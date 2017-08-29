Want to know what happens in Miami in September? We’ve got your itinerary.
There’s so much to do in September around South Florida it’s a sign that we’re inching in to the fall season and things are really cranking up. Films on fashion and the urban experience, dance performances, a free family expo and concert by pop/rock group The Goo Goo Dolls are all happening.
Pretend like it’s still summer and plan a Staycation at one of 50 hotels around Miami offering steep discounts on nightly rates.
Through Sept. 30. Info at www.miamiandbeaches.com
The band that started out with punk aspirations, The Goo Goo Dolls went more pop rock and have racked up the hits ever since. Expect to hear “Black Balloon,” “Over and Over,” “Name,” “Slide” and “Iris.” American Idol winner Phillip Phillips opens.
Sept. 1 at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd; bayfrontpark.amphitheatermiami.com
The Miami Home Design & Remodeling Show gives attendees access to vendors, culinary demonstrations, instruction for DIY home improvement projects, a chance to experience products and services first hand, talk one-on-one with industry experts and get personalized advice to plan home improvement or design projects.
Sept. 1-4 at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; https://www.homeshows.net/
The three-day film festival features Romeo Miller, the rapper/actor whose father is hip hop legend Master P. Highlights include the screening of “A Miami Love Story” presented by MUCE and Florida Film House, workshops on all aspects of filmmaking, People’s Choice Award movie screening and an awards ceremony for the finale.
Sept. 1-3 at various locations around Miami-Dade; full schedule at urbanfilmfestivals.com
The 12th anniversary edition of the festival is dedicated to the city of Jerez de la Frontera with performances by veteran singer Nano de Jerez, rising young artists Sara Salado and Miguel Lavi, guest dancer Raul Ortega and guitarist Angel Ruiz both making their Miami debut, guitarist Jose Luis de la Paz and Siempre Flamenco’s founders the guitar and dance duo Paco and Celia Fonta.
Sept. 1-3 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.arshtcenter.org
Disney on Ice’s latest production takes you into the worlds of all your favorite Disney film characters from Moana, Finding Dory, Frozen, Inside Out, Toy Story, Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.
Sept. 14-17 at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Sept. 21-24 at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Info at disneyonice.com
The Miami Hispanic Ballet company hosts its annual festival that brings together top companies and ballet stars from around the world for a program including performances, workshops, films, art exhibits and master classes.
Through Sept. 17 at various locations throughout South Florida; Full schedule at www.internationalballetfestival.org
The Downtown Development Authority hosts this annual event with more than 100 arts and cultural institutions, galleries and artists offering three days of unique cultural experiences including exhibits, panel discussions, artist-led tours and more.
Sept. 8-10 at various venues in downtown Miami; Full schedule at www.dwntwnartdays.com
Parents can check out more than 250 exhibitors showcasing health, education, after-school programs, injury prevention, Pre-K registration, KidCare, programs for children with disabilities and social services. Family-friendly activities include a soccer area presented by Miami FC with an appearance by their mascot, a race car exhibit from Homestead Speedway and appearances by Nickelodeon as well as storybook characters.
Sept. 9 at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; www.fairexpo.com
Enjoy a diverse panorama of the latest productions from Brazil, screenings of classics and new documentaries. This year’s festival kicks off with a screening of “João, o maestro,” directed by Mauro Lima, special documentaries, classic Brazilian films, Brazil’s highest grossing comedy “My Mom is a Character II,” Competitive Screenings.
Sept. 16-23 at various venues around Miami; https://www.brazilianfilmfestivalofmiami.com/
Offering a close and colorful look at the world of the fashion industry, screenings include documentaries, designer brand and experimental shorts, fashion-in-film classics as well as well-known the style-filled movies. Proceeds benefit Fashion Inspires More.
Sept. 20-24 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE 2 Ave., Miam; miafff.com
The Miccosukee Tribe celebrates the heritage and customs of Native American tribes with a Miccosukee Fashion Show, alligator wrestling, arts & crafts plus Native American music and dancers.
Sept. 23 at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami; www.miccosukee.com