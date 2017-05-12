Posted on

Finally, an answer to the eternal question, ‘why is this art?’

Andy Warhol’s “Brillo Box” is part of the exhibition, “Some Aesthetic Decisions: A Centennial Celebration of Marcel Duchamp’s ‘Fountain,’” on display through Sept. 3 at the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale.
By Jane Wooldrige

If you find yourself asking why urinals and Brillo boxes are “art,” head to the NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale for “Some Aesthetic Decisions: A Centennial Celebration of Marcel Duchamp’s ‘Fountain,’” on display through Sept. 3. Better yet, catch museum director Bonnie Clearwater’s talk on the subject at 5 p.m. May 13.

1 E. Las Olas Blvd.; nsuartmuseum.org

Fort Lauderdale
YoungArts

youngarts (2)

Composer Daniel Bernard Roumain and journalist Lisa Armstrong collaborated to create “Little Boy Lost: One Child’s Story of Life Behind Bars,” a documentary about youth incarceration centered on 20-year-old Damian Duncan of Allapattah. The site-specific performance features Simbaa Gordon, 2016 YoungArts Winner in Writing, and Nilo Batle, 2017 YoungArts Winner in Cinematic Arts.

7 p.m. May 20 at the YoungArts Campus, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; free. youngarts.org.

Miami
Lowe Art Museum

LOWE 2 12_Chenelle_The_Waiting_Man 2013
Kia Chenelle’s “The Waiting Man I,” 2013, is part of the Dandy Lion exhibit at the Lowe Art Museum.

Two shows at the University of Miami campus art museum are in their final days. “Dandy Lion: (Re)Articulating Black Masculine Identity” highlights the complex intersection between black masculinity and fashion through photographs and video. “Emilio Sanchez in South Florida Collections” offers a rare opportunity to survey six decades of paintings by the late Cuban-born artist.

Through May 21, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; lowemuseum.org; $12.50, $8 children under 12.

Coral Gables
Museum of Contemporary Art

MOCA Adam and Eve, 2016, 53X75, Heat pressure treated metallic paint on relief
“Synergism: Ekaterina and Victor Khromin,” works by this Miami-based husband-and-wife team, is on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art – North Miami.
  • You’ve already missed vodka night with the artists, but you can still catch the show “Synergism: Ekaterina and Victor Khromin” of playful bas-relief works by this Miami-based husband-and-wife team through May 21.
  • For music lovers, the free Jazz at Moca / Haiti Jazz Roots Projects performance is outdoors at 8 p.m. May 26, rain or shine.

770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org; $10.

North Miami
Primary Project Space

betancourt
“Times of Illuminations: For the Sake of Beauty,” by Carlos Betancourt, is part of “The Motion of Movements” show at Primary Project Space.

 

“The Motion of Movements” might be the quintessential description of 2017. Primary Project Space in the Design District has claimed it as a theme for a show of recent works by contemporary artists, most based in or affiliated with Miami. They are Carlos Betancourt; Keenen/Riley (John Keenen and Terence Riley); Ronald Moran, Ben Pedersen, Gavin Perry; Manny Prieres; Deon Rubil and Wade Schaming.

 Through June 24, Primary Projects Space, 15 NE 39th St., Miami; thisisprimary.com; free.

Miami
Bossa
Artist Marina Font combines textiles and photography for the “Womanhood” show at Bossa gallery in the Design District.
Courtesy of Dina Mitrani Gallery.

 

Bossa Projects presents “Woman Behind the Threads,” a tight show of works incorporating textiles by Aurora Molina, Karla Caprali, Marina Font and Patricia Schnall Gutierrez.

Through June 2, Bossa Projects: 4141 NE Second Ave., Miami; bossagallery; free.

Miami
Nina Johnson Gallery

raysmith
“Ray Smith Studio,” a series of collaborative works created by New York artist Ray Smith and his team, is on display at Nina Johnson Gallery in Little Haiti.

 

Miami artist Emmett Moore plays curator with “Ray Smith Studio,” a series of collaborative works created by New York artist Ray Smith and his team between 2007 and 2012.

Through July 29, 6315 NW Second Ave., Little Haiti; ninajohnson.com.

