’s from around the world, live Music, and an unforgettable Culinary experience located in the lush, tropical oasis of Coconut Grove, Miami’s original art district.

Where: Coconut Grove. Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday – Monday. Tickets: Get them here.

The Miami Record Fair – In collaboration with Gramps and Technique Records, Terrestrial Funk presents The Miami Record Fair. The event is family friendly, dog friendly, and will feature tens of thousands of records to dig through from private sellers and local shops. Plus, Gramps’ delicious cocktails and selection of beer, Pizza Tropical and rare and exotic fruits and smoothies. There’ll be live music where you can even DJ at the fair.

Where: Gramps. Time: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Fiesta de Carnaval en Veza Sur – Wynwood’s newest brewery is celebrating their Latin American roots with their very own Carnaval on Saturday, February 17th. Join them as they have live Brazilian Samba and Batucada dancers, Colombian Cumbia and Mapalé, lots of music, bites, and lots of cold brews going around!

Where: Veza Sur Brewing Co. Time: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

NWS Wallcast Concert: The Firebird – Join Michael Tilson Thomas and the NWS Fellows for an evening of fantasy and magic. Igor Stravinsky, who always prioritized creative freedom over any controversy left in its wake, conjured an explosive score for The Firebird, one as enchanting as the folklore it paints. MTT leads a rare performance of the full ballet score, wickedly challenging and colorful from its triumphant hymns to the primal Infernal Dance.

Where: SoundScape Park. Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Chinese New Year at 1-800-Lucky – Celebrate Chinese New Year at 1-800-Lucky with Wolf + Lamb and friends. Specialty Food by: Les Banh Amis (Charcoal Vietnamese Cuisine), Lotus + Cleaver (Chinese BBQ), Shimuja (Ramen), Myumi (Sushi), YIP (Dim Sum), Poke OG (Poke) and Taiyaki (Japanese Ice Cream).

Where: 1-800-Lucky. Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Electric Pickle 9 Year Anniversary – The Electric Pickle celebrates part 2 of a special 9 year anniversary weekend w special guest and West coast deep house lege MARK FARINA (Mushroom Jazz/ San Francisco) and residents. All vinyl sets on the patio: Tomas C (EP/ Magic City Disco), Will Renuart (EP), Captain Ridiculous (EP) and Special Surprise Guests.

Where: The Electric Pickle. Time: 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Tickets: RSVP Free before midnight.

Sunday, February 18

Lincoln Road: Sunday Yoga – Who you are on your mat, is who your are off. This Sunday, Maude from Modo Yoga Miami Beach is coming to the lululemon Lincoln Road store to help guide you through your practice for a weekend refresher. Feel free to borrow one of their mats.

Where: lululemon Miami. Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Gay8 Festival – Gay8 is a FREE Latino LGBT art, music and food street festival in Miami. The one-day festival on February 18, 2018 blends all the South Florida’s delights into one gigantic party in the heart of Miami’s historic Little Havana. Food, free concerts, and free film showcases. There’s parades, pet parks, a disco stage, spoken word, poetry, book readings, even Miami’s best sandwich competition.

Where: Little Havana. Time: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

The Miami Flea: Local Love Edition – Ride your bike over or take transit to shop the Vendor Village and collect vintage treasures like art, fashion, home decor and living blooms. Brunch in shaded picnic tables over delicious dishes by our city’s best eateries and pop ups! Take a sip from Mac’s Pubs with a boozy refreshment and jam to a lineup of local, live music by Miami’s favorite acts, this month featuring Lone Wolf OMB, Elastic Bond and Polar Boys.

Where: 1445 N Miami Ave. Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Addicted to Vinyl: 9 Year Anniversary – How addicted are you? They’ve gathered Miami’s most addicted djs and enthusiasts to bring their finest diamonds to end their anniversary on a high note. Free beer and free nachos 2pm-4pm at Melinda’s (downstairs at pickle). DJs include: Beki Powell, Benton & Mixx Piggy, Brad Strickland, Brother Dan, Dan Gore, Jeremy Ismaell, Jess, Klauss, Michael Briscoe, Nico, Puma & Harry, Terence Tabeau, Tomas C, and Will Renuart.

Where: The Electric Pickle. Time: 2 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Shadowland by Pilobolus – Created by famed dance company Pilobolus, Shadowland combines legendary modern dance with fast-paced multimedia, merging front-of-screen choreography with projected images and moving screens to create a narrative with the fluid logic of a dream powered by the grace of an acrobatic dance, which evinces surprise and joyous delight in a way that is uniquely Pilobolus.

Where: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. Time: 6 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Monday, February 19

Workshop with The Art Cortex – Head over for a fun-filled day at 01 combining music and technology, curated and designed by their friends Art Cortex. You will explore the world of DJ-ing and get an exclusive inside look into what it takes to be a real DJ, work with Serato, one of the most popular DJ software, along with Numark’s Mixtrack Pro, an all-inclusive DJ controller, that will get you mixing like a true pro. Make your own beats using midi controllers and keyboards using top of the line music software. End the day with exploratory areas of Digital Audio Workstations (DAWs) and experiment with LyraVR, a VR-based DAW.

Where: 01. Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Tuesday, February 20

Taste of Tigre – Dine like an Argentine at our one-night only pop-up of Tigre Bar & Kitchen with chef Deborah de Corral, cocktail connoisseur Gaston Gonzales, and restaurateur Eduardo Suarez (owner Casa Florida, and NYC’s Rosarito’s Fish Shack, El Almacén, and Shelter Pizza). Tunes by Richie Hell.

Where: The Standard Spa. Time: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, February 21

Plant Hanger Macrame Workshop – Join Yerbamala Designs who will be teaching you how to create your own Macramé plant hanger at Casa TropiSoul. Decorating with plants is one of the easiest ways to make a space more lived-in and relaxed. Also, the thoughtful repetition that macrame calls for, can help you unwind and relax. No wonder more and more people are using this ancient practice as a form of meditation.

Where: Ace Props Shop + Studio. Time: 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

7th Annual Virginia Key Grassroots Festival – The 7th annual Virginia Key GrassRoots Festival of Music and Dance returns to Miami at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park! Spend a weekend camping and dancing to some of the best live music around under the stars on one of south Florida’s most prestigious beach campgrounds. Starting Wednesday dance your way around the city at different venues each night while camping by the beach before they close out the festival under the Grassroots Dance Tent on the island Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Virginia Key Beach Park. Time: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m., Wed – Sun. Tickets: Get them here.

Charles Burnett and The Black Independent Movement – Join AD HOC Cinema during Black History Month to look back on the movement that inspired the work of American vanguard filmmaker(s) Charles Burnett and his contemporaries, Billy Woodbury, Julie Dash, etc. with a very special double feature of two “rarely screened” newly restored cult classics from the LA Underground film movement.

Where: Miami Beach Cinematheque. Time: 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

BlackFlorida: Perrine by Johanne Rahaman Exhibit Reception – Trinidadian-born and Miami-based documentary photographer Johanne Rahaman, a recently-announced Knight Foundation Arts Challenge Grant recipient for this project, introduces the public to a nuanced view of Black neighborhoods. Rahaman was invited, as an expansion of her BlackFlorida project, to explore the Deering Estate’s connection to the town of Cutler and the founding of Perrine.

Where: The Deering Estate. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Thursday, February 22

Candid Talk on Social Justice and Resiliency – Join Best Selling Authors Christine Handy and Jim St. Germain in a candid conversation about how and why this unlikely pair formed an alliance to create social and political change. Both authors are public speakers, humanitarians and public servants, who have had very different lives but overcame difficulties and now deliver the message of hope and equality for all. This session will be moderated by Corey Davis of Maven Leadership Collective.

Where: Venture Cafe Miami. Time: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Rhye | Live at The Ground – The Ground is excited to announce that LA based R&B outfit, RHYE will be gracing their stage this February. Special offer! New music from Rhye is included with every ticket you order for this show. You will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem this offer following your ticket purchase.

Where: The Ground. Time: 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Love Lost, Miami – Love Lost is an annual exhibit hoping to shine a spotlight on the stories of loss that live in our own backyard. In it, you will encounter ordinary objects that come alive as deeply personal artifacts through their accompanying stories. You will find relics of unfinished stories and broken bridges, deserted homelands, and missed opportunities, endured trauma and peaceful resignation. Through them, lost love becomes much more than a single destination; it takes the shape of a communal mosaic colored with shades of sadness, anger, bewilderment, pain, gratitude, even humor.

Where: 70 NE 17th ST. Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m., February 22nd – 25th. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Alter Series #2 – Get ready to experience alteration on a different level and fall in love again with your old clothes. Nomad Tribes brings their 2nd “Alter Series” event in collaboration with Colleen from The Full Edit. All you need to bring with you is 2 tops from your closet that will be reconstructed and remade into loved clothes! General Admission Includes: Simple Alteration, Food Bites and Wine.

Where: Nomad Tribe Lab. Time: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

From Nowhere – Living Together Film Series – The wrenching drama was the winner of the Narrative Spotlight Audience Award at last year’s SXSW Film Festival. The film also won the Audience Award and the jury-awarded Special Mention prize at the Champs-Elysees Film Festival.

Where: Bill Cosford Cinema. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Friday, February 23

Dreaming of Havana – Little Havana is definitely dreaming of its namesake. Enjoy the Ball & Chain Production during Viernes Culturales, Friday February 23. The first show at 8pm, second show at 9pm on the Pineapple Stage. Happy Hour 4-7pm.

Where: Ball & Chain. Time: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

YoungArts Miami – The region’s most promising young jazz musicians, filmmakers and writers showcase their work for one evening at this annual event. Directed by Emmet Cohen and Joan Morgan.

Where: YoungArts. Time: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Saturday, February 24

YogaFest FL – The largest yoga festival in Florida is back. This is their 7th Annual event in Ft. Lauderdale featuring over 50 leading yoga & mindful living teachers, martial artists, musicians, DJ, dancers, and community leaders.

Where: 1 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale. Time: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Brand New Mornings – Brand New Mornings is an inclusive gathering of collective creative wisdom for all people who are making an impact. Through your collective insights, we educate one another, liberate your creativity and deepen your spiritual worlds in order to use your gifts, skills and talents to serve the greater good. Join 100 creative, purpose-driven, entrepreneurial makers, artists, and more. This gathering is a meeting of the minds and souls.

Where: The Wolfsonian. Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Rolling Bliss Presents “Love Trip” – Rolling Bliss offers an intimate ambiance where the focus is on embracing local talent while building a network of like-minded individuals who value bliss, unity, and cooperation. Join the “Love Trip” event. Featuring local music, an art exhibit, vendor village and an insane light show.

Where: The Bridge. Time: 7 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Globalfest on the Road – Mexico and Cuba combine musical forces when infectious indie mambo band Orkestra Mendoza and the Chicano band Las Cafeteras team up for an explosive evening of Latin sounds.

Where: South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Yoli Mayor at The Wynwood Yard – Come live the quintessential #Miami experience by hanging out at The Wynwood Yard for delicious drinks, local food and #LiveMusic! Enjoy the sultry sounds of none other than Miami’s starlet, Yoli Mayor.

Where: They Wynwood Yard. Time: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut – Modern science fiction wouldn’t be what it is today if not for Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner, a seminal film that presented a multicultural, dystopian future filled with massive corporate advertising, thick pollution, and flying cars. What makes the film work so well is that it is a film noir at heart encased in a sci-fi shell tackles arguably the most pertinent question in our history as a species: what does it mean to be human? This screening presents the only version Scott had total control over, The Final Cut.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema. Time: 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

MissCellaneous: Midnight Brunch – Often imitated but never duplicated, South Florida’s reigning queen Miss Toto brings you MissCellaneous, a monthly drag night at Villain Theater. They’ll be kicking off the night with Villain Theater’s musical shadow cast, parodying Kander & Ebb’s iconic, “Chicago,” with a naughty spin entitled, “SEXCAGO.” The cast will be parodying classic show tunes, including “All That Jazz, “Good to Mama,” and “Cell Block Tango” with a full band accompaniment led by Villain Theater Musical Director Priscilla Blanco.

Where: Villain Theater. Time: 11:30 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, February 25

Yoga with a View at Vizcaya – Join experienced instructor, Arianne Traverso for a 60-minute, all-level vinyasa class and breathe in Vizcaya. Children 7 and older welcome with parental supervision.

Where: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Time: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Coral Gables Third Annual Chili Cook Off – Over 20 teams from the South Florida community will compete to see who makes the best chili. There will be entertainment for the whole family, with live music, bounce houses, and other kids activities. All are invited to come out and enjoy the fun and the food and support the local “chefs”. There will also be food and a variety of beverages for sale, including a beer garden sponsored by Concrete Beach Brewery.

Where: Ponce Circle Park. Time: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Shaker Sunday: UNI BBQ x Aaron Polsky – It’s a special Sunday BBQ for Wine & Food Week in Miami! They’ll be collaborating with their friends Chef Ken Oringer & Tony Messina from UNI to serve up those delicious oysters on the BBQ, fresh catches and more. Plus they’ll have Aaron Polsky of LA’s Harvard & Stone mixing up Zacapa Rum cocktails.

Where: The Freehand. Time: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Monday, February 26

Dead & Company – The rescheduled Dead & Co. show is back on and this is your chance to catch the all-star cast including original Grateful Dead members and names like John Mayer and Oteil Burbidge take the stage.

Where: BB&T Center. Time: 7 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Write & Publish Your Own Chapbook – Over the course of eight sessions, each student will produce a 12-page chapbook. You will do in-class writing exercises to help you generate material for your chapbook. You will read chapbooks by other poets, and these books will help shape your understanding of the medium, give you techniques to apply, and provide you with inspiration. Finally, You will workshop poems in class, giving each writer the opportunity for feedback. The class culminates in a “zine-assembly” and public reading on 5/4.

Where: Neushop. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, February 28

Open Air Tango On Lincoln – Open Air Tango #onLincoln is a FREE monthly outdoor milonga that occurs every 4th Wednesday of the month in the heart of Lincoln Road. Open Air Tango #onLincoln was born with the goal of creating a unique cultural event with the participation of the local community as well of the numerous visitors that regularly come to the area. Introduction to Tango class by Lorena Diez plus Milonga / DJ Luigi.

Where: Lincoln Road & Jefferson Ave. Time: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Disco Frisbee & Happy Hour – Boogie to the BEACH on 27th Street, as the sun sets, get lit up for Disco Frisbee. A Glowing Game of Ultimate Frisbee however, the ultimate part gets funkified. Less rules. More action. Lots & Lots of LED neon! After playing beachside return to Freehand’s 27 Restaurant & Bar for Late Night Happy Hour – food & drink specials.

Where: The Freehand. Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Tickets: Free.