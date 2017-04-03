Grab your mom! Fun things to do with your parents this weekend

Friday

ROCK THE OCEAN

TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Country music’s biggest beach party celebrates its fifth year with headliners Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton, plus dozens more acts including Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Slightly Stoopid, Maren Morris, Locash, G. Love & Special Sauce and even hip-hopper Nelly. But it’s not just about music: The three-day, family-friendly fest also aims to raise awareness of endangered sea turtles and ocean conservation.

Details: 1-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.tortugamusicfestival.com; $99 one-day general admission, $229 three-day pass, $399 one-day VIP pass, $999 three-day VIP pass; kids 10 and under free.

A woman and a beach ball share the space during a concert by country music star Trace Adkins at the 2015 Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on Saturday, April 11, 2015.

OH, THAT SCAT!

KEVIN MAHOGANY

Legendary Kansas City jazz vocalist and scat singer who found fame in the ‘90s was dubbed “the standout jazz vocalist of his generation” by Newsweek. See him perform live at the beloved nightclub Ball & Chain for no cover.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Ball & Chain, 1513 Calle Ocho, Little Havana; www.ballandchainmiami.com; free.

DISNEY ON ICE

WORLDS OF ENCHANTMENT

It’s back! The world’s greatest kids’ ice show brings beloved characters from Disney Pixar’s “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and the Oscar-winning “Frozen,” featuring the sisters Elsa and Anna, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven and, of course, the lovable snowman Olaf, who loves warm hugs.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $16-$40.

FOLK’S FOUNDING FATHERS

THE KINGSTON TRIO

Hugely influential San Francisco band helped bring the rich tradition of American folk music into the mainstream during the late ‘50s and early ‘60s with timeless hits including “Scotch and Soda,” “”M.T.A.” and “Tom Dooley.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $29-$87.

JAZZ ROOTS

STEVE MILLER & JIMMIE VAUGHAN

Yes, you read right: That’s “Fly Like an Eagle” and “Jet Airliner” rocker Steve Miller, showing his versatility by teaming up with guitarist Vaughan and the Frost School of Music’s Henry Mancini Institute Big Band for “From Ma Rainey to Miles Davis: A Blues Journey.” Don’t miss this one.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $45-$125.

Saturday

TWO DAYS OF FUN

DANIA BEACH ARTS & SEAFOOD CELEBRATION

Bring the whole family for a weekend of great food, live art demonstrations, dozens of kids’ activities and live music including the Spin Doctors (“Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”) and a tribute to Prince on Saturday, and a Jimmy Buffett tribute band on Sunday. Plus, take a selfie at the majestic, 100-ton sand sculpture.

Details: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Frost Park, 300 NE 2nd St., Dania; www.daniabeachartsandseafoodcelebration.com; free.

GUITAR HERO

STANLEY JORDAN

Jazz guitar virtuoso – best known for his two-handed “touch technique,” during which he can simultaneously play two different parts, such as chords and melody –performs with his trio for a night of jaw-dropping jazz.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, Nova Southeastern University Campus, 3100 Ray Ferrero Blvd., Davie; www.southfloridajazz.org; $40, $10 students.

AN AMERICAN TREASURE

DIONNE WARWICK

Five-time Grammy-winning singer whose pure, angelic voice has graced timeless tunes by the legendary songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including “Walk On By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” “Alfie” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” performs fan favorites.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, 5555 NW 40th St.; Ticketmaster; $65-$100.

BOB MARLEY’S BAND

THE WAILERS

Legendary Jamaican reggae band, formed by Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer in 1963, performs Marley’s greatest hits album “Legend” in its entirety, featuring standards including “Three Little Birds,” “Is This Love,” “I Shot the Sheriff,” “Jamming,” “Could You Be Loved,” “Exodus,” “Stir It Up” and “No Woman No Cry.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino, Sky 7-37, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or www.magiccitycasino.com; free.

In this Aug. 28, 2014 photo, legalization advocate and reggae legend Bunny Wailer smokes a pipe stuffed with marijuana during a reasoning session in a yard in Kingston, Jamaica. AP Photo/David McFadden

LOL!

CHRIS KATTAN & FRIENDS

Ex-“Saturday Night Live” star (who could forget his hilarious characters Mango, Mr. Peepers and one-third of the head-bobbing NYC night-clubbers the Butabi Brothers?) brings along his friends David Angelo, Sam Jay and Matteo Lane for a raucous night of stand-up.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Casino @ Dania Beach, Stage 954, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com; $20-$30, $75 VIP (as part of table of four for $300).

Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug, right, makes a guest appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” along with cast member Chris Kattan, in character as Strug’s fictional brother “Kippy,” during rehearsal of the show Saturday, Sept. 28, 1996. (AP Photo/Mary Eleln Matthews, NBC)

Sunday

FREE GOSPEL SUNDAYS

YOLANDA ADAMS

Billboard Magazine’s No. 1 gospel artist of the 2000s closes out the 2016-17 season by performing hits including “Open My Heart,” “Yeah,” “Fragile Heart,” “Be Blessed,” “Someone Watching Over You” and “Victory.”

Details: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949- 6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free, check online for First-Access Passes.

Grammy Award winner Yolanda Adams sings at the Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Memorial Service and Gospel Concert at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday, April 4.

COUNTRY QUEEN

LEE ANN WOMACK

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter might be best-known for her huge crossover hit “I Hope You Dance,” but that’s an aberration, as her roots lie in the traditional style of country legends such as Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $37.50-$47.50.

Lee Ann Womack takes a break from singing and smiles. SHe was one of the headliners at the Kiss Country Thunder road Concert.

Next Week

MOTOWN MAGIC

THE FOUR TOPS & THE TEMPTATIONS

It doesn’t get any better than this for lovers of Motown classics, as these two legendary groups unite to bring us beloved hits including “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” “Get Ready,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)” and “It’s the Same Old Song.”

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $29-$120.

MEMORIES: DO NOT OPEN TOUR

THE CHAINSMOKERS

Grammy-winning New York electronic-music duo kicks off its North American arena tour in Miami, bringing dance-pop hits including “#Selfie,” “Roses,” “Paris,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Something Just Like This” (featuring Coldplay) and the chart-topping “Closer.” Electropop singer Kiiara joins the group. Every ticket purchased online for the show will include a copy of The Chainsmokers’ forthcoming debut album.

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $21-$91.50.

Recording artists Andrew Taggart (L) of The Chainsmokers and Chris Martin perform onstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

free for all

JAZZ IN THE LOBBY

6-9 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Miami Jazz & Film Society presents the Glyn Dryhurst Dixieland Jazz Band, led by the president of the Hot Jazz & Alligator Gumbo Society; Lobby lounge of the Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org.