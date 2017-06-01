Don’t be a fair-weathered friend. Miami summers have awesome events, like these.

The Wynwood Yard wants you to hang out all weekend.

To everyone who calls this a “season town,” we’re laughing in your face. To all the locals who spent too long without something to do 365 days a year, we’re celebrating with you. Let’s face it. The summer is no longer a dead zone for Miami culture. There’s actually quite a lot happening this season like late night jams at the Frost, or favorite cinematic screenings. In case you were wondering what you’re up to this month, check it out:

Thursday, June 1

Opening Reception for HistoryMiami’s Hurricane Andrew Exhibition – Exclusive preview of Hurricane Andrew: 25 Years Later before the exhibition opens to the public on Friday June, 2. Coinciding with the first day of hurricane season, HistoryMiami Museum invites you to the opening reception featuring a talk by famed meteorologist and guest curator of the exhibition, Bryan Norcross.

Where: HistoryMiami – 101 W Flagler St.. Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Standard Sounds: Jazz Lounge with Electric Kif – Sip on a Peroni as we bring the energetic, analog sounds of Electric Kif to the Lido Lounge. This Miami-based band has caught the attention of countless music lovers by fusing cosmic funk, rock, soul, and jazz. Their powerful live show brings an unparalleled energy and sound to the stage and displays a new experience every night.

Where: The Standard Spa – 40 Island Ave. Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.. Tickets: RSVP here.

Friday, June 2

Wynwood and Chill – It’s a weekend-long sesh of live music headlined by Spam Allstars, The Heavy Pets and RYTHMadix, along with chill vibes, frosty drinks, waffles and hammocks from Friday, June 2nd through Sunday June 4th. The resident concepts at The Yard will keep you going with specials like frosé (frozen rosé) at The Bar at The Yard and elote preparado topped with cilantro and Chihuaha cheese at The Lone Wolfe – Food Truck.

Where: The Wynwood Yard – 56 NW 29th St.. Time: 5 p.m. – Midnight, June 2nd – 4th. Tickets: RSVP here.

First Fridays: Laser Shows at Frost – On the first Friday of every month, you’re invited to explore the museum after hours and take a seat in the Frost Planetarium for a show that’s quite unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. From Pink Floyd to Lady Gaga to The Beatles, we’re fusing music from some of the greatest artists of our time with mesmerizing laser light visuals, all under the 67-foot dome of the Frost Planetarium—one of the world’s most advanced.

Where: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science – 1101 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Elastic Bond Live at Ball & Chain – Elastic Bond brings back their psychedelic tropical soul to the Pineapple Stage in a new edition of Miami Bohtheme nights!

Where: Ball & Chain – 1513 SW 8th St.. Time: 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.. Tickets: Free.

Saturday, June 3

Celebrate Water! – The Miami River Film – Join HistoryMiami Museum, Florida Producer Robin Haines Merrill, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine-Cava and Tim Canova for a special showing of “The Miami River,” by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Katja Esson. This documentary is one film of a five-part series made for the ARTE Channel in Europe about American Rivers.

Where: HistoryMiami. Time: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.. Tickets: RSVP here.

Flowers For Spring: Part 2 – Knight Arts Challenge Award winner, and created by choreographer Marissa Alma Nick (inspired by the passing of both her grandmothers in 2015). This evening length contemporary dance performance is about two women who are near the end of their days and have lost their minds to Alzheimer’s disease. The evocative show brings you into their dream-like minds ; and takes you on their journey as they turn fear into courage, and loss into love.

Where: Miami Light Project – 404 NW 26th St.. Time: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Encore Wallcast Concert: Mahler Legacy – The Encore WALLCAST Concert series features previously recorded WALLCAST concert programs. This provides audiences with opportunities to catch a concert they may have missed or experience it again! This Saturday-night series takes place on nights when the New World Symphony is not performing live. Please note that during post-season Encore WALLCASt. Concerts, the New World Center building will *not* be open to the public.

Where: Soundscape Park – 500 17th St., Miami Beach. Time: 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Sunday, June 4

Dance Now, Think Later! – Miami’s only conscious morning dance party is back. What is it? A morning dance party to benefit ML 19’s Legacy Project for Kids in Distress. “Dance Now, Think Later” is an enticing event to bring together friends and families to bring nourishment for the body, mind and soul.

Where: Inhale Miami – 6310 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Monday, June 5

Engage Miami Monthly Organizing Meet-up – Join Engage Miami in our movement to build youth empowerment in Miami at our first organizing meeting this year. We’re talking turning out for municipal and special elections this year, and how we’re elevating the youth voice!

Where: MADE at The Citadel – 8325 NE 2nd Ave. Time: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, June 6

Daybreaker MIA – Daybreaker is collaborating with GE to gift Miami an epic morning experience. Beaming live and direct from Heart Nightclub, they’re upping the ante on their typical gym routine. (Because who says a nightclub can’t be the perf place for some namaste action? Especially when you jump into a heart-pumping dance party, post-shavasana.)

Where: Heart Nightclub – 50 NE 11th St.. Time: 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, June 7

Happy Hour with Dr. Paul George – Come out for a Happy Hour with Dr. George at the historic Peacock Garden Cafe . Enjoy a history lesson on Coconut Grove while sipping on a refreshing cocktail. Your ticket gets you a complimentary drink and a chance to listen in while the Doc takes you through a storied tour of the area without having to leave the popular Coconut Grove mainstay.

Where: Peacock Garden Cafe – 2889 McFarlane Rd. Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Thursday, June 8

Friends & Neighbors Event – Miami City Ballet’s Upper Room and the Friends of New World Symphony are getting together! Members will enjoy live jazz music, light bites, and complimentary cocktails by Goslings Rum and Jefferson’s Bourbon.

Where: Nautilus South Beach – 1825 Collins Ave. Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.. Tickets: RSVP at mthembership@miamicityballet.org.

Friday, June 9

Team Negroni Miami – Join Tony Abou-Ganim’s Team Negroni to ride 40 miles and raise funds for The Helen David Relief Fund. Riders will meet 8:30am to receive their uniform and will ride out at 9:00am sharp. Ride will be followed by a Negroni Happy Hour from 1-3pm.

Where: Broken Shaker – 2727 Indian Creek Dr. Time: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.. Tickets: Find out more here.

Full Strawberry Moon Yoga, Acoustic Music & Meditation – The Full Strawberry Moon was a time to celebrate the harvesting and savoring of the fruits that are ripe this time of year, especially strawberries in traditional Native American culture. Who doesn’t love strawberries? Join them for this sweet celebration with Blissful Yoga, Acoustic Healing Music, and guided Strawberry Moon Meditation.

Where: 2400 Collins Ave. Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.. Tickets: $10 Suggested Donation.

Saturday, June 10

Fantastic Mr. Fox Family Day – Beloved classics and new favorites for the whole family to enjoy! Family Day on Aragon takes place every second Saturday and Sunday and is hosted by the Coral Gables Museum, Books & Books and the Coral Gables Art Cinema.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinthema – 260 Aragon Ave. Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

Rise and Soulshine Yoga – Unite in wellness, promote natural beauty, spread light, give love and leave feeling alive with your soul shining! The next monthly Rise and SoulShine bayfront yoga class is on June 10th, and Jessie Potter will be leading another great session (as she always does)!

Where: Museum Park – 1075 Biscayne Blvd. Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.. Tickets: Free.

Tuesday, June 13

The MOTH StorySlam – Prepare a five-minute story about a celebration. Opulent parties with champagne and fancy cheese or a hootenanny with jug whisky and a single bag of chips. Birthday, Wedding, Bris, Bar Mitzvah, Quinceanera, Graduation, One Year Sober, Coming Out, Passing The Bar, Promotion, your candidate in office, Pregnancy, 50 Years, New Years Eve, Winter Solstice, Cinco de Mayo, July Fourth… A raise, a victory, a divorce settlement, a beautiful day.

Where: Olympia Theater – 174 E Flagler St.. Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.. Tickets: $10.

Wednesday, June 14

Miami’s 1st Growth Hacking Summit – Expand your professional network during The LAB Miami’s happy hour, immediately following the Growth Hacking Summit’s final speaker. With hors d’oeuvres and drinks provided by local Miami companies, you’ll have the opportunity to build lasting relationships with the speakers and other forward-thinking summit attendees.

Where: The LAB Miami – 400 NE 28th St.. Time: 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.

LATE @ Frost Science – Welcome to LATE, a monthly after-hours series by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science that takes a deeper look at the scientific wonders of the West Wing’s special exhibitions. Each event features special guests, live performances, cocktails, interactive installations by creative partners and mind-bending discussions and panels.

Where: Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.. Tickets: Get them here.