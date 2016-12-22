Free and cheap events in Miami this weekend – Dec. 23-25
Is there a better place than Miami to celebrate Christmas? Seriously, while everyone else shovels snow up north, you can get a suntan in a bikini – and a Santa hat. If you’re not a local, then prepare yourself for the aromas of Nochebuena delicacies on the night of Dec. 24 throughout the city as Hispanics celebrate the night before Christmas. Here are some free and cheap things to do this weekend:
1. Madrid in Miami
If you haven’t already, go to Bayfront Park and check out La Feria by Mercado de San Miguel, which is in town from Madrid celebrating its 100th anniversary. It’s free to get in but then you purchase your food, drink, and more. While closed on Christmas day (Dec. 25), they are open until 6 p.m. on Saturday.
2. Miami International Children’s Film Festival
The 4th annual Miami International Children’s Film Festival, presented by the Coral Gables Art Cinema in partnership with the New York International Children’s Film Festival, will take place Dec. 24-29 at the cinema. Families can view films for children of all ages, and listen to film workshops, parties and talks with visiting filmmakers. There will be two free family fun events on the plaza with balloons, face painting and more at 10:30 am Dec. 24, and 9:30 am Dec. 25.
3. Holiday events for the kid in all of us
The kids will be home from school and relatives will be visiting. You need a game plan that’s inexpensive because you broke the bank on all the holiday gifts. Miami On The Cheap has a list of free and cheap things to do with kids in Miami during the holidays, and it includes Live Like Bella Nights of Light in Pinecrest, Zoo Lights in Zoo Miami and more. Of course, you can enjoy these without kids, too. And if you want a daily calendar of free and cheap holiday events, then click here for that post.
4. Rooftop yoga
If the holiday chores are getting to you, take a moment to stretch your muscles with a free yoga class on the rooftop of the Mayfair hotel in Coconut Grove the morning of Dec. 24. We all need to unwind a little – especially that driver WHO CUT ME OFF. Just sayin’.
5. Outdoor movie
Watch “Arthur Christmas” for free with the kids on an inflatable screen outdoors in Doral on Dec. 23. Food and refreshments are available.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...