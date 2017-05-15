MAY 19-21: Fun and interesting things to do in Miami this weekend

Friday

FLOWER POWER

REDLAND INTERNATIONAL ORCHID SHOW

You want the best selection of orchids in America? Visit the largest annual orchid show in the United States, which expands to three days this year and features more than 50 booths of exhibits and orchid vendors, plus lectures, raffles and yummy international food.

Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at the Redland Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; 305-247-5727 or www.redlandfruitandspice.com; $10.

CELEBRATING THE GLORY DAYS

CUBA NOSTALGIA

In its 19th year, the largest event celebrating Cuban culture focuses on vintage cars. Transport yourself to the streets of Cuba, where ‘40s and ‘50s classic cars are still cruising about. The event will also hold a series of activities to reflect the life, culture and Cuban heritage through the island’s art, music and cuisine.

Details: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday, at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; www.cubanostalgia.org; $6-$12.

JAZZ IT UP

KEVIN MAHOGANY

Legendary Kansas City jazz vocalist and scat singer who found fame in the ‘90s was dubbed “the standout jazz vocalist of his generation” by Newsweek. See him perform live at the beloved nightclub Ball & Chain for no cover.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Ball & Chain, 1513 Calle Ocho, Little Havana; www.ballandchainmiami.com; free.

ORANGE BOWL

FOOD & WINE CELEBRATION

Love food and wine? This event is for you: Indulge in unlimited food samples from more than 30 of South Florida’s top restaurants, unlimited drinks from the full bar, and a free gift bag (love that swag!). Plus, there’s live music, raffle giveaways and plenty of fun and games.

Details: VIP 6:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. general admission, at the Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.orangebowl.org; $95 GA, $225 VIP.

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

You and your family will love this production by the talented students of the Astrid Audet Academy of Ballet of the spirited musical story of Maria and the Von Trapp Family and its Tony-, Grammy- and Oscar-winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re- Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $22-$37.

‘80S MANIA

LOTOS MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Legends of the Old School concert has had a name-change, but still delivers the goods with Boy George, The Romantics, Jenny Bergren of Ace of Base, Stevie B, Katrina of the Waves, Expose, Nu Shooz, When in Rome UK and many more.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; Ticketmaster; $59.50.

STILL BAD TO THE BONE

GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS

The gravelly-voiced blues-rock guitarist performs high-energy hits including “Who Do You Love,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “It Wasn’t Me,” “Move It on Over” and, of course, “Bad to the Bone,” plus plenty of standards.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $29-$79.

IN THE HOUSE

R3HAB

Dutch DJ, born Fadil El Ghoul, is a favorite remix artist of A-list pop stars including J.Lo, Madonna and Lady Gaga, because of the underground progressive house and trance vibe he brings to their dance anthems.

Details: 11 p.m. Friday at Story Miami, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.storymiami.com; $30.

Saturday

DYNAMIC DUO

MUSE, WITH 30 SECONDS TO MARS

Bombastic British art-rock band Muse takes the stage in support of its seventh studio album, “Drones,” which won a Grammy for Best Rock Album in 2015 – you also might hear tracks from its upcoming new album. 30 Seconds to Mars, an alt-rock band from L.A. led by actor Jared Leto, opens.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $22-$61.50.

Sunday

ROCK ON

ANIMALS AS LEADERS

Instrumental prog-metal band from Washington, D.C., a prominent force in the “djent” scene (characterized by a palm-muted, low-pitch guitar sound) takes the stage in support of its fourth studio album, “The Madness of Many.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $25.

Next Week

MODERN-ROCK SHOWCASE

BAYSIDE & SAY ANYTHING

New York alt-rock band Bayside performs in support of its seventh studio album, “Vacancy,” teaming up with L.A. emo-pop-punk band Say Anything, which also performs tracks from its seventh studio album, “I Don’t Think It Is.”

Details: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $21 advance, $25 day of show.

BROADWAY ICON

IDINA MENZEL

Yes, hers is the voice of Elsa in “Frozen,” and thus the voice that powers “Let It Go,” the Disney hit film’s signature song. But Menzel has so much more to offer: She originated the role of Maureen Johnson in the Broadway smash “Rent,” then won a Tony Award for portraying the witch Elphaba in “Wicked” – and she was also a regular on the Fox series “Glee.” You’ll hear a bit of everything at her show.

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $69-$189.

WHITE KNIGHT: THE CHIVALROCK TOUR

TODD RUNDGREN

Hugely influential singer-songwriter and producer (Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell” and XTC’s “Skylarking” albums, among many others) performs hits including “I Saw the Light,” “Hello It’s Me,” “Can We Still Be Friends” and “Bang the Drum All Day.”

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $37.50-$193.

10th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

MAYDAY PARADE

Tallahassee pop-punk band celebrates 10 years since the release of its debut album, “A Lesson in Romantics.”

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $23.50 advance, $25 day of show.

free for all

CHOPIN FOR ALL

3 P.M. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: The 40th season wraps up with young Minneapolis pianist Reed Tetzloff performing works by Schumann and Chopin; 3 p.m. Saturday at Broward County Main Library, 100 S. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale; and 3 p.m. Sunday at Granada Presbyterian Church, 950 University Dr., Coral Gables; www.chopin.org.