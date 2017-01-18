Posted on

Events in Miami that won’t break your budget – Jan. 20-22

Shakespeare's "The Winter’s Tale."
By Ana Acle-Menendez For miami.com

Hey, fellow cheapskates, Miami has a whole lot of free live music going on this weekend from classical to konpa, in addition to a doggy-and-beer social and a free Shakespeare theater performance. These are the highlights but for a really long list of this weekend’s free and cheap events, check out MiamiOnTheCheap. Enjoy!

 

1. St. Martha-Yamaha concert series

World class music at movie ticket prices. That’s how the organizers describe this concert series in Miami Shores. On Jan. 20 and 21, Barry University will host the Charles Castleman’s Family Concert. Tickets are $10 (buy 2 tickets and the children are free). Charles Castleman began his violin career at age 6, with the Boston Pops Orchestra. Now based at the University of Miami, he will play both his Stradivarius and Goffriller 18th-century violins. He will compare their tones and ranges for an audience of all ages.

2. Pups and Pints

Why should humans have all the fun? Wynwood’s Concrete Beach Brewery has brewed a beer for dogs. (Handout)

Bring your dog to Concrete Beach Brewery in Wynwood on Jan. 22 for a social beer hour. For the pets, Concrete Beach will release “Woof Wort,” a specialty (non-alcoholic) doggy beer, and Wynwood-area vendors will provide a variety of treats, including delicious meals by Dishes for Dogs. For the humans, there will be hotdogs by Sweet Dogs and half-priced GROWLer fills. The event raises funds for a no-kill animal shelter.

3. Sounds of Little Haiti

KLASS

Listen to the konpa music of Klass live on Jan. 20 in Little Haiti at the free Sounds of Little Haiti, a family friendly cultural event that features music, art, food, retail and fun. From 6 to 10 pm, music fans will enjoy the thrill of live music, coupled with neighborhood art studios, restaurants, retail shops and venues that are all open to the public to enjoy.

4. Wallcast

Wallcast at NWC

Experience the New World Symphony performances in a larger-than-life outdoor Wallcast concert on Jan. 21 in Miami Beach when “The Mahler Legacy: 5” is presented. These concerts are free and no tickets are required. Michael Tilson Thomas is conducting and Christian Tetzlaff is on violin. The program features Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Mahler’s Symphony No. 5.

5. Songfest

Photo courtesy of Florida Grand Opera

Florida Grand Opera, the Josephine S. Leiser Opera Center and Steinway & Sons Piano Gallery Miami have joined forces to present a free concert series in Coral Gables and Fort Lauderdale. This weekend will be the second recital in the series and it’s from the opera “From Russia With Love.” (I can hear the Donald Trump jokes now.) The Coral Gables performance is sold out, unfortunately, as each event requires advanced registration, but the Fort Lauderdale one was still available at the time of this writing.

 

6. Shakespeare in the Park

Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.”

As mentioned in last week’s column, Shakespeare Miami will present “The Merchant of Venice” for free this weekend in Pinecrest Gardens. (The park requests a $2 donation.) The venue features an amphitheater style seating. Limited snacks available.

 

