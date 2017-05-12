Finally, an answer to the eternal question, ‘why is this art?’

“Times of Illuminations: For the Sake of Beauty,” by Carlos Betancourt, is part of “The Motion of Movements” show at Primary Project Space.

“The Motion of Movements” might be the quintessential description of 2017. Primary Project Space in the Design District has claimed it as a theme for a show of recent works by contemporary artists, most based in or affiliated with Miami. They are Carlos Betancourt; Keenen/Riley (John Keenen and Terence Riley); Ronald Moran, Ben Pedersen, Gavin Perry; Manny Prieres; Deon Rubil and Wade Schaming.