Miami Soul weekend guide: Bad & Boozy, The Link Up, Doug E Fresh performing live
If you’re not down to pay a car note to attend the South Beach Wine & Food Weekend (SOBEWFF), then here are a few weekend events to still keep your social life intact. For starters, there’s Black Tech Weekend for all of you Blerds (aka Black nerd), those of you who get excited by thirty second pitches, and people who like to talk about breaking bread and making bread.
Here’s a few other events to check out this weekend.
1. Bad & Boozy
If you’re bad and boujee and came from nothing to something, then this is for you. Join the Black Tech crew for a night of all of the booze and bougieness that you can take. The event features a Black mixologist and pastry chefs whipping up tasty desserts and bites, libations, and good vibes.
Friday, February 24, 8PM – 11PM – Mr. Kream, 2400 N Miami Ave., Miami; General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/blacktech-weekend-presents-bad-boozy-tickets-32101798343.
For the entire lineup of all of the networking events, sessions, and panel discussions, visit BlackTechWeekend.com.
2. The Link Up - Music, Art & Drinks
Black Tech Weekend continues the party with a link up for music, art, drinks, and tech and a chic Black-owned gallery in Midtown. Enjoy open bar from 6pm – 8pm and food. Best of all…it’s FREE!
Friday, February 24, 6PM – 11PM – Macaya Gallery, 145 NW 36th St, Midtown Miami; RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/the-link-up-music-art-drinks-today-monthly-happy-hour-tickets-31481859088?
3. Doug E Fresh performing live
The City of North Miami continues it’s Black History Month celebration with a free family friendly community event with live performances by the legendary Doug E Fresh, Chubb Rock, R&B singer Case, and Deniece Williams. Free.
Saturday, February 25, 5PM – 11PM – MOCA Museum Plaza, 770 NE 125th St, North Miami
4. Moonlight Movie Screening
Missed this breakout film by homegrown talent, Barry Jenkins? Here’s your chance to see it for free.
Sunday, February 26, 5PM – 7PM – African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave, Miami; RSVP required at eventbrite.com/e/moonlight-comes-home-tickets-31648133419?
5. 20th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival Weekend
Miami’s own legendary jazz trumpeter, educator, and composer Melton Mustafa hosts a weekend of jazz with a series of events, including an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 24, workshops and master classes, live jazz, and the closing jazz festival concert.
February 24 – February 26 0 Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Overtown; Individual tickets are available and festival package tickets are $100. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/20th-annual-melton-mustafa-jazz-festival-weekend-224-26-tickets-30812504029
