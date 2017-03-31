For a proper kick off to April, plan to attend this events

March has been a seasonably active month in our city, with festivals celebrating music and movies, and tons of events that made our calendars full for days. As we enter the height of spring, Miami’s lineup of events isn’t slowing down, and neither should you. From international celebrations and funk BBQs, to food openings and movie screenings, check out our top picks for the coming weeks:

Saturday, April 1

In this March 9, 1995 file photo, trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami.

Miami Miracle March for Lolita – Take a stand for Lolita, the world’s loneliest orca! On Saturday, April 1st, hundreds will gather in Miami once again to march for Lolita’s freedom. There will be vegan muffins available for purchase, music and warm-up speakers and guests including Robbyne Kaamil, Carrie LeBlanc, David Chocarro and Carolina Laursen. At 10 a.m. the march will begin from the park, then continue down the causeway, stopping for a demonstration in front of Miami Seaquarium.

Where: Virginia Key Beach Park, Key Biscayne.

Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tickets: Free.

Miami River Rally – From the waters of Biscayne Bay, past high rises to generations-old commercial fishing fleets cluttered with lobster traps, to old Miami dating back to the time of early Western settlers, continue on to early native lands once the home of Tequesta Indians, continue past limestone bluffs and solution caves. Once upon a time rapids ran in the Miami River; on April 1, paddleboards, kayaks, canoes, outrigger canoes and surf skis will run the river.

Where:: Lummus Park – 404 NW 3rd St.

Time: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets: Register here.

Singing in the Dark Times: Poetry & Social Justice – Join O, Miami as they kick off the month of April with a big reading & celebration at the North Beach Bandshell. Meet local organizers from a variety of social justice organizations and funnel your energy into tangible action to improve our community. Performing Poets: Patricia Smith, Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib, Aja Monet and more. Hosted by Darius Daughtry, Poetry Bus by Afrobeta, Original Images by Christopher Barker, Food by Annam Miami, SPRIS Pizza, Lulu’s Ice Cream.

Where:: North Beach Bandshell – 7272 Collins Ave.

Time: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP (Suggested Donation).

Sunday, April 2

Some ribs and chicken are prepared by Eat Da Bone BBQ as Miami kicks off BBQ season for the whole family with Grillin N Chillin, the Miami BBQ Festival held in Wynwood on Sunday, April 3, 2016.

Grillin N Chillin BBQ Festival – Expect the unexpected! Enjoy the best BBQ in an array of fusions and styles from the exotic Korean BBQ to Memphis, Texas or Kansas City barbecue, Brazilian Churrasco and the well-known Argentine Parrillada. Miami kicks off BBQ season for the whole family with Grillin N Chillin, the Miami BBQ Festival held in the heart of Wynwood. Celebrating its 3rd anniversary, come watch as they reinvent our Arts District location overnight into a full-blown countryside barbecue.

Where:: RC Cola Plant – 550 NW 24th St.

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tickets: Get them here.

Tuesday, April 4

Among the additions to the renovated O Cinema is the new permanent sign affixed to the space which lights up at night.

A Late Style of Fire: Screening & Q+A – Join the creators of “A Late Style of Fire” for a screening and talk about their brand-new documentary covering the life and work of poet Larry Levis. The brilliant writing and troubled life of Californian Larry Levis came to an abrupt halt when he died at age 49. Featuring an original score by Iron and Wine and film excerpts by award-winning Spanish filmmaker Lois Patiño, this innovative documentary explores his childhood working alongside Mexican-American field hands, three marriages, friendships with America’s greatest poets, and his own words for answers.

Where:: O Cinema Miami Shores – 9806 NE 2nd Ave.

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, April 5

Moonlight Grooves: Carioca Edition – After a magical Moonlight Grooves jam last month at Canvas Miami, A+E District is taking this one to Brazil for the very special 15th Anniversary celebration of the Cafe Brasil Radio Show on WDNA RADIO! Their backyard will be transformed into the streets of Rio, bouncing with the sounds of Brazil’s finest. Jam to a sizzling live performance from Batuke Samba Funk. Ace Props will set the tone with some new digs, Acme Lounge will serve the sips and bites, plus some Miami favorites join the party.

Where: Canvas Miami – 90 NE 17th St.

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Thursday, April 6

This image released by A24 Films shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film, “Moonlight.” The film won an Oscar for best picture on Feb. 26. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)

Free Screening & Q+A: Moonlight – As part of P a.m.M Free Community Night and P a.m.M Pride Night, enjoy a free screening of Miami’s own Oscar-winning film “Moonlight” on the P a.m.M Beach. The film will be introduced by “Moonlight” Co-Producer Andrew Hevia and will be followed by a cast Q&A with Hevia and select cast members. Free and open to the public. Space is limited. First come, first seated. RSVP does not guarantee you a seat.

Where:: P a.m.M – 1103 Biscayne Blvd.

Time: 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Jupiter Watch – Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, and the Moon, will make an especially close pairing in April. The Southern Cross Astronomical Society (SCAS) presents “Jupiter Watch” at the Deering Estate. Special telescopes will be available for viewing of the night sky. Guests are welcome to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and small picnic baskets.

Where:: Deering Estate – 16701 SW 72nd Ave.

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Tickets: $5.

Friday, April 7

Miami Symphony Orchestra – Join the Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) and the Miami Design District for their FREE “Golden Sounds of Hollywood” pop-up concert in Palm Court! The unique live music experience led by conductor Eduardo Marturet and executive producer Fernando Duprat will feature a variety of classic Hollywood music performed together in sync with the movies. Seating is first come, first serve. A ticket does not guarantee a seat.

Where: 140 NE 39th St.

Time: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Tandem by Tricilo 3-Part Dinner Series – Madrid’s renowned gastronomical destination, Restaurante Triciclo, is excited to announce TANDEM, a three-part dinner series bringing cultures around the world together through culinary journeys, to introduce the FIREHOUSE MRKT project. Launching on April 7th and April 8th, the dinner series will serve as an exclusive preview of the market, allowing guests to see the venue evolve and truly feel like part of the project as the dinner series progresses.

Where: Firehouse Mrkt – 1401 N Miami Ave.

Time: 8 p.m. – 12 p.m., April 7th & 8th.

Tickets: Get them here.

Funkadunk Weekend – How do you know when spring has arrived in Miami? Funkadunk Weekend! Celebrate spring the Miami way with hippie soul/funk vibes, live performances by Zach Deputy and Ketchy Shuby, along with food and drink specials. Closing out the weekend is an amazing return of Jahfe to #ReggaeSundays. Also going on that weekend: food and drink specials from fabulous culinary concepts, plus a Viv’s little waffle shoppe pop-up.

Where: The Wynwood Yard – 56 NW 29th St.

Time: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m., April 7th – 9th.

Tickets: Free.

Saturday, April 8

CultureFest 305 – Celebrate life in the Magic City and take in the unique sights, sounds, and flavors that make Miami, Miami! A jam-packed day of music, dance, food, and art at HistoryMiami Museum’s first annual CultureFest 305. They’re bringing together the city’s finest traditional musicians, artists, and craftsmen for a day of performances and demonstrations, craft activities for all ages, and cuisine from favorite local restaurants. From street art and hip hop to Seminole arts and Haitian drumming, this festival celebrates all that makes Miami the extraordinary, diverse, and vibrant city we love.

Where: HistoryMiami Museum – 101 W Flagler St.

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Kid Koala’s Nufonia Must Fall – Part film, part puppetry, part live music, and 100% award-winning storytelling, Nufonia Must Fall is a multidisciplinary performance piece created by internationally renowned Canadian DJ and musician Kid Koala and directed by K.K. Barrett (oscar nominated production designer of Her, Lost In Translation, Being John Malkovich).

Where: Olympia Theater – 174 E Flagler St.

Time: 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, April 9

Daybreaker – They’re taking it to the beach to close out Fontainebleau’s Wellness Weekend with a serious sweat — via their favorite form of cardio: DANCE. Get down by the water’s edge on the beautiful Glimmer Terrace at Fontainebleau. Renew, refresh and tap into your best lives. And with Pride Weekend vibes filling the air, they’ll have extra reason to let those endorphins spin and allow your creativity to come out and play. So don your most colorful workout threads (the rainbowier the better) and you’ll kick, spin, and twirl your way to love and better health.

Where: Fountainbleau Miami Beach – 4441 Collins Ave.

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tickets: Get them here.

Moonlight Concert with Keith Johns – End your weekend on the perfect note with an evening of live music under the moonlight at one of Miami’s historical gems. Bring a picnic, blanket and lawn chairs and spread out on the spacious, bayside front lawn as The Barnacle Society presents Keith Johns.

Where: The Barnacle Historic State Park – 3485 Main Highway.

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: At the door.

Spanish Accents Opera & Offerings – Offering you two wonderful performances in one night, “Spanish Accents” promises an exciting evening of favorite operatic performances influenced by Spain. Florida Grand Opera proudly presents Carmencita (a condensed version of Carmen) and “Spanish Accents”. This evening becomes even more of an extravaganza by featuring fantastic local “Spanish Inspired” food and beverage vendors.

Where: North Beach Bandshell.

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Wednesday, April 12

Modern Muses – New World Symphony musicians, led by Hannah Nicholas, play new works by young composers inspired by poems. The concert, hosted by CIC Miami, features musical works by four 21st C. composers: Layale Chaker (Lebanon/Paris), Ljova (Russia/NY), Abby Swidler (Boston) and Sahba Aminikia (Iran/SF), paired with four poems. The fourth work is a joint collaboration with poet Mario Ariza (Dominican Republic/Miami).

Where: CIC Miami – 1951 NW 7th Ave.

Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tickets: Free.

Rooftop Unplugged – Join A+E District as magic washes over the city skyline at the Filling Station Lofts for the crowd-favorite concert, Rooftop Unplugged Sessions! Now back for a slammin’ 2017 season. Take in an intimate performance by Miami’s own rockstar, Alex Di Leo Music. Enjoy handmade sips to drink in the soothing sounds and breathtaking views of the city. RSVP Required as space is limited. Please arrive on time.

Thursday, April 13

Nu Deco Ensemble Ft. Banda Magda – Nu Deco’s second season at the Light Box comes to a close with a night of celebration featuring the world premiere of a new piece by Chris Rogerson, the iconic “Son of Chamber Symphony” by American Composer John Adams, and a very special tribute to the late, great, Prince. The show’s special collaboration features Magda Giannikou, the virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and composer/orchestrator of the international group Banda Magda.

Where: The Lightbox at Goldman Warehouse – 404 NW 26th St.

Time: 8 p.m. – 12 p.m., April 13th – 15th.

Tickets: Get them here.

TRON 35th Anniversary Screening – O Cinema and The Film Junkies (formally Popcorn Nights) proudly present the 35th anniversary of TRON! TRON is a visual marvel that must be taken in on the big screen. If you have never seen it theatrically, now is your chance. Play some retro console video games at Flynn’s Arcade and swing by the 80sCards.com vintage trading card table in the O Cinema, where original packs of movie trading cards will be available for purchase from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.

Where: O Cinema Wynwood – 90 NW 29th St.

Time: 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tickets: Get them here.

LETS SANG: Miami Zine Fair Edition – Fire up the smoke machine and warm up your vocal cords! This is your chance to shine like a virgin, roll in the deep, and totally eclipse your heart all while supporting local zinesters, artists, and self-publishers. Come for the musical numbers and stay for the raffle. They have partnered with fan favorites including The Standard Spa & Hotel, Aesop, Zak the Baker, Artist and Craftsman, Girls Club, O, Miami and so many more. Just beat it.

Where: Gramps – 176 NW 24th St.

Time: 8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Tickets: Free.

Friday, April 14

GOOD Fridaze – XYZA & The Galactic Effect are bringing you a diverse lineup of music. Covering the soundscapes of Electronic music, Afro Cumbia, Disco, Funk, soul and more. Two stages of great vibes, with live artist, visuals, VR and plants. Lineup: The Galactic Effect, Jneiro Jarel (New Orleans), Niko Javan, EPHNIKO, Nick Leon and many more. Visuals by: Telluxe, Christopher Lombardo and Alec Kreisberg. Live painting by: Salvador LIve painting Experience and more. Plus, VR, performance art, lasers, and photography.

Where: Churchill’s Pub – 5501 NE 2nd Ave.

Time: 9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Tickets: Free.

Saturday, April 15

Project Alchemy: Handmade Slide Workshop – Obsolete Media Miami OMM‘s two-day Wolfsonian takeover continues with a handmade projected slide workshop inspired by The Wolfsonian’s spiritual exhibition “The Pursuit of Abstraction.” At this communal workshop, Obsolete Media Miami OMM‘s Kevin Arrow will guide the group through the process of slide collaging and layering. Learn how to manipulate light and color with handmade 35mm slides and Polaroid emulsion transfers, and help build a work of art and create a collectible to take home and enjoy

Where: The Wolfsonian-FIU – 1001 Washington Ave.

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Coconut Grove Bark Crawl – It’s time to have a fun again while benefiting a great cause: Paws for You Pet Rescue. The famous Bark Crawl is returning! Start at 3 p.m. at Fat Tuesdays, and then crawl throughout the Grove to Taurus, Barracudas and Sandbar all to benefit our furry friends. All the bars will be offering unbelievable specials to make sure we have a good time.

Where: Coconut Grove.

Time: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Get them here.