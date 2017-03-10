Soccer fans, it’s going down: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid are coming to Miami

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi look on during the Spanish league "Clasico" football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 23, 2014. AFP PHOTO/ GERARD JULIEN (Photo credit should read GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

South Florida soccer fans, your dream is coming true.

Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid will, indeed, play a preseason “El Clasico” match at Hard Rock Stadium on July 29. Organizers are planning weekend-long Super Bowl-like festivities surrounding the match, including a legends game and concerts.

There has been speculation about the match for a few months, but but all doubts were put to rest Friday afternoon when stadium executives and team officials from both clubs announced details for the mega-game at a press conference in Miami Beach. Also, as part of the event launch, thousands of balls with logos of both teams are being dropped off at soccer parks all over South Florida.

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the fiercest in the world, as the two clubs are among the richest and most successful in all of sport. Whenever they play each other, the match is dubbed “El Clasico” (The Classic). Real Madrid holds the edge with 93 wins to 90 for Barcelona. They tied 1-1 when they played Dec. 3, and the next Clasico is April 23.