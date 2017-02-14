Get ready, President’s Day Weekend in Miami is busy – Feb. 17-19

Friday, Feb. 17

WHATEVER FLOATS YOUR BOAT

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW

Boat lovers, there’s no other place you’d rather be over President’s Day Weekend. Check out more than 1,300 boats on land and in the water with 550+ slips; plus exhibits offering marine accessories, electronics, engines, nautical gifts and apparel and services; on-the- water boating workshops, daily seminars, and fun ways to test the waters including paddle sports demos; and great food, with several restaurants on-site. Partial to sailboats? Head for Strictly Sail from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily at Bayside’s Miamarina (401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami).

Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Monday at the Miami Marine Stadium Park & Basin, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., on Virginia Key minutes from downtown Miami; www.miamiboatshow.com; $25 daily, $45 two-day pass, free for 15 and under.

FEEL THE “EFFECT”

MICHAEL CARBONARO LIVE!

Anyone who has seen the astonishing tricks and illusions on tru-TV’s “The Carbonaro Effect” series knows what to expect from this show – mind-blowing magic, bizarre happenings, playful audience interaction and hilarious video clips.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $50-$152.50.

SHE’S EVERY WOMAN

CHAKA KHAN

Ten-time Grammy-winning singer and true Renaissance woman (she’s also a producer, visual artist, author, actor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, activist and mother) performs iconic hits including “Tell Me Something Good” (with Rufus), “Ain’t Nobody,” “I Feel For You” and “I’m Every Woman.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; $45-$125; and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Dreyfoos Hall, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; 561-832-7469 or www.kravis.org; $25-$115.

BLEAULIVE PRESENTS

FLO RIDA

Carol City superstar rapper busts out hits including “Low,” “Right Round,” “GDFR” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Good Feeling,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle,” “I Cry” and more.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.bleaulive.com; $70 general admission, $99 dinner and show.

Saturday, Feb. 18

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS

COCONUT GROVE ARTS FESTIVAL

More than 100,000 art lovers will flock to this festival that stretches over nearly a mile of historic Coconut Grove to check out the works of 360 globally recognized artists, starting with this year’s creator of the festival poster, Guy Harvey. There’s great live music, too, including Bobby Lee Rodgers, Locos por Juana, Roosevelt Collier’s All-Star Jam, Suenalo, Arthur Hanlon and SunGhosts. Foodies will want to stop by the Culinary Pavilion, where celebrity chefs will give cooking demonstrations each day. There’s even a special place just for kids with all kinds of fun activities.

Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, along the streets of McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive and Pan American Drive in Coconut Grove; www.cgaf.com; $15, kids 12 and under free.

HITS DEEP TOUR

TOBYMAC

Grammy-winning co-founder of seminal Christian rap-rock trio DC Talk performs in support of his seventh studio album, “***THIS IS NOT A TEST***,” which hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 last year. Along for the ride are Matt Maher, Mandisa, Mac Powell from Third Day, Capital Kings, Ryan Stevenson and Hollyn.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; www.thebbtcenter.com; $15-$70.

ROASTMASTER GENERAL

JEFF ROSS

Insult comic notorious for roasting not only celebrities (such as Charlie Sheen, Joan Rivers, Hugh Hefner, Justin Bieber and even Donald Trump) but also innocent bystanders in the crowd does his best to offend everyone in the house. Be prepared to bust a gut laughing, and to also feel a strong urge to slap his face if he singles you out.

Details: 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday at the Magic City Casino, Stage 305, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or www.magiccitycasino.com; $30, VIP table for four $300; 21 and up.

MAN AT WORK

COLIN HAY

Former singer-songwriter for the ’80s Aussie pop-rock band Men at Work shares captivating stories and performs timeless anthems including “Down Under,” “Who Can It Be Now?” and “Overkill,” plus solo work. With special guest Chris Trapper.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $39.50-$59.50.

DYNAMIC DUO

THREE DOG NIGHT & AMERICA

Classic-rock fave Three Dog Night performs hits including “One,” “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” “Black and White” and “Joy to the World,” while America serves up timeless melodic tunes such as “Ventura Highway,” “A Horse with No Name,” “Tin Man,” “Sister Golden Hair,” “Lonely People,” “Sandman” and “I Need You.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $50-$75.

POST-VALENTINE’S DAY SHOW

THE ROMANTICS

Take a break from the slots to catch this Detroit new wave and power-pop band that hit it big in the ’80s with enduring songs such as “Talking in Your Sleep” and “What I Like About You.”

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Magic City Casino, Sky 7-37, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-460-6579 or www.magiccitycasino.com; free, VIP table for four $150.

Sunday, Feb. 19

FREE GOSPEL SUNDAYS

JONATHAN NELSON

Multiple Stellar Award winner and Dove Award-nominated artist performs in support of his fifth album, “FEARLESS.” Co-hosted by WPLG Local 10 news anchor Calvin Hughes and Robert Battle, artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Details: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722 or www.arshtcenter.org; free, check online for First-Access Passes.

R&B SUPERGROUP

MEN OF SOUL

Terrific trio features balladeer Jeffrey Osborne (“On the Wings of Love,” “Back in Love Again” [as lead singer of LTD]), duet master” Peabo Bryson (“Tonight I Celebrate My Love,” “A Whole New World”) and hitmaker Freddie Jackson (“You Are My Lady,” “Rock With Me”).

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $69.75-$139.75.

Next Week

VIRGINIA KEY

GRASSROOTS FESTIVAL OF MUSIC & DANCE

Grassroot Festival. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

Family-friendly five-day event, now in its sixth year, brings dozens of dynamic and diverse bands, including Donna the Buffalo, The Blind Spots, Electric Piquete, Locos por Juana, Telekinetic Walrus, Cleaveland Jones, Elastic Bond and Big Mean Sound Machine (some shows are at different venues; check website). Attendees can also enjoy on-site beachfront camping, dance and music workshops, yoga and the healing arts, a craft fair, beer garden and plenty of fun activities for kids.

Details: 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and 9 a.m.-midnight Sunday, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Key Biscayne; www.virginiakeygrassroots.com; $35 daily, kids 12 and under free with paying adult; see website for camping info.

SOUND OF SOUTH AFRICA

LADYSMITH BLACK MAMBAZO

Four-time Grammy-winning group, which recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of its collaboration with Paul Simon on his album, “Graceland,” has warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide for more than 50 years with uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves and charming onstage banter.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $27.50-$47.50.

free for all

CHOPIN FOR ALL

3 P.M. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Young pianist Krzysztof Ksiazek, the 2015 winner of the National Chopin Competition of Poland, performs works by Debussy, Schumann and, of course, Chopin; 3 p.m. Saturday at Broward County Main Library, 100 S. Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale; and 3 p.m. Sunday at Granada Presbyterian Church, 950 University Dr., Coral Gables; www.chopin.org.