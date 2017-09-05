Downtown Miami arts institutions go all out for DWNTWN Art Days
DWNTWN Art Days is a chance to pre-game with Miami’s cultural institutions. The three-day event hosted by the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) brings together a dizzying amount of events to get a taste of the full range of arts and cultural groups that call Miami – and more specifically, downtown Miami – their home turf before the arts season gets into full swing. Here are a few highlights from this weekend’s sixth annual DWNTWN Art Days.
The historic Miami Center for Architecture and Design Building is your first stop for Art Days so you can chat with Art Days staff to plan your itinerary and find the best routes to travel to each venue. Also, check out their latest exhibition, take a live drawing class and design your own T-shirt. Come by from 4-8 p.m. Friday for a sketching session with master illustrator Emerson Calderon and enjoy a cocktail during Drink + Draw. During Let’s Design a Sidewalk, kids can come in and create a mosaic for a downtown sidewalk using foam square tiles. They’ll be put together to create one finished product and when the display is dismantled kids can take their piece home.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday at 100 NE 1 Ave., Miami
If you want to have a memorable, once in a lifetime experience during DWNTWN Art Days, best to make time for the temporary, site-determined projects presented at various public spaces by Fringe Projects. Check out an exhibition about the 2008 financial crash inside the historic Alfred I. Dupont Building’s Moray’s Jewelers called Reversal of Fortune by Hew Locke. They’ll even activate the vault as part of the installation. Or experience the brightly colored flag hanging from the flagpole at the Southeast Financial Center designed by Miami-based collective R&R Studios (pictured above). Finally, the modified pay phone being installed by the Milwaukee-based artist collaborative American Fantasy Classics called Hex Link should attract plenty of attention. It’s programmed to ring at certain intervals, prompting passersby to answer and listen to a pre-recorded program with Q&A prompts, similar to a call center phone call.
Reversal of Fortune, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alfred I. duPont Building, 169 E. Flagler St., Miami
Tours
Curator and artist led tours of Hex Link and Flower Power will embark from the DWNTWN Art Days Hub at the Miami Center for Architecture & Design, 100 NE 1 Ave, Miami. Tours: 2-3:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday
Come ready to bust a gut with Comic Cure’s show Miami: A Very Funny History starring Freddy Stebbins, who was crowned 2017 Ultimate Miami Comedian. Stebbins uses costumes and impersonations as he transforms into characters that reflect Miami’s multi-cultural mash up. He uses his humor to depict Miami’s changing landscape over the years and how the city’s ethnic population has played a factor.
6-8 p.m. Friday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; $20-$30.
Plan your cultural season on Saturday at this day-long event at Adrienne Arsht Center. Between catching a vocal performance of music from The Color Purple, a Finding Neverland imagination station and performances by the South Florida Symphony Orchestra, New World Symphony and MicroTheater, you can also score discounted tickets to a selection of more than 40 upcoming shows at the Arsht. Definitely make plans to stay for the finale, a concert by some of Miami’s favorite local bands including Locos Por Juana and Suenalo. If you know how to conga, join in the line, you might become part of a Guinness World Record for the longest conga line.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Kick off Art Days weekend with the MDC Live Arts Lab Alliance and their LALA Live presentation Pizza & Process. Spend time exploring their studios, works-in progress and learning about their creative process. LALA artists Rosie Herrera, Jurj Kojs, Claudio Marcotulli, Ana Mendez, Adele Myers and Pioneer Winter will host an open discussion and demonstrate the techniques they use to develop their new work.
7-9 p.m. Friday at MDC Wolfson Campus, 300 NE 2 Ave., Bldg. 1, First Floor; RSVP is required at www.brownpapertickets.com.
What: DWNTWN Art Days
When: Friday, Sept. 8-Sunday, Sept. 10
Where: various venues throughout downtown Miami; The Hub is located at Miami Center for Architecture and Design, 100 NE 1 Ave., Miami
Cost: Most events are free
Info: entire schedule dwntwnarts.com