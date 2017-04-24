APRIL 28-30: The best things to do in Miami this weekend

Loren Vaneuveln, a volunteer from North Miami Beach, makes tie-dyed shirts during the 12th-annual Love-In Party in the Park at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach, Sunday, May 3, 2015. More than 1000 people turned out for the music festival, which was presented by Catholic Health Services. The event featured five musical acts, a car show, and vendors of food, arts, and crafts.

Friday

CULTURAL MILESTONE

BIENNALE OF MOVING IMAGES

This hybrid, international event wraps up its inaugural U.S. presentation in Miami, highlighting artful screenings and conversations with the visual artists, film directors and performers.

Details: Screenings at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday at the Faena Hotel District, 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; free; see schedule and RSVP instructions at www.faenaart.org.

HEY BU-U-U-DDY!

PAULY SHORE

Breaking news: Pauly Shore is not dead. In fact, the actor (“Encino Man,” “Pauly Shore Is Dead”) and comedian who takes L.A. surfer speak to a new level is alive and well and doing very funny stand-up shows. See for yourself this weekend.

Details: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $22.

Actor Pauly Shore throws the first pitch before the baseball game beteween the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, September 8, 2015, at Marlins Park in Miami.

JAM ON IT

UMPHREY’S MCGEE

Effortlessly imaginative jam band uses virtuosic instrumentation and a fearless embrace of all genres to create delightfully innovative live mash-ups. The group – which recorded the theme song for ESPN’s “Around the Horn” sports talk show – will perform in support of its 10th studio album, “Zonkey,” which features creative cover-song combinations. One example: “Can’t Rock My Dream Face,” which combines Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $27.50.

MOTOWN MAGIC

THE FOUR TOPS

Relive the melodic, hitmaking days of one of the top Motown acts of all time, with classic songs including “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)” and “It’s the Same Old Song.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460- 6579 or www.magiccitycasino.com; $25-$45, VIP table for four $500.

Saturday

CRAZY-COOL CARS

MIAMI LOWRIDER SUPER SHOW

Lowrider Magazine presents its second-annual family-friendly fest featuring America’s top souped-up, springy and blinged-out low-riders; motorcycles and bikes; a Tattoo Expo; a Barber Battle; a high-energy performance by the Art In Motion Dance Academy; and a Kids Zone.

Details: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; Ticketmaster or www.miamilowridercarshow.com; $39.50 single day, $65 weekend pass, $19.50 kids 12 and under ($29.50 weekend pass), VIP weekend pass $149.

Pat Burke, from Lakewood, N.J., bounces his truck on it’s hydraulic shocks during the car dance competition at the low rider convention at the Youth Fair and Expo Center Sunday. (Robert Browman/Miami Herald)

FUNK IT UP

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

Hard to believe this L.A. punk-funk band, led by singer Anthony Kiedis and funktastic bassist Flea, is pushing 35. But here they are, still thriving and staying musically relevant with their 11th studio album, “The Getaway,” whose hits “Dark Necessities” and “Go Robot” are getting steady play on alt-rock stations such as South Florida’s 104.3 The Shark.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $49-$99.

Bassist Flea, from left, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, perform on stage at the Verizon Center on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

BROADWAY BABY

AARON TVEIT

TV fans know him from shows such as “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife,” “Gossip Girl,” “Graceland” and more. But Tveit truly commands the live stage, having appeared in productions including “Rent,” “Grease” and “Wicked.” He’ll dish out dazzling renditions of show tunes, standards and pop favorites, mixed with anecdotes and humor.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $33-$198.

In this 2016 photo provided by FOX, Aaron Tveit, left, and Julianne Hough rehearse for “Grease: Live,” airing live Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, on FOX. (Kevin Estrada/FOX via AP)

GET GRUNGY

FUEL

Tennessee post-grunge band best known for hits including “Shimmer,” “Hemorrhage (In My Hands),” “Bad Day” and “Falls On Me,” performs tracks from its fifth studio album, “Puppet Strings,” including “Yeah!” and “Cold Summer.” Opening act: Chemradery.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $25.

GUITAR HERO

JAMES BLOOD ULMER

American jazz, free-funk and blues guitarist and singer who was influenced greatly by Jimi Hendrix is still going strong at age 77, and in turn has become one of the most influential guitarists of the past four decades. His show closes Tigertail’s FIRE festival.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.tigertail.org; $35, $50 VIP.

Sunday

LOVE-IN

PARTY IN THE PARK

Annual family-friendly outdoor jam celebrates the music of the ’60s through the ‘80s with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas (“We Built This City,” “Sara,” “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now,” “Find Your Way Back”) and War (“Low Rider,” “Spill the Wine,” “The Cisco Kid,” “The World Is a Ghetto,” “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”). There will also be classic cars; a kids’ zone; ′60s, ′70s and ′80s costume contests; Miami EcoAdventures; arts & crafts vendors; and a variety of food trucks.

Details: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday at Greynolds Park, 18500 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach; www.miamipartyinthepark.com; $15 in advance, $20 at the door; kids 12 and under free.

Visitors check out some cars on display during the 12th-annual Love-In Party in the Park at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach, Sunday, May 3, 2015.

SUNDAY FUNDAY

MIAMI MARLINS

Cheer on the Fish against the Pittsburgh Pirates and celebrate Japanese Heritage Day with an Ichiro jersey giveaway and a ceremony honoring the future Hall of Famer’s 3,000th hit. Plus, as always, kids 12 and under can take part in the traditional Diamond Dash and run the bases after the contest.

Details: Game time is 1:10 p.m. Sunday; Marlins Park West Plaza, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; www.marlins.com; tickets start at $14.

A dual bobble head showing Miami Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki wearing a Marlins jersey and a jersey from his former team, the Seattle Mariners, and commemorating his 3,000-hit milestone, is shown before a baseball game against the Mariners, Monday, April 17, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Next Week

HIP-HOP HOORAY

GUCCI MANE

Atlanta rapper who along with T.I. and Young Jeezy helped create the hip-hop subgenre trap takes the stage in support of his 10th studio album, “The Return of East Atlanta Santa.” You’ll also hear his No. 1 collaboration with Rae Sremmurd, “Black Beatles.”

Details: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $45.50 advance, $48 day of show.

Hip Hop artist Gucci Mane, right, laughs with Keyshia Ka’oir after he proposed to her in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans in Atlanta, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MUSIC BY THE WATER

SUNFEST

Annual family-friendly event features dozens of top acts on three stages highlighted by Weezer, Blink-182, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Widespread Panic, Snoop Dogg, Marshmello, Flo Rida, Ziggy Marley, Steve Winwood, Tori Kelly, Dirty Heads, 3 Doors Down, Loverboy, Night Ranger and many more.

Details: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5-11 p.m. May 5, noon-11 p.m. May 6, and noon-9 p.m. May 7; along the Intracoastal Waterway on Flagler Drive from Banyan Boulevard to Lakeview Drive in West Palm Beach; www.sunfest.com; one-day pass $41 ($20 kids 6-12), two-day pass $61 ($25 kids), five-day pass $81 ($35 kids); free for kids 5 and under; $25 seniors (at gate only).

TURN ON YOUR LOVE LIGHT

LIVE DEAD ‘69

All-star lineup performs the Grateful Dead’s landmark live album in its entirety for the first time, featuring original Dead keyboardist Tom Constanten, plus guitarist Mark Karan (Rat Dog, The Other Ones) and Jefferson Starship guitarist Slick Aguilar.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $20 advance, $23 day of show.

BLACKHEART BURLESQUE TOUR

SUICIDEGIRLS

SuicideGirls, the online community that celebrates alternative beauty and indie culture from around the world, puts a spin on classic burlesque with plenty of cool music. clever pop-culture references and all-around sexiness. These tattooed beauties are guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $25-$85.

free for all

JAZZ AT MOCA

8-9:30 P.M. FRIDAY: Sit back and enjoy Latin Grammy-nominated, Cuban tenor saxophonist and contemporary Afro-Cuban jazz composer Carlos Averhoff Jr.; Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.