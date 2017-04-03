Grab your mom! Fun things to do with your parents this weekend
Friday
ROCK THE OCEAN
TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL
Country music’s biggest beach party celebrates its fifth year with headliners Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan and Chris Stapleton, plus dozens more acts including Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Slightly Stoopid, Maren Morris, Locash, G. Love & Special Sauce and even hip-hopper Nelly. But it’s not just about music: The three-day, family-friendly fest also aims to raise awareness of endangered sea turtles and ocean conservation.
Details: 1-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.tortugamusicfestival.com; $99 one-day general admission, $229 three-day pass, $399 one-day VIP pass, $999 three-day VIP pass; kids 10 and under free.
OH, THAT SCAT!
KEVIN MAHOGANY
Legendary Kansas City jazz vocalist and scat singer who found fame in the ‘90s was dubbed “the standout jazz vocalist of his generation” by Newsweek. See him perform live at the beloved nightclub Ball & Chain for no cover.
Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday at Ball & Chain, 1513 Calle Ocho, Little Havana; www.ballandchainmiami.com; free.
DISNEY ON ICE
WORLDS OF ENCHANTMENT
It’s back! The world’s greatest kids’ ice show brings beloved characters from Disney Pixar’s “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and the Oscar-winning “Frozen,” featuring the sisters Elsa and Anna, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven and, of course, the lovable snowman Olaf, who loves warm hugs.
Details: 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $16-$40.
FOLK’S FOUNDING FATHERS
THE KINGSTON TRIO
Hugely influential San Francisco band helped bring the rich tradition of American folk music into the mainstream during the late ‘50s and early ‘60s with timeless hits including “Scotch and Soda,” “”M.T.A.” and “Tom Dooley.”
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $29-$87.
JAZZ ROOTS
STEVE MILLER & JIMMIE VAUGHAN
Yes, you read right: That’s “Fly Like an Eagle” and “Jet Airliner” rocker Steve Miller, showing his versatility by teaming up with guitarist Vaughan and the Frost School of Music’s Henry Mancini Institute Big Band for “From Ma Rainey to Miles Davis: A Blues Journey.” Don’t miss this one.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $45-$125.
Saturday
TWO DAYS OF FUN
DANIA BEACH ARTS & SEAFOOD CELEBRATION
Bring the whole family for a weekend of great food, live art demonstrations, dozens of kids’ activities and live music including the Spin Doctors (“Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong”) and a tribute to Prince on Saturday, and a Jimmy Buffett tribute band on Sunday. Plus, take a selfie at the majestic, 100-ton sand sculpture.
Details: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at Frost Park, 300 NE 2nd St., Dania; www.daniabeachartsandseafoodcelebration.com; free.
GUITAR HERO
STANLEY JORDAN
Jazz guitar virtuoso – best known for his two-handed “touch technique,” during which he can simultaneously play two different parts, such as chords and melody –performs with his trio for a night of jaw-dropping jazz.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center, Nova Southeastern University Campus, 3100 Ray Ferrero Blvd., Davie; www.southfloridajazz.org; $40, $10 students.
AN AMERICAN TREASURE
DIONNE WARWICK
Five-time Grammy-winning singer whose pure, angelic voice has graced timeless tunes by the legendary songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including “Walk On By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” “Alfie” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” performs fan favorites.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Seminole Coconut Creek Casino, 5555 NW 40th St.; Ticketmaster; $65-$100.
BOB MARLEY’S BAND
THE WAILERS
Legendary Jamaican reggae band, formed by Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer in 1963, performs Marley’s greatest hits album “Legend” in its entirety, featuring standards including “Three Little Birds,” “Is This Love,” “I Shot the Sheriff,” “Jamming,” “Could You Be Loved,” “Exodus,” “Stir It Up” and “No Woman No Cry.”
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino, Sky 7-37, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or www.magiccitycasino.com; free.
LOL!
CHRIS KATTAN & FRIENDS
Ex-“Saturday Night Live” star (who could forget his hilarious characters Mango, Mr. Peepers and one-third of the head-bobbing NYC night-clubbers the Butabi Brothers?) brings along his friends David Angelo, Sam Jay and Matteo Lane for a raucous night of stand-up.
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Casino @ Dania Beach, Stage 954, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com; $20-$30, $75 VIP (as part of table of four for $300).
Sunday
FREE GOSPEL SUNDAYS
YOLANDA ADAMS
Billboard Magazine’s No. 1 gospel artist of the 2000s closes out the 2016-17 season by performing hits including “Open My Heart,” “Yeah,” “Fragile Heart,” “Be Blessed,” “Someone Watching Over You” and “Victory.”
Details: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949- 6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free, check online for First-Access Passes.
COUNTRY QUEEN
LEE ANN WOMACK
Grammy-winning singer-songwriter might be best-known for her huge crossover hit “I Hope You Dance,” but that’s an aberration, as her roots lie in the traditional style of country legends such as Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $37.50-$47.50.
Next Week
MOTOWN MAGIC
THE FOUR TOPS & THE TEMPTATIONS
It doesn’t get any better than this for lovers of Motown classics, as these two legendary groups unite to bring us beloved hits including “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” “Get Ready,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “Reach Out I’ll Be There,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got)” and “It’s the Same Old Song.”
Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $29-$120.
MEMORIES: DO NOT OPEN TOUR
THE CHAINSMOKERS
Grammy-winning New York electronic-music duo kicks off its North American arena tour in Miami, bringing dance-pop hits including “#Selfie,” “Roses,” “Paris,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “Something Just Like This” (featuring Coldplay) and the chart-topping “Closer.” Electropop singer Kiiara joins the group. Every ticket purchased online for the show will include a copy of The Chainsmokers’ forthcoming debut album.
Details: 7 p.m. Thursday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $21-$91.50.
free for all
JAZZ IN THE LOBBY
6-9 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Miami Jazz & Film Society presents the Glyn Dryhurst Dixieland Jazz Band, led by the president of the Hot Jazz & Alligator Gumbo Society; Lobby lounge of the Olympia Theater at the Gusman Center for the Performing Arts., 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444 or www.olympiatheater.org.