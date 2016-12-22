The kids will be home from school and relatives will be visiting. You need a game plan that’s inexpensive because you broke the bank on all the holiday gifts. Miami On The Cheap has a list of free and cheap things to do with kids in Miami during the holidays, and it includes Live Like Bella Nights of Light in Pinecrest, Zoo Lights in Zoo Miami and more. Of course, you can enjoy these without kids, too. And if you want a daily calendar of free and cheap holiday events, then click here for that post.