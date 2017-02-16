There’s no shortage of things to do in Miami this February

From concerts by GRAMMY-winning artists, to beer fests, art fairs and tech celebrations, Miami is a cultural powerhouse. The second half of February is jam-packed with cultural events and entertainment, the likes of which you have never experienced before.

Thursday, Feb. 16

PAMM Third Thursdays – New York-based painter David Reed’s paintings are inspired by the colors and drama of Miami Vice. In celebration of this spectacular influence, join PAMM for an ’80s-themed extravaganza on the waterfront terrace. Enjoy music by Lolo and a live set of ‘80s covers by The State Of, an ‘80s-themed lip sync booth, giveaways and activities, happy hour drink specials, art-making, and more.

Where: PAMM – 1103 Biscayne Blvd.

Time: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Get em here

Nu Deco Ensemble ft. Monsieur Periné – Nu Deco Ensemble returns to the North Beach Bandshell, fusing the sounds of Colombia and Miami in a sensuous and festive fashion! This concert features LCD Soundsystem, Massive Attack and Jamiroquai, as well as new classical reinventions of Ginastera and J.S. Bach. They are also thrilled to collaborate with special guests, Latin GRAMMY-winning Colombian band Monsieur Periné.

Where: North Beach Bandshell – 7272 Collins Ave.

Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tickets: Get ’em here

Friday, Feb. 17

Meet The Brewers – Swing by the Boxelder Craft Beer Market and meet some of the most delicious brewers around: Finback Brewery, LIC Beer Project, and Transmitter Brewery. Five taps each, brewers on site for chats and hoppy explorations.

Where: Boxelder Craft Beer Market – 2817 NE 2nd Ave.

Time: 5 p.m. -11 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Bossa Nova Social Club – Bossa Nova Social Club returns to the courtyard at A+E District’s 1306 with a live acoustic set from WillfromBrazil. Drink specials include: $3 Beers, $5 Wells, and $7 Caipirinhas & Caipiroskas.

Where: 1306 Miami – 1306 N Miami Ave.

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Saturday, Feb. 18

Miami Service Jam – The Global Service Jam is an event where people come together in cities around the world to create and prototype new services and products that make a difference. Jam with them at the New World Center and enjoy the gorgeous view of South Beach from their Jam space on the rooftop.

Where: New World Center – 17th Street, Miami Beach

Time: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Tickets: Get ’em here

Coconut Grove Arts Festival – This three-day event brings the most talented and creative artists from all over the world to Coconut Grove. The quality of the participating artists contributes to the Festival’s continual recognition as one of the most prestigious fine arts exhibitions in the nation. Its commitment to celebrating the arts 365 days of the year confirms the Festival’s growing recognition as a central cultural institution in South Florida.

Where: Peacock Park – 2820 MacFarlane Road

Time: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Feb. 18 – 20

Tickets: Get ’em here.

Cratemates DJ Showcase – Enjoy a great night in the Leah Arts District with some of the hottest South Florida talent hitting the turntables and battling it out for your applause. While you jam to their beats, watch the Paint YO Crate Battle where six local street artists are selected to paint Jameson crates! Artists have 20 minutes to complete their crates while the Crate Mates DJs spin!

Where: 1501 E 10th Ave., Hialeah

Time: 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP

Sunday, Feb. 19

The Miami Flea – Swing by and enjoy the local community with pop-ups galore. Make sure to stop by the kid’s corner by Little Creative Souls for some creative crafts, and face painting. They’ll have workshops, one-of-a-kind gifts, and brand new vendors. Check out the amazing creations by local artisans, adopt a puppy, or get your hands henna-fied. There will be vintage treasures, vinyl, and more thrift finds that ever before.

Where: 1445 N Miami Ave.

Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Celebrate Water! – A Sunday Matinee showing and Miami Premiere of “The Miami River”, one of the 5 part series “American Rivers” from ARTE Channel in Europe, by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Katja Esson. Katja will be present for a Panel Discussion after the film with Archaeologist Robert Carr and Pedro Zepeda, Seminole dugout canoe carver, both of whom are featured in the film.

Where: HistoryMiami – 101 W Flagler Street

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Tickets: Get ’em here

Pineapple Sunday – Join Ball & Chain for another amazing Pineapple Sunday. Enjoy a perfect Sunday filled with great live music, delicious cocktails and some good vibes! Their music line-up: Lemon City Trio, Electric Kif, Sommers, Carroll, Tannura, Vlade Divak, Twyn and a DJ Set by DJ Le Spam of Spam Allstars.

Where: Ball & Chain – 1513 SW 8th Street

Time: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Monday, Feb. 21

GrassRoots LIVE! – A week long Celebration of South Florida’s rich music and arts traditions. GrassRoots Live! will include live performances in clubs and venues around the city like The Wynwood Yard, Lagniappe, Concrete Beach Social Hall, North Beach Bandshell with performances by: Donna the Buffalo, Locos Por Juana, Big Mean Sound Machine, Fabi, Nativos Jammin Orquestra

The Blind Spots, and more. Arts, Yoga, Beach Activities, Vending, and more.

Where: All over the city.

Time: 12 p.m. – 12 a.m., Feb. 21 – 28

Tickets: Get ’em here

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Daybreaker Miami Launch – It’s a sober morning wake-up party. They’ve got a rockstar yogi to namaste the morning and DJ Alyx Ander spinning the decks. It’s all going down in one of the country’s most famous venues — LIV. Their goal is to bring Miami together with more mindfulness, wellness, mischief, self-expression and camaraderie. With everything going on in the world these days, we need it more than ever.

Where: LIV Nightclub – 4441 Collins Ave.

Time: 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Tickets: Get ’em here

Happy Hour Benefit for Wynwood Maker Camp – Join The Yard for a Design Thinking Miami Community Happy Hour. The Yard is better than ever now with amazing new food concepts and an expanded garden. They’ll be serving up a special $5 YES& punch, which conveniently fuels the creative-thinking game they have in store. PLUS, 10% of proceeds from the night will benefit our amazing friends at the Wynwood Maker Camp!

Where: The Wynwood Yard – 56 NW 29th Street

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP

X Borscht Film Festival – Borscht is a nonprofit with the simple mission to redefine cinema in Miami. Borscht Diez is a 5-day celebration and artistic engagement of what it means to be a dying city. In 2014 Borscht was awarded South Florida Film Critic’s Circle’s Golden Orange Award for outstanding contribution to film in Florida via “fresh, vital, tireless championing of independent filmmaking.” In 2015, CERN and IFP hosted Borscht Retrospectives, and in 2016 another will be hosted at LACMA.

Where: Borscht Corporation – 4000 NE 36th Ave.

Time: 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., Feb. 22 – 26

Tickets: Get ’em here

The Better Food Movement Conference – The Better Food Movement conference brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and influencers from the U.S., Latin America & the Caribbean. The conference sets the stage for discussing critical issues facing public policy, discovering the latest innovations in food sustainability, networking with culinary entrepreneurs, and to find out how trendsetters are using digital media to grow the better food culture.

Where: Miami Dade Wolfson Campus

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets: Get ’em here

Wednesday, Feb. 23

SMART Cities MIAMI – Gathering leaders in academia, professional practice, and industry to examine the Smart Cities phenomenon in relation to emerging trends and technology. The focus is on infrastructure and the built environment, as well as new potentials for business and governance. Panel discussions and networking opportunities, receptions, and more.

Where: The Moore Building – 3841 NE 2nd Ave.

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Feb. 23 – 24

Tickets: Get ’em here

BlackTech Weekend – Spend the weekend in Miami with the coolest Black founders. Learn how to make bread and break bread, all while building lasting bonds and partnerships. BTWKND is the only conference on raising capital catering to Black businesses. Listen to luminairies provide insight on startup funding, helping cities develop, and refine their entrepreneurial ecosystems to better support entrepreneurs of color.

Where: Miami

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Feb. 23 – 25

Tickets: Get ’em here

Moonlight Grooves – Come celebrate the sounds of ground-breaking artists with from near and far at an all-new jam session with an edge. The first in the series is dedicated to local Latin powerhouses, Elastic Bond, for the official release of their latest album: “Honey Bun”. Plus an awesome opening set by the Electropico master himself, Mr. Pauer. Ace Props will set the tone with some new digs, Acme Lounge will serve the sips and bites, plus some Miami favorites join the party.

Where: Canvas Miami – 90 NE 17th Street

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP

The Vagina Monologues – Where it all started for Casa Valentina in 2005! Fifty dynamic women will take the stage to perform about women’s rights and empowerment and to raise money to support former foster youth. One of the most popular and produced plays in recent history, The Vagina Monologues creates a binding theme of celebrating feminine empowerment and individuality through poignant, moving and hilarious stories.

Where: OIympia Theater – 174 E Flagler Street

Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tickets: Get ’em here

Friday, Feb. 24

CORAL ORGY: Animal Collective – Frank Gehry’s acclaimed building is transformed into its past and future states as a psychedelic coral reef via immersive projection-mapping by local marine biologists/artists Coral Morphologic with a live score performed by Animal Collective as a site specific performance of all-new music. The audience is free to explore various experiences throughout the building, including a special performance by Hot Sugar, a Bermuda triangle ritual by Otto von Schirach and a special guest, screenings of short films by Jacolby Satterwhite, and new virtual, augmented, aural, and physical realities by Rachel Rossin, Mayer\Leyva, Tenderclaws, and more.

Where: New World Center – 17th Street, Miami Beach

Time: 6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Tickets: Get ’em here

Young Artist Initiative – Young Artist Initiative (YAI) presents Complements & Dichotomies, a design/installation exhibition organized by the Young Artist Initiative in partnership with Lincoln Road’s #OnLincoln series. The #OnLincoln series aims to elevate the destination beyond world-class shopping and dining, to one that is a haven for those seeking art, culture and design.

Where: 1111 Lincoln Road.

Time: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Tickets: Get ’em here

Saturday, Feb. 25

The Art of Brunch – Introducing The Art Of Brunch, the first pop-up brunch in collaboration with the Young Artist Initiative, taking place on the iconic rooftop of 1111 Lincoln Road on February 25th starting at 12 p.m. They’ll be serving tacos by Tacology, the newest venture from the owners of Cantina la Veinte, the best Venezuelan Arepas from Doggi’s Arepa Bar, your favorite bowls by Poke 305, sweets by Bachour Bakery + Bistro, and more.

Where: 1111 Lincoln Road

Time: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets: $10 starting at 2 p.m.

MIA Beer Co.’s 2nd Anniversary – Join MIA as they celebrate 2 years of brewing delicious and experimental craft beers right here in South Florida! Tunes By: “The Papaya Pony Express Allstars”

Juan Luv (Volksmusik Mobile DJ), DJ Le Spam & Otto von Schirach. Vendors: Tattoos And Comics, Creature Entertainment & Wild Inx Productionz (live art), Them There Eyes (face painting), The FINE PRINT Shoppe (live screen printing), + Outdoor Field Games & Family Fun.

Where: 10400 NW 33rd Street

Time: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Miami Downtown Jazz Festival – For over thirty years WDNA 88.9FM Public Radio has seen the Jazz community in South Florida grow and evolve into what it is today—a vibrant multigenerational, multicultural community that believes that music—all music, not just Jazz, is an intrinsic part of our lives and should be shared and taught. Since their music is Jazz, the inaugural fest will be just a sampling of the outstanding men and women who make music in Miami and all over the world.

Where: Bayfront Park Amphitheater – 301 Biscayne Blvd.

Time: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tickets: Get ’em here

Devendra Benhardt – Presented with support from Red Stripe. Devendra Banhart visits the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach in support of his new release, Ape in Pink Marble, on Nonesuch Records. Opening the show, three short sets by H. Hawkline, ROGOV, and Josiah Steinbrick.

Where: The North Beach Bandshell – 7272 Collins Ave.

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Get ’em here

Sunday, Feb. 26

Blanchette & The Costume Design Gala at Vizcaya – Taking their cues from you and the card game found inside the children’s book Blanchette and the Costume Design Gala at Vizcaya, Author/Theater Director/Educator Alejandra Bunster-Elsesser, Actor/Musician Shira Abergel, Actor/Writer Joshua Jean-Baptiste and Actor/Filmmaker Edson Jean (all graduates from the New World School of the Arts) will improvise several mini-skits over the course of an hour along the gorgeous Vizcaya Mound grounds.

Where: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens – 3251 S Miami Ave.

Time: 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP

Classic Album Sundays – Sweat Records + Deja Vu Audio South present CLASSIC ALBUM SUNDAYS MIAMI. This month’s album is John Coltrane’s jazz classic “A Love Supreme” (1965) and they’ll be pairing it with Flying Lotus’ modern classic “Cosmogramma” (2010). February’s custom-selected audio equipment menu coming soon. Complimentary PBR and pizza with admission.

Where: Sweat Records – 5505 NE 2nd Ave.

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets: $6 here