Events in Miami that won’t break your budget – Jan. 20-22

Why should humans have all the fun? Wynwood’s Concrete Beach Brewery has brewed a beer for dogs. (Handout)

Bring your dog to Concrete Beach Brewery in Wynwood on Jan. 22 for a social beer hour. For the pets, Concrete Beach will release “Woof Wort,” a specialty (non-alcoholic) doggy beer, and Wynwood-area vendors will provide a variety of treats, including delicious meals by Dishes for Dogs. For the humans, there will be hotdogs by Sweet Dogs and half-priced GROWLer fills. The event raises funds for a no-kill animal shelter.