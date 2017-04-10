APRIL 14-16: The best concerts and other events to attend this weekend

Friday

FINAL WEEKEND

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY YOUTH FAIR

The ultimate day of family fun is wrapping up another year, so enjoy three more days filled with rides for both little ones and thrillseekers, games of skill, live shows and music, and delicious fair food such as the infamous giant turkey leg, caramel apples and elephant ears.

Details: Gates open at noon Friday-Sunday at Tamiami Park, Coral Way and Southwest 107th Avenue, Miami; www.fairexpo.com; $10 online, $14 at the gate, free for seniors, military personnel and kids 5 and under.

Over view of the many attractions during the Youth Fair opening day in Miami, on Thursday March 23, 2017.

NEW DATE

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN

No one can replace Freddie Mercury, as the iconic singer for Queen possessed one of the most beautiful and majestic voices in rock history. But God Save the Queen, led by vocalist Pablo Padin and praised by Rolling Stone mag as “the best tribute of all times,” sure does a great job trying. You’ll hear more than 20 timeless classics, including “We Are the Champions,” “Killer Queen,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Don’t be late, as The Police tribute band Zendatta opens the show.

Details: Gates open at 7 p.m., showtime 8 p.m. Friday, at Mizner Park Amphitheatre, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; www.myboca.us; $35-$85.

Sevilla, SPAIN — God Save The Queen performing live at Estadio La Cartuja in Sevilla, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013.

DANGEROUS WOMAN TOUR

ARIANA GRANDE

Boca Raton’s own superstar singer, who played Cat Valentine on Nickelodeon’s TV series “Victorious” for four years, performs pop hits including “The Way,” “Problem,” “Break Free,” “Bang Bang,” “Love Me Harder,” “One Last Time,” “Focus,” “Dangerous Woman,” “Into You” and “Side to Side.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $25.95-$195.95.

Ariana Grande arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

HYPER SPACE TOUR

BOSTON

Legendary classic-rock band led by guitar mastermind and producer Tom Scholz celebrates more than four decades with enduring hits including “Foreplay/Long Time,” “More Than a Feeling,” “Peace of Mind,” “Smokin’” and “Don’t Look Back,” plus an amazing light show and extraterrestrial special effects.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $36-$86.

GUITAR HERO

DICK DALE

At 79, the King of the Surf Guitar – who introduced heavy reverb to give his music a “wet” sound like the waves he loved to ride – shows no sign of slowing down. For the younger set, that’s Dale’s signature guitar riff sampled in the Black Eyed Peas’ song “Pump It.” Oh, and he also heavily influenced Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen. Opening acts: Octo Gato and The Riot Act.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $30.

Saturday

DEATH OF A BACHELOR TOUR

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

Theatrical emo-pop- punk band from Las Vegas performs hits including “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” “Miss Jackson” and the new tracks “Hallelujah,” “Victorious” and “Emperor’s New Clothes” from its Frank Sinatra-inspired, chart-topping fifth studio album, “Death of a Bachelor.” L.A. alt-rock band Saint Motel (“My Type,” “Move”) opens.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $35.25-$55.25.

INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 28: Singer/songwriter Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco performs at The Forum on March 28, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

THE PARTY TOUR

CHRIS BROWN

Hip-hop hitmaker brings his dynamic stage show to the Magic City in support of his upcoming eighth studio album, “Heartbreak on a Full Moon,” featuring the single “Party” (featuring Usher and Gucci Mane). You’ll also hear hits such as “Run It!,” “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Kiss Kiss,” “With You,” “No Air,” “Forever,” “Turn Up the Music” and “Don’t Wake Me Up.” Opening acts: O.T. Genasis, Fabolous and Kap G.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $35.95-$175.95.

Grammy award-winning singer Chris Brown performs at a club in Macau (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

HE’S BLOWING UP

CHRIS BOTTI

Romantic jazz-pop trumpeter, whose Grammy-winning album “Impressions” featured such diverse artists as Andrea Bocelli, Vince Gill and David Foster, performs selections from his 20-plus-year career.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $25-$120.

Sunday

LOL!

HERE COMES THE FUNNY TOUR

Get ready to bust a gut laughing, as four of the top comedians in the world join forces for a night of killer stand-up – Adam Sandler, David Spade, Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $89.50-$250.

Chris Botti performs at the CareFusion Newport Jazz Festival in Newport, R.I. (AP Photo/Joe Giblin, File)

SHAKE IT!

THE FRENCH HORN COLLECTIVE

Eclectic band led by multi-instrumentalist, composer, singer and songwriter Vincent Raffard performs lively styles including gypsy jazz, swing, ska, polka and modern French music in support of its new album, “The French Horn Collective: Hot Club of Miami.”

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at Arts Garage, 180 NE First St., Delray Beach; 561-450-6357 or www.artsgarage.org; $30-$45.

Next Week

EAT YOUR SCIENCE

ALTON BROWN LIVE

Gourmet chef, TV personality, author and musician dishes out all of his talents, including exciting experiments, sizzling puns and delicious delicacies, combined with interactive fun.

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $45-$125.

Alton Brown poses for a portrait in New York to promote his cookbook, “EveryDayCook: This Time Its Personal,” and a live Broadway variety show (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

I DECIDED TOUR

BIG SEAN

Detroit rapper who has collaborated with artists including Kanye West, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne takes the stage in support of his fourth studio album, “I Decided.”

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $44.50-$65.

Rapper Big Sean performs onstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

R&B ROYALTY

TOWER OF POWER

You’ve heard this West Coast horn-driven, funk-soul band back up Elton John, Aerosmith, Little Feat, Santana, Heart and many others, but the veteran group takes it to another foot-stomping level as a headliner.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $37.50-$47.50.

IN CONCERT

GILBERTO SANTA ROSA

El Caballero de la Salsa brings his six Grammy Awards and energetic, Puerto Rican flavor to the Broward Center for a night of hot Latin salsa and bolero sounds.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $45-$150.

free for all

JAZZ IT UP

8 P.M. SATURDAY: Celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month with this free concert featuring Grammy-winner Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence, with special guest vocalist Kate Reid; Littman Theater, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-948-2957 or www.littmantheater.com.