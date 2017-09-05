Downtown Miami arts institutions go all out for DWNTWN Art Days

1. The Hub

Miami Center for Architecture & Design is where The Hub will be Sept. 8-10. (Facebook)

The historic Miami Center for Architecture and Design Building is your first stop for Art Days so you can chat with Art Days staff to plan your itinerary and find the best routes to travel to each venue. Also, check out their latest exhibition, take a live drawing class and design your own T-shirt. Come by from 4-8 p.m. Friday for a sketching session with master illustrator Emerson Calderon and enjoy a cocktail during Drink + Draw. During Let’s Design a Sidewalk, kids can come in and create a mosaic for a downtown sidewalk using foam square tiles. They’ll be put together to create one finished product and when the display is dismantled kids can take their piece home.