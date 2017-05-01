MAY 5-7: South Florida heats up with these weekend events

Friday

HIP-HOP HOORAY!

ROLLING LOUD

Three-day festival features the best acts in rap and hip-hop, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, Joey Bada$$, Curren$y, Travis Scott, Mac Miller, Action Bronson and dozens more acts on two stages.

Details: 4 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, and noon-11 p.m. Sunday, at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.rollingloud.com; three-day pass $350.

LET’S PICNIC!

FIRST FRIDAYS

Kick off this season’s monthly communal picnic by gathering on the Surfside beach for a laid-back afternoon featuring Moroccan-themed music and entertainment, a tepee village and interactive drum circle for kids, belly dancers, fashion shows and much more.

Details: 4-7 p.m. Friday on the beach at 93rd Street in Surfside; RSVP at www.facebook.com/FridayBeaching; free.

MUSIC BY THE WATER

SUNFEST

Annual family-friendly event features dozens of top acts on three stages highlighted by Blink-182, Widespread Panic, Flo Rida, Ziggy Marley, Steve Winwood, Tori Kelly, Dirty Heads, 3 Doors Down, Loverboy, Night Ranger and many more.

Details: 5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday; along the Intracoastal Waterway on Flagler Drive from Banyan Boulevard to Lakeview Drive in West Palm Beach; www.sunfest.com; one-day pass $41 ($20 kids 6-12), two-day pass $61 ($25 kids); free for kids 5 and under; $25 seniors (at gate only).

40TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS

Legendary Americana band from Gainesville celebrates four decades by performing hits including “American Girl,” “Refugee,” “Breakdown,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Free Fallin’,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” “Even the Losers,” “Here Comes My Girl,” “The Waiting” and many more. The Eagles guitar hero Joe Walsh (“Rocky Mountain Way,” “Life’s Been Good”) opens.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $31.50.

Tom Petty attends the 47th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Awards Gala in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

STRICTLY STRANGE TOUR 2017

TECH N9NE

Rapid-fire Kansas City rapper, who got his name because of his fast-rhyming chopper style, brings his dynamic live show in support of his 17th studio album, “The Storm,” and its lead single, “Erbody But Me.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $30.

REMEMBERING ELP

CARL PALMER

Drummer of the legendary British prog-rock supergroup Emerson, Lake & Palmer, named by Rolling Stone as one of the 10 greatest drummers of all time, celebrates five decades in the music biz with a show honoring ELP, including fan faves such as “Take a Pebble,” “Tarkus,” “From the Beginning” and “Lucky Man.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Arts Garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357 or www.artsgarage.org; $45-$60.

IN THE HOUSE

ALESSO

One-third of the now-defunct superstar group Swedish House Mafia has made his own name with collaborations with Tove Lo (“Heroes [We Could Be]”) and Calvin Harris (“Under Control”), plus his new single “Falling.”

Details: 11 p.m. Friday at Story Miami, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.storymiami.com; $40.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 16: DJ Alesso attends day one of TAO, Beauty + Essex, Avenue + Luchini LA Grand Opening on March 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for TAO)

Saturday

FLYING HIGH

FORT LAUDERDALE AIR SHOW

Love to watch spectacular planes perform breathtaking moves in the sky? Join thousands of jet-happy people at the 2017 Air Show, which will feature aircraft from all four military branches, headlined by the Canadian Air Force Snowbirds. The event will also feature full capabilities demonstrations by the U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet and U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper, plus a Sea Harrier.

Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on State Road A1A north of the Sunrise Boulevard exit, Fort Lauderdale; 877-377-8499 or www.fordlauderdaleairshow.com; $29.50 Drop Zone ($13 kids 6-12), $187.50 VIP.

CHEERS TO BEER

BREW AT THE ZOO

Spend the day at the zoo before indulging in some choice suds, including dozens of craft beers, at this eighth-annual event presented by The Miami New Times. Meanwhile, groove to the sounds of surf & soul band Patrick & The Swayzees, reggae band Inna Sense and Latin roots and reggae-rock band Bachaco.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; www.zoomiami.org; $40, VIP $70-$80; 21+.

SEASON FINALE

NEW WORLD SYMPHONY

Join conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and cellist Alisa Weilerstein as they close out the season with this WALLCAST orchestral concert featuring Beethoven’s “Eroica,” plus works by Delius and Britten

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; www.newworldcenter.com; $165-$195.

A REAL STAND-UP GUY

MARVIN DIXON

HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and BET’s “Comic View” funnyman presents his newest show, “Fifty Shades of Comedy,” also featuring routines by comic personalities Henry Welch, Damon Williams and Steve Brown.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Casino @ Dania Beach, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com; $15-$20, $50 VIP (as part of table of four for $200).

For DN by Carl Juste/mhs, WEDR 99 JAMZ studio, Carol City, 5/27/99 — Marvin Dixon is a radio personality on James Thomas’, “James T”, morning show.

LATIN LEGEND

TRIBUTE TO CARLOS OLIVA

Star-studded concert honors the music of legendary percussionist and vocalist Oliva, aka “The Father of the Miami Sound,” with performances by Cuban salsa and merengue legend Willy Chirino, plus Lucy Grau, Hansel y Raul and Roberto Torres.

Details: 9 p.m. Saturday at Hialeah Park’s Paddock Gardens, 100 E. 32nd St., Hialeah; www.hialeahparkcasino.com; free.

Next Week

HE EARNED IT

THE WEEKND

Canadian pop/hip-hop crooner tears through mega-hits on his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 World Tour including “The Hills,” “Earned It,” “Love Me Harder,” “In the Night,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and his collaborations with Daft Punk, “Starboy” and “I Feel it Coming.” Also on the bill: Rae Sremmurd, 6LACK and Belly.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $35.25-$155.

The Weeknd performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and the Weeknd have earned top nominations for the 2016 Grammy Awards, including album of the year. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

DYNAMIC DUO

CHARLIE WILSON & FANTASIA

Former front man of the Gap Band performs favorites by the funk group including “Early in the Morning,” “Outstanding” and “You Dropped a Bomb On Me,” plus plenty from his recent album, “In It to Win It,” while 2004 “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino belts out hits including “I Believe” and “Bittersweet,” plus tracks from her latest album, “The Definition Of …”

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $70-$180.

Fantasia Barrino

free for all

JAZZ IN THE LOBBY

6-9 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Miami Jazz & Film Society presents the soul and blues group Big City Band, fresh off of performing for Prince Albert of Monaco in Monte Carlo; Lobby lounge of the Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org.