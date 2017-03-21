Posted on

Got Bulgari dreams but on a Belk budget? Fashionably Conscious returns

By Maria Tettamanti For miami.com

Scour the most-coveted closets in Miami and give back to the community, fashionistas!

How?

Now in its 10th rendition (happy anniversary!), Fashionably Conscious gathers gently used finds from Miami’s most enviable wardrobes, and sells these treasures at rock-bottom prices for both men (yes, men!) and women.

This time around, the fashion fun takes place in the Miami Design District (at the Palm Court, 140 N.E. 39 Street, 3rd floor event space) on Friday, March 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The feel-good factor? All the proceeds benefit Coconut Grove Cares. This nonprofit in the groovy Grove operates the Barnyard Community Center, a facility that provides free educational and cultural after school and summer programs for underprivileged children ages 5 to 13.

This year, shoppers will be able to get their hands on designer handbags and statement accessories from brands like Prada, Chanel, Chloe and Gucci (see preview pics below), all while enjoying bites and bubbly by Estefan Kitchen and Zonin Prosecco.

This Chanel bag could be yours!

Need an of-the-moment statement necklace? Duh. Of course you do.

Snag this Louis Vuitton bag for a bargain and tell ’em you paid retail, obvs.

Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door and available here

